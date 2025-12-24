The 'Clearest, Bluest Water In The Southeast' Is A Florida Beach Paradise With Soft Sand

There is something about the blue hues of the Atlantic Ocean and that crisp sea air that make Florida beaches so irresistible. Some Florida beach towns could pass for the Caribbean, with crystal clear waters and pristine sands. One popular beach in Palm Beach County has been recognized for having some of the cleanest, clearest waters not only in Florida but in the Southeastern United States: Delray Public Beach.

A 2025 study by Beach.com revealed Delray Public Beach had the "clearest, bluest water in the Southeast" (per Southern Living). The study compared over 1,300 beaches across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas to determine the best stretches of sand in the region, regarding key factors such as water color and clarity, beach access, and cleanliness. With the support of data like NASA satellite imaging, Delray ranked No. 1 in both the water clarity and color categories. In addition, Delray has been awarded the Blue Flag for three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025, an international classification given to beaches, marinas, and tourist boats based on how environmentally friendly and clean they are, among other criteria. It's one of only a handful of beaches in the United States to have earned this award.

At Delray Public Beach, visitors can sunbathe on the soft white sand or relax under the shade of a beach umbrella, watching children making sandcastles as boats float by. Going to the beach here is always a rejuvenating experience, bouncing on the waves and floating in the warm, turquoise ocean. Once you get a glimpse of the ocean here, it's easy to see why Delray ranked above 1,346 other beaches in the Southeastern United States for having the bluest and clearest waters.