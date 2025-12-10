The 5 Best Island Escapes In America (That Aren't In Hawaii)
The U.S. is home to some of the most enchanting islands in the world. From coastal escapes with sandy beaches to coastal barriers and rocky shorelines, the country's top-rated islands showcase a wide range of natural beauty, unique character, and unforgettable experiences. Many of America's top-rated island destinations are far from your typical tropical getaways, letting travelers experience different types of island life across the country and not just on the warm-water coasts. These islands are found in places like the Great Lakes of Michigan, off the craggy coast of Maine, and in the barrier islands of Florida.
In its 2025 World's Best Awards, Travel + Leisure asked thousands of readers to rate the islands in the continental U.S., and guess what? You don't have to jet-set to the Caribbean or Hawaii to experience some of the best island escapes in America. The islands on this list were chosen based on criteria like natural beauty, sightseeing, and the friendliness of locals, and taking experiences like downtown shopping, dining, and beach quality into consideration. These top-five standout destinations each offer an island experience unlike any other, and should definitely be on your travel bucket list.
Mount Desert Island, Maine
First on the list of the best island escapes according to Travel + Leisure readers is Mount Desert Island in Maine. This coastal New England treasure is full of rugged coastal beauty that's truly magical. Most of the island lies within Acadia National Park, known for rocky ocean inlets with thundering waves, like Thunder Hole, and the first place to see the sunrise in the U.S., the summit of Cadillac Mountain. The park loop, one of America's most scenic roads, includes both these attractions and other popular spots like Sand Beach and Jordan Pond.
Don't miss stopping in the charming town of Bar Harbor, described by one Travel + Leisure reader as "a hidden gem in New England...with great spots to eat." With famous local lobster shacks like Geddy's (said to have "the best lobster rolls ever" according to a glowing Tripadvisor review) and Maine blueberry pancake parlors like Jordan's Restaurant, this cute downtown, combined with Mount Desert Island's towering mountain peaks, forested trails, and dramatic coastline, creates an impressive oceanfront island experience with a remote, outdoorsy vibe.
Amelia Island, Florida
At the southern end of the East Coast, and ranked No. 2 by Travel + Leisure readers, Florida's Amelia Island draws visitors to the state's northernmost barrier island, seeking to enjoy its quiet elegance, rich history, Victorian architecture, and simple, natural beauty. Just 30 minutes from Jacksonville, there are plenty of reasons to visit Florida's most immaculate island. Its upscale downtown combined with 13 miles of shoreline for a laid-back retreat with great access to outdoor adventures.
Fernandina Beach is the island's hub of coastal charm. It was named one of the best small towns in the South by Southern Living magazine, noting its historic, walkable downtown with beachy boutiques, restaurants offering fresh, local catches like Tomoti's Seafood Shack, and of course, the beaches themselves, like Main Beach Park and American Beach. Enjoy leisure activities like swimming and sunbathing, and nature activities like kayaking through tidal creeks, or horseback riding along the shore.
Mackinac Island, Michigan
The number one thing that stands out about No. 3 on the Travel + Leisure list, Mackinac Island, is that there are no cars — and there haven't been for over 100 years! Known as a secret beach town that rivals the Caribbean, this island's narrow streets have been vehicle-free since 1901. Bicycles, horses, carriages, and walking reign as the main ways to get around the historic slice of northern Michigan at the northern tip of Lake Huron.
Summer is the prime season to visit Mackinac Island, with ferries running frequently and local businesses open for the season. Once there, be sure to wander through the charming Victorian-era downtown and check out the local shops, cycle, or take a horse-drawn ride around the island for serene, scenic views. Take a stroll along the shore to see Sunset Rock, or through Mackinac Island State Park's wooded trails. Don't forget to take a tour of the famous Fort Mackinac, a preserved military outpost and the oldest building in Michigan. Yelp reviewers say even those who aren't into history will be impressed by the views of the Great Lakes and Mackinac's downtown from the fort.
Golden Isles, Georgia
The Golden Isles of Georgia refers to not just one island, but a beautiful group of islands on its southern coast. Made up of St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons, and the port city of Brunswick, including the coastal hub of Darien, known as the "hidden gem of the Golden Isles." These barrier islands create a picture-perfect destination brimming with natural beauty, rich history, and Southern charm, making it No. 4 on Travel + Leisure readers' list.
Jekyll Island is known for 10 miles of pristine shoreline near Driftwood Beach, stunning historic mansions, and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center for research and rehabilitation. St. Simons Island has a quaint village feel with wide beaches and pretty lighthouse views. Little St. Simons is perfect for wildlife lovers, as the top activities here are marsh tours, kayaking, and birdwatching. Sea Island offers a more upscale experience. This private island with five-star restaurants and lodging is a must-visit, according to Forbes.
San Juan Islands, Washington
For a peaceful Pacific Northwest escape, the San Juan Islands are the perfect destination to get away from it all. These scenic islands off the coast of Washington State make the top five according to Travel + Leisure for their calming ocean views, slow-paced lifestyle, and small-town island charm. Ferry service makes it easy to island-hop between the four main islands, which are San Juan, Orcas, Lopez, and Shaw.
Far removed from the bustle of the mainland, these islands are popular for boating activities, like kayaking on the calm waters, or whale-watching for orcas and spotting other sea life. On land, there are plenty of hiking trails to choose from that wind through lush forests and follow along the shores. Don't miss the adorable downtown in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, with cute shops, local art galleries, and great restaurants, like the top-rated Downriggers cuisine and cocktails.
Methodology
These island escapes are recommended based on Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards. Nearly 180,000 participants cast votes for their favorite island travel destinations across America with five key criteria: natural attractions, beaches, activities, sightseeing, dining, local friendliness, and value for the cost to travel.
The guide featured 15 favorite islands in the continental United States (no islands in Hawaii or Alaska included), as identified by readers. Starting from there, this article highlights the top five selections, supporting the original findings with additional research. Articles cited include guides from Southern Living and Forbes, and additional facts were sourced from local guides and the National Parks Service website. Reviews from travelers have also been quoted or referenced to highlight individual experiences, with sites including Yelp and Google used to gather representative examples.