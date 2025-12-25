Nebraska's Quiet Lake Escape Is A Perfect Peaceful Panhandle Spot To Camp And Fish

Box Butte Reservoir is a great destination for fishing, according to Visit Nebraska. On Water says walleye, crappie, and white bass are common here, although you can find northern pike, yellow perch, and largemouth bass here, too. Thanks to the size of the lake, it's also popular for swimming and boating, along with watersports like sailing and windsurfing. Visit Nebraska states that Box Butte Reservoir has "some of the best birdwatching opportunities in the Nebraska panhandle," with Recreation.gov noting that over 200 species have been recorded in the area. Head to the Sandhills Scenic Byway for more birdwatching, especially if you want to see the sandhill crane migration.

If you want to spend the night, Box Butte Reservoir has a mix of basic and electric campsites, 30 of which are reservable campsites. The campground is on the northeastern shore of the lake, near the boat launch.

Box Butte Reservoir State Recreation Area is located a 15-minute drive north of Hemingford in northwestern Nebraska. If you're not wanting to camp overnight, check into Schoolhouse B and B in Hemingford, a charming converted one-room schoolhouse that sleeps up to five guests. While there are municipal airports in Alliance — where you'll find the quirky roadside attraction of Carhenge — and Chadron, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff is the closest airport about 1 hour and 20 minutes away. Denver International Airport is the nearest major international airport, located just over a 4-hour drive away. As this is a rural area, you'll want your own vehicle to get around.