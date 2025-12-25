Hidden On Georgia's Border Is South Carolina's Once-Thriving Mining Town And Gateway To Outdoor Adventure
South Carolina's small towns and villages have a knack for mixing natural beauty with the slow-and-easy life of a close-knit community. Places like McCormick. The once-thriving mining town, located along the state's Western border with Georgia, now offers a gateway to outdoor adventure. Think of it as a more condensed version of Greenwood, which offers the same small-town vibes and southern charm a half hour away.
Named after the inventor of the mechanical reaper, Cyrus McCormick, the town has evolved from its earlier, brief incarnation as a gold mining operation. McCormick bought the mine in 1871, setting up shop briefly until the mine closed in 1883 after all the deposits were extracted. The inventor and businessman eventually auctioned off the land, which became his namesake town.
Today, the town of 2,600 rests within a cocoon of natural beauty. Its bucolic streets, overflowing with greenery, form an appropriate bridge to its equally-green surroundings. Forest occupies 63,000 acres of the surrounding territory, with three state parks and the 70,000-acre expanse of Lake Thurmond, all within the McCormick's orbit.
See the downtown and green spaces, then mine for gold
Before rushing off to the area's outdoor adventures, check out the town itself. McCormick's downtown offers a worthwhile collection of stores, bookshops, and antique dealers, with the odd historic building tossed in for good measure. Storeys at the Red Rooster offers an assorted mix of standard antique shop wares, like furniture, mixed with unique finds, like in-store displays for long-forgotten goods. Stick around downtown to find the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah (MACK), a de facto artist's colony located on Main Street that is the town's cultural heart. Some of the guild's goods are available for sale in its gift shop. Then, enrich your visit by leaving the town's borders and taking in its surroundings.
Hickory Knob State Resort Park, just 20 minutes away, is the crown jewel and must-visit. It mixes modern green space luxuries with rustic charm to create a Swiss Army knife-style space that doubles as a resort. Its golf course will let you take your 18-hole prescription, if the urge hits. If you need an outlet, head over to the axe-throwing range. This all comes alongside the usual mix of trails, lakeside relaxation, and fun on the water you'd expect from a state park. Consider it a worthwhile competitor to Calhoun Falls State Park, another of South Carolina's underrated lakeside getaways that's only 30 minutes away. While the above-ground area is gorgeous, there's something to see below the surface as well.
McCormick's Heritage Gold Mine Park brings visitors back to the town's heyday as a mining hub. Tours of the mine's remnants include the original mining infrastructure, from dewatering pipes to vertical shafts and pits. Visitors can pan for gold and screen for gemstones. Should you strike it rich, you can keep your find.
The ins and outs of visiting McCormick
You'll need a car to get around McCormick's outdoor offerings, as well as to simply get there. The closest major transit hub, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, is an eye-watering two-hour, 45-minute drive away. Those flying in should try to pull off the logistical judo needed to land at Augusta Regional Airport, which is 48 miles out of town. Be sure to stop by Martinez, a charming Georgia suburb that offers diverse shops and southern flair.
Such a small town rarely offers many accommodations. McCormick has one within the town itself, the $63-per-night Bar-Mel Inn. There are flashier alternatives outside of town, though. You can get a dose of natural beauty and rustic charm, as well as comfy digs, at Hickory Knob State Park's historic cabin, the Guillebeau House (just note there's a minimum two-night stay policy). The log cabin is the area's last French Huguenot-built house, built in 1770 and still functioning today, costing $179 per night. It offers all modern conveniences plus the rustic charm and appeal of a remotely-located hideaway. Those looking for a bit of a wilder outing can book a campsite at Baker Creek State Park, just 12 minutes outside of town. The park's 50 campsites are within distance of Lake Thurmond, offering a perfect place for a bit of respite.
There's technically no wrong time to visit McCormick. But there is a right time. Spring offers the best weather. If you want to see the town truly bumping, visit during McCormick's recently-revitalized annual Gold Rush festival in September, which includes a parade, vendors, and entertainment.