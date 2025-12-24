The 'Clearest, Bluest Water In The Southeast' Is A Florida Beach Paradise With Soft Sand
There is something about the blue hues of the Atlantic Ocean and that crisp sea air that make Florida beaches so irresistible. Some Florida beach towns could pass for the Caribbean, with crystal clear waters and pristine sands. One popular beach in Palm Beach County has been recognized for having some of the cleanest, clearest waters not only in Florida but in the Southeastern United States: Delray Public Beach.
A 2025 study by Beach.com revealed Delray Public Beach had the "clearest, bluest water in the Southeast" (per Southern Living). The study compared over 1,300 beaches across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas to determine the best stretches of sand in the region, regarding key factors such as water color and clarity, beach access, and cleanliness. With the support of data like NASA satellite imaging, Delray ranked No. 1 in both the water clarity and color categories. In addition, Delray has been awarded the Blue Flag for three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025, an international classification given to beaches, marinas, and tourist boats based on how environmentally friendly and clean they are, among other criteria. It's one of only a handful of beaches in the United States to have earned this award.
At Delray Public Beach, visitors can sunbathe on the soft white sand or relax under the shade of a beach umbrella, watching children making sandcastles as boats float by. Going to the beach here is always a rejuvenating experience, bouncing on the waves and floating in the warm, turquoise ocean. Once you get a glimpse of the ocean here, it's easy to see why Delray ranked above 1,346 other beaches in the Southeastern United States for having the bluest and clearest waters.
Enjoy soft sand and surf on Delray Beach
The actual town of Delray Beach is nestled on the Atlantic between Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, a coastal Florida city with a controversial reputation. Delray is a seaside gem that's one of the top places to retire in Florida, featuring oceanfront views and a selection of shops and cafes. Visiting Delray Public Beach is a common pastime for its residents, as it's easy to find and often uncrowded. Beachgoers can park along the street, at one of the many parking meters, next to the sand. Weekends tend to be busier, so opt for a weekday visit if you want most of the beach to yourself. This section of the beach is pretty quiet, unlike more popular beaches, like Fort Lauderdale.
From the sidewalk, you'll see some seagrass standing in the way of the beach, but don't worry, there are walking paths guiding you to the powdery sand and those crystal clear blue waters. This shoreline offers a beautiful spot to watch the sunrise and collect seashells as souvenirs. Take a meditative stroll along the water, feeling the cool waves wash the soft sand from under your feet. Some days you'll see folks playing volleyball along the shore, or parasailing over the ocean.
If you get hungry or have to use the restroom, you're not far from civilization. Delray Beach is located near restaurants, like Sandbar, where you could grab a cocktail and watch the waves from the outdoor bar. Not only do folks come to this beautiful beach to relax, but to play as well. Downtown Delray has a vibrant nightlife, especially along Atlantic Avenue, where you'll find waterfront restaurants like Deck 84 and fun bars like The Office.