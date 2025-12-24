The 5 Best Destinations To Spot Wildlife In Great Smoky Mountains National Park

No discussion centered around watching wildlife in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park would be complete without shining a big spotlight on Cades Cove, and the region's most iconic inhabitant — the American black bear. Situated over on the expansive area's western side, Cades Cove is one of the two best places here to observe these magnificent four-legged creatures wandering about. At their most active between May and August, the Smokies' bear population is most commonly sighted first thing in the morning and later in the day at dusk.

With the park home to just under 2,000 bears in total, there's a good chance you'll bump into them elsewhere as well. And while they are technically the smallest among the three North American bear species, that doesn't mean they should be taken lightly. As a good rule of thumb, bear encounters should be treated with extreme caution. If you see one in the wild, remain watchful and do not approach it. Storing food neatly in the trunk of your vehicle, and ensuring that all of the garbage you're responsible for is properly disposed of in bear-resistant dumpsters, is federal law in these parts. Consider yourself warned.

Other animals that you have a very good chance of seeing in Cades Cove include white-tailed deer — the smallest deer in North America — and wild turkeys. With the Smokies also known as the "Salamander Capital of the World," you'll want to keep an eye out for them, too. Remarkably, there are over 30 different species of salamander to be spotted here. You're most likely to observe them on the ground in the woods and crawling about in wet creekbeds, especially if it's just rained. Go for a drive on the Cades Cove Loop Road to see all of the above and more, including Bill Murray's worst enemy — the groundhog.