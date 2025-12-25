Hidden On Georgia's Border Is South Carolina's Once-Thriving Mining Town And Gateway To Outdoor Adventure

Before rushing off to the area's outdoor adventures, check out the town itself. McCormick's downtown offers a worthwhile collection of stores, bookshops, and antique dealers, with the odd historic building tossed in for good measure. Storeys at the Red Rooster offers an assorted mix of standard antique shop wares, like furniture, mixed with unique finds, like in-store displays for long-forgotten goods. Stick around downtown to find the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah (MACK), a de facto artist's colony located on Main Street that is the town's cultural heart. Some of the guild's goods are available for sale in its gift shop. Then, enrich your visit by leaving the town's borders and taking in its surroundings.

Hickory Knob State Resort Park, just 20 minutes away, is the crown jewel and must-visit. It mixes modern green space luxuries with rustic charm to create a Swiss Army knife-style space that doubles as a resort. Its golf course will let you take your 18-hole prescription, if the urge hits. If you need an outlet, head over to the axe-throwing range. This all comes alongside the usual mix of trails, lakeside relaxation, and fun on the water you'd expect from a state park. Consider it a worthwhile competitor to Calhoun Falls State Park, another of South Carolina's underrated lakeside getaways that's only 30 minutes away. While the above-ground area is gorgeous, there's something to see below the surface as well.

McCormick's Heritage Gold Mine Park brings visitors back to the town's heyday as a mining hub. Tours of the mine's remnants include the original mining infrastructure, from dewatering pipes to vertical shafts and pits. Visitors can pan for gold and screen for gemstones. Should you strike it rich, you can keep your find.