The 5 Best Island Escapes In America (That Aren't In Hawaii)

The U.S. is home to some of the most enchanting islands in the world. From coastal escapes with sandy beaches to coastal barriers and rocky shorelines, the country's top-rated islands showcase a wide range of natural beauty, unique character, and unforgettable experiences. Many of America's top-rated island destinations are far from your typical tropical getaways, letting travelers experience different types of island life across the country and not just on the warm-water coasts. These islands are found in places like the Great Lakes of Michigan, off the craggy coast of Maine, and in the barrier islands of Florida.

In its 2025 World's Best Awards, Travel + Leisure asked thousands of readers to rate the islands in the continental U.S., and guess what? You don't have to jet-set to the Caribbean or Hawaii to experience some of the best island escapes in America. The islands on this list were chosen based on criteria like natural beauty, sightseeing, and the friendliness of locals, and taking experiences like downtown shopping, dining, and beach quality into consideration. These top-five standout destinations each offer an island experience unlike any other, and should definitely be on your travel bucket list.