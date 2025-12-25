This Charming Quebec Town Is A Picturesque Escape For Wine Lovers, Kayakers, And Outdoor Enthusiasts

Get your passport ready, and brush up on your français: Quebec, Canada, will make a dreamy destination for your next holiday if you're keen for wine, time in the outdoors, or even simply some scenic surroundings. The charming Quebecois town of Cowansville is the perfect spot for a delightful getaway in the Great White North. Though Cowansville only acquired its current name in the 1800s, the town itself dates back as far as the late 1700s and enjoys a rich cultural (and viticultural) heritage.

Located in the province's Brome-Missisquoi region, Cowansville is bisected by the South Yamaska River and sits on the banks of Lac Davignon, meaning that there are outdoor activities — including kayaking — aplenty. At just an hour's drive from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, it's easily accessible. So, if spending your days immersed in the great outdoors and your evenings sipping delectable wine appeals, what are you waiting for? Book your ticket, bid adieu to home, and make your way to Cowansville.