5 Restaurants Well Worthy Of The Michelin Guide In Pittsburgh, According To Foodies
Synonymous with excellence in dining, the Michelin name is associated with the finest restaurants in the world. Whether they've gone through the rigorous awarding of up to three stars, or they're simply part of the less formal Michelin Guide, their list is regularly updated to highlight the best bites across the world. When it comes to the U.S., not many realize that the notorious French tire company has only focused on selected regions, and currently covers just 14 States.
Luckily, the Michelin footprint is constantly growing. In the fall of 2024, the Guide announced its expansion into the Southern States, which means that you can now taste your way through the newest additions in Atlanta or enjoy Charleston's brand-new 3 Michelin-starred restaurants. As the guide slowly catches up on the rest of the U.S., while continuing its culinary spotlight of North America (for example, Mexico was only added in 2024), foodies across major cities have already selected places they deem worthy of the honor.
In a city as passionate about its culinary heritage and diversity of flavors as Pittsburgh, it should come as no surprise that the list could feasibly run into the dozens. We've combed through reviews and suggestions from local Redditors, as well as weighed the discourse on other popular platforms like OpenTable, Tripadvisor, and Google Reviews, to come up with the top five restaurants in Pittsburgh that are currently worthy of a spot on the Michelin Guide.
Apteka
Tucked on the edge of the Bloomfield neighborhood, Apteka celebrates the Steel City's Central and Eastern European roots. From Polish snacks to Ukrainian desserts, Apteka's menu is 100% plant-based. Foodies in Pittsburgh and beyond have praised its pierogies, with local blog Discover the Burgh describing them as "some of the most interesting and delicious" in town. And there is quite the competition, considering Pittsburgh has a vibrant Polish community.
On Apteka's menu, well-known classics such as borscht soup and stuffed cabbage sit alongside uncommon regional varieties, including Kluski Śląskie, button-shaped Silesian potato dumplings that are served on a bed of fennel, oyster mushrooms, and seasonal herbs. Apteka also prides itself on its traditional desserts.
Adding a comfort food twist to their usual menu, once a year for about three weeks, Apteka turns into "Crapteka". This wittily-named event signals the locale's temporary pause on its usual menu, instead serving vegan burgers, cocktails, plant-based milkshakes, and more classics with a vegan spin. Just like regular dining hours, the tables tend to fill up quickly during this event (usually held in January). While Apteka is primarily geared towards walk-ins, the restaurant does take reservations for dinner service on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Altius
It's no surprise that Altius appears as #1 on Tripadvisor's list of the best fine dining restaurants in Pittsburgh. One could argue that it's because this upper-echelon restaurant has very little competition. In fact, aside from The Capital Grille, a steakhouse chain focusing on prime cuts, and Chef Cory Hughes' upmarket bistro Fig & Ash, Altius is almost unchallenged when it comes to ultra-fine dining in Pittsburgh. This is reflected in the menu as Altius features entree prices that climb up to $70, an extensive caviar menu with premium roe varieties, and other ancillary dishes from appetizers to desserts that are priced around the $20 mark. A meal for two at Altius, including a glass of wine, could set you back up to $300.
Despite the high cost, reviews are generally positive about the value of Altius, stating that it's "on par with other 1-star Michelin restaurants," according to one Redditor. Another Tripadvisor reviewer says, "It's pricey, but it's the pinnacle of fine dining in Pittsburgh," while others point out you also get a magnificent view thanks to its position on top of Mount Washington near the breathtaking Duquesne Incline. If you're visiting Pittsburgh, it's worth hopping on this unique city transportation system with the great city and river views.
Morcilla
Lawrenceville is known as one of Pittsburgh's trendiest neighborhoods, filled with hip cafes and quirky shops, and Morcilla is just one of many foodie favorites. Perfectly blending in with the global landscape on Butler Street (Morcilla is sandwiched between a Japanese tea house and a French bistro), the restaurant's signature flavors transport diners to the Iberian Peninsula.
This tiny but mighty locale serves Spanish snacks and small plates, including bread-based pintxos, the Basque version of tapas, topped with a wide variety of condiments from cold cuts to cheeses and pickled sardines. A foodie on Reddit recommends opting for the "expensive large plates" that include rice dishes with roast chicken for $48, and the smoked beef short rib for $85. They state that they're good for sharing "family-style" as highlighted on their website. To accompany the meal, the restaurant also serves a selection of Spanish wines, sherry, and cocktails. Overall, reviewers put Morcilla at the top when it comes to consistency across service and food. One Tripadvisor reviewer praised the Spanish restaurant as a "delicious experience", and another Reddit user even went as far as to declare it worthy of a Michelin star.
Chengdu Gourmet
Perhaps the most unassuming of the top foodies' picks, Chengdu Gourmet is another hotspot that gets numerous mentions on forums like Reddit. Serving traditional Szechuan fare at two locations, the original in Squirrel Hill and the second venue in North Hill, this no-frills restaurant offers multiple menus, including an American-Chinese one that features well-known fusion classics, and a traditional one with Szechuan specialties. On the latter, you are likely to find delicacies like fry-sauteed frog, Chengdu-style mapo tofu with fish, and braised pork intestine noodle soup. Perhaps thanks to its variety, but also authentic offerings, one Reddit reviewer says this is the "most amazing Chinese place I've eaten at in the entire U.S.".
If you're still unsure about its word-of-mouth fame, you'll be pleased to hear that there are real-deal accolades that back up these claims. In fact, earlier this year, Chef Wei Zhu was announced as a semifinalist for the James Beard Awards, the sixth time he's received this nomination.
FET-FISK
Another restaurant of James Beard recognition is Scandinavian FET-FISK, which this year received a mention in the culinary association's official list of best new openings. In the lead-up to the much-awaited ceremony, the new kid on Liberty Avenue managed to get its name on the official lists of Bon Appétit's best new restaurants, Eater's best new restaurants, and the New York Times' 2024 round-up of favorite restaurants. In short, it's made a name for itself in a very short time — even more surprising, when you consider their menu is short and sweet.
If you ask local foodies, it's easy to see what the fuss is about. One Reddit reviewer calls their experience at FET-FISK "one of the best meals [they]'ve ever had in the city", while another puts it in the same category as Apteka and Chengdu Gourmet as a worthy contender if the Michelin Guide came to Pittsburgh.
As part of its Scandi-inspired fare — the name itself is Swedish for "fat fish" — FET-FISK serves traditional Nordic delicacies, including Danish trout caviar, pickled mackerel, and rainbow trout filet. It also serves American classics and more versatile international dishes, including New York strip steak, gnocchi, and French steak tartare.
Our Methodology
We've combed through reviews and suggestions from local Redditors, as well as weighed the discourse on other popular platforms, including TripAdvisor and Google Reviews, to come up with a list of Pittsburgh restaurants that are worthy of a spot on the Michelin Guide. All of the above restaurants are mentioned in Michelin-related threads about Steel City, including Michelin star-worthy and more broadly Michelin-quality restaurants.
Because customers' and local foodies' opinions are at the heart of this round-up, we've given first-person, candid reviews precedence over official accolades and awards (e.g. the James Beard). That said, we've also combed through locals' impressions and incorporated the official recognitions mentioned throughout as an additional seal of approval. We aimed to spotlight different cuisines, budgets, and locations across the city in these five restaurants, showcasing a diverse culinary scene that's adaptable to all budgets.