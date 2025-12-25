This Charming Quebec Town Is A Picturesque Escape For Wine Lovers, Kayakers, And Outdoor Enthusiasts
Get your passport ready, and brush up on your français: Quebec, Canada, will make a dreamy destination for your next holiday if you're keen for wine, time in the outdoors, or even simply some scenic surroundings. The charming Quebecois town of Cowansville is the perfect spot for a delightful getaway in the Great White North. Though Cowansville only acquired its current name in the 1800s, the town itself dates back as far as the late 1700s and enjoys a rich cultural (and viticultural) heritage.
Located in the province's Brome-Missisquoi region, Cowansville is bisected by the South Yamaska River and sits on the banks of Lac Davignon, meaning that there are outdoor activities — including kayaking — aplenty. At just an hour's drive from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, it's easily accessible. So, if spending your days immersed in the great outdoors and your evenings sipping delectable wine appeals, what are you waiting for? Book your ticket, bid adieu to home, and make your way to Cowansville.
Sip un peu de vin in Cowansville
Cowansville is situated on the Brome-Missisquoi Wine Route, which traverses 160 kilometers (99 miles) and 25 wineries along its merry way. Be sure to check out the full map of the wine route and peruse its offerings — from wineries to inns to recreational activities to farm-to-table restaurants. You can drive or cycle all or part of the wine route, along the way encountering heritage architecture, stunning natural scenery, and much more.
Oenophiles rejoice: one of these 25 wineries, Vignoble La Grenouille, is located right in Cowansville. Visit Vignoble La Grenouille's friendly tasting room to sample one of the winery's specialty pours, with offerings spanning from a dry rosé to a refreshing white to a hearty red. There's something to suit anyone's taste buds, but one thing is in common across the wide-ranging portfolio of wines: true to the winery's name (grenouille meaning "frog" in French), they're all named after the word for "frog" in various languages, including Catalan and Zulu. Don't skip out on taking a gander at the vineyard and grounds when you're done sampling the wares.
Get outdoors, on land or in a kayak
Beyond cycling the wine route, this picturesque town provides you with numerous options for enjoying the great outdoors, including several nearby hiking routes within the Eastern Townships region. Another stellar place to start is with a visit to the Centre de la Nature de Cowansville, which offers a variety of sporting facilities and activities, including a walking trail and bike path, as well as equipment rentals for water sports. Know before you go: parking here costs a small fee for visitors, and is free for Cowansville residents (though residents must register for a permit).
Meanwhile, if a paddling adventure is calling your name, you can rent a kayak at the Centre de la Nature de Cowansville before heading over to nearby Lac Davignon's municipal boat launch to take to the water for an easy-rated, 3.5-mile paddling route that offers picturesque views of the surrounding landscape. At the launch site, along with the boat ramp, you'll find picnic tables and restrooms — so you and your companions can hang out on the shore and enjoy a snack before or after your kayaking stint.
Still can't get enough of both vineyards and kayaking in this lovely corner of North America? You can always extend your trip to make a final stop in Mooers, New York — located partway between Montreal and Plattsburgh — for some quality time in another cozy riverside town with vineyards and scenic paddling. Or, check out a peaceful lakeside town with mountain views and stargazing, or some world-class shopping in Quebec, filled with unique local businesses.