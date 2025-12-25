North Carolina's Blue Ridge Retreat Is A Town Full Of Charm And Scenic Outdoor Adventures
Spanning over 550 miles of land across multiple states, including Georgia, Virginia, and, of course, North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Mountains are home to some of the highest peaks in the eastern part of North America. They're a truly spectacular sight, and what better way to experience them than with a stay in the little town of Andrews? It's just a 2-hour drive from Black Mountain, which is hailed as 'America's prettiest small town', full of walkable charm and waterfalls.
Known for peaceful scenery, rolling peaks, and crisp mountain air, it's the perfect spot for those looking to adventure out on gorgeous trails and those seeking a quiet, nature-filled getaway. An easy-to-follow trail near Andrews is the Welch Farm River trail, an out-and-back route that takes less than an hour to complete. It is open all year round and boasts a great, peaceful environment for hiking, birdwatching, and fishing. If you're looking for a more difficult trail to explore during your stay in the area, you'll want to head up to Snowbird Creek trail, a 6-hour, well-maintained loop trail that boasts flowing streams and rugged terrain.
Must Do Outdoor Adventures Near Andrews
If hiking isn't your top priority, there are an abundance of other great outdoor activities for one to discover in and around Andrews. One spot you simply must explore is the breathtaking and underrated Nantahala National Forest, best known as the 'Yosemite of the East'. As the largest of North Carolina's four National Forests, it boasts plenty to do, including whitewater rafting, camping, and mountain biking. The forest sits less than a half-hour drive from Andrews. While visiting, be sure to stop by the picturesque Nantahala Lake, where you can enjoy swimming, boating, and fishing for largemouth bass, salmon, and trout.
Those looking to enjoy a more relaxed pace of life during their stay in Andrews can stay in town and soak up the charming atmosphere and slow-living style. One perfect place to truly indulge in this is at Andrews Brewing Company. Here, you can enjoy the ambient lounge or sit outside on the patio and have one of the brewery's delicious craft beers. Those looking to incorporate craft beverages into their vacation should consider heading along this trail at North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain foothills that connects brews, wines, and cozy taprooms.
Andrew's Charming Downtown and Preparing for Your Visit
Not only is there plenty to do in Andrew's surrounding nature, but the downtown area is a great attraction itself — beyond its craft beer. It is easily walkable and has a range of amenities and attractions available, including shops, restaurants, gift stores, and art galleries — as well as breweries and wineries. There are also a couple of good hotels and inns located in and around the town that provide convenient accommodation for those visiting. Quality Inn Andrews is a great choice for visitors, boasting a modern interior, free hot breakfast, free Wi-fi, and even a casino right on the doorstep! Rooms at this hotel start from around $112 per night, but this may vary depending on the season.
Accessing Andrews is also very easy, as it sits just short of 2 hours from Asheville Regional Airport. From here, visitors can simply drive along Highway 74, taking in scenic views of the surrounding nature and mountains. When planning your visit, it's a good idea to visit Andrews between late spring and fall, to enjoy the beautifully warm temperatures over the course of the long summer that is experienced here. Temperatures typically range between 54°F and 84°F during the summer months, making it the perfect season for exploring all the nature right on Andrews' doorstep.