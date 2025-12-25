North Carolina's Blue Ridge Retreat Is A Town Full Of Charm And Scenic Outdoor Adventures

Spanning over 550 miles of land across multiple states, including Georgia, Virginia, and, of course, North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Mountains are home to some of the highest peaks in the eastern part of North America. They're a truly spectacular sight, and what better way to experience them than with a stay in the little town of Andrews? It's just a 2-hour drive from Black Mountain, which is hailed as 'America's prettiest small town', full of walkable charm and waterfalls.

Known for peaceful scenery, rolling peaks, and crisp mountain air, it's the perfect spot for those looking to adventure out on gorgeous trails and those seeking a quiet, nature-filled getaway. An easy-to-follow trail near Andrews is the Welch Farm River trail, an out-and-back route that takes less than an hour to complete. It is open all year round and boasts a great, peaceful environment for hiking, birdwatching, and fishing. If you're looking for a more difficult trail to explore during your stay in the area, you'll want to head up to Snowbird Creek trail, a 6-hour, well-maintained loop trail that boasts flowing streams and rugged terrain.