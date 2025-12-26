5 Restaurants Well Worthy Of The Michelin Guide In Pittsburgh, According To Foodies

Synonymous with excellence in dining, the Michelin name is associated with the finest restaurants in the world. Whether they've gone through the rigorous awarding of up to three stars, or they're simply part of the less formal Michelin Guide, their list is regularly updated to highlight the best bites across the world. When it comes to the U.S., not many realize that the notorious French tire company has only focused on selected regions, and currently covers just 14 States.

Luckily, the Michelin footprint is constantly growing. In the fall of 2024, the Guide announced its expansion into the Southern States, which means that you can now taste your way through the newest additions in Atlanta or enjoy Charleston's brand-new 3 Michelin-starred restaurants. As the guide slowly catches up on the rest of the U.S., while continuing its culinary spotlight of North America (for example, Mexico was only added in 2024), foodies across major cities have already selected places they deem worthy of the honor.

In a city as passionate about its culinary heritage and diversity of flavors as Pittsburgh, it should come as no surprise that the list could feasibly run into the dozens. We've combed through reviews and suggestions from local Redditors, as well as weighed the discourse on other popular platforms like OpenTable, Tripadvisor, and Google Reviews, to come up with the top five restaurants in Pittsburgh that are currently worthy of a spot on the Michelin Guide.