Ohio's Coziest Lakeside City Is The Perfect Wine Weekend Getaway
There's never a bad time for a cozy lakeside weekend getaway, and Ohio might be the perfect place to do just that. The state is home to an underrated city that homes just shy of 6,000 people, but is full of unmissable attractions. From waterfront recreation to rustic wineries, Geneva promises everything you'd want from a staycation wrapped in a charming, small-town bow. Not to be mistaken with Geneva-on-the-Lake, a cozy lakeside village with glassy waters and sandy beaches about 5 miles away, Geneva is an established city with broader amenities. With that said, the perfect getaway definitely involves both, so prepare for a day trip.
Located right in the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Ohio State Route 534, Geneva is as accessible as it gets. For those planning on flying into town, Cleveland Hopkins International is one of the nearest major airports, at 60 miles away (close to an hour's drive). The easiest, quickest way to cover the distance is to rent a car at the airport. Taxis can get expensive, and as far as public transportation goes, you'll have to change between a subway and a bus, spend more than $25, and have the journey last over two-and-a-half hours. The area is not particularly walkable either, so you're better off getting a car anyway, especially if you're planning to enjoy the area for a day or two.
If you're concerned about timing, the best seasons to come here are probably spring through fall. That's when vineyards are more active, and the weather favors lakeside activities. Winters can present some unique opportunities, but they're usually windy, snowy, and very cold.
Lakeside recreation around Geneva
If you want to partake in all the lakeside fun, you'll have to get a bit closer to Geneva-on-the-Lake (hence the name). The good news is the drive takes less than 10 minutes, and there's a world of things to do and see while here, starting, of course, with a trip to Geneva State Park. Free to enter and home to one of the best beaches on Lake Erie, the park spans almost 700 acres and features a six-lane boat ramp, a marina, scenic hiking trails, and some of the best campsites in Ohio, complete with a camp store and semi-private sites. If you're not much of a camper, you can always rent a cottage or book a room at The Lodge. The latter even organizes fun tours through covered bridges and canopies to help you make the most out of the experience.
The park is also a fantastic place to fish with a view, and dogs are welcome, too. Don't have your own vessel? Don't worry, you can always get a rental. Other activities offered around here include archery, hunting, and even winter recreation, including cross-country skiing and ice fishing. Day-use areas are open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., while swimming areas are open from daylight to dusk. Just keep in mind that there are no trash cans on-site, so keep a bag with you at all times.
Your day trip options don't end here, though. Fairport Harbor, one of the best Great Lake villages that offers scenic shores, waterfront dining, and a historic lighthouse, is just a little over 30 minutes away. The same goes for Conneaut, a cozy Ohio city with specialty shops and serene beach beauty hidden on the shores of Lake Erie.
A tour through Geneva's best wineries
What takes Geneva from "nice lakeside city" to "the perfect wine retreat" is its proximity to one of the densest concentrations of wineries in the entire state. So, let's start your wine tasting session in South River Vineyard, Ohio's once-abandoned church turned winery that offers award-winning sips in a serene setting. Located just 10 minutes southwest of the city center, this place has been serving some of the region's best chardonnays, pinot grigios, and cabernets since 2002. Their sweet ice wines come highly recommended, too, though the standout is obviously the double-gold-medal-winning 2023 Semillon. When you combine that with the lovely atmosphere and stunning vineyard views, you get a great-value experience, even though prices aren't the cheapest.
Your next stop is Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, known for its great service, beautiful views, and dry whites. They serve your classic Italian fare to go with your flight, complete with lasagna, gnocchi, and, of course, tiramisu for dessert (ask your server for the perfect pairing). They have a wide selection of wines that ranges from your classic pinot grigios and pinot noirs to sparkling bubbly rosés. The prices are reasonable, too, with the average meal combo costing between $20 and $30.
The tour wouldn't be complete without a stop at Hundley Cellars, where you can enjoy small plates and high-quality wine in a warm, rustic tasting room. They believe in old-fashioned hospitality, and their service, like their selection, is second-to-none. Their menu includes a dry, crisp sauvignon blanc; a fresh, "grapey" Niagara; and a sweet, fruity riesling. To go with your drink, you'll get to pick between cheese and meat boards, smoked salmon dips, bruschettas, meatloaf sliders, and more. They're open Wednesday through Sunday.