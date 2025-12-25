Ohio's Coziest Lakeside City Is The Perfect Wine Weekend Getaway

There's never a bad time for a cozy lakeside weekend getaway, and Ohio might be the perfect place to do just that. The state is home to an underrated city that homes just shy of 6,000 people, but is full of unmissable attractions. From waterfront recreation to rustic wineries, Geneva promises everything you'd want from a staycation wrapped in a charming, small-town bow. Not to be mistaken with Geneva-on-the-Lake, a cozy lakeside village with glassy waters and sandy beaches about 5 miles away, Geneva is an established city with broader amenities. With that said, the perfect getaway definitely involves both, so prepare for a day trip.

Located right in the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Ohio State Route 534, Geneva is as accessible as it gets. For those planning on flying into town, Cleveland Hopkins International is one of the nearest major airports, at 60 miles away (close to an hour's drive). The easiest, quickest way to cover the distance is to rent a car at the airport. Taxis can get expensive, and as far as public transportation goes, you'll have to change between a subway and a bus, spend more than $25, and have the journey last over two-and-a-half hours. The area is not particularly walkable either, so you're better off getting a car anyway, especially if you're planning to enjoy the area for a day or two.

If you're concerned about timing, the best seasons to come here are probably spring through fall. That's when vineyards are more active, and the weather favors lakeside activities. Winters can present some unique opportunities, but they're usually windy, snowy, and very cold.