Costa Rica's 5 Best Destinations For A Vibrant And Warm Winter Vacation

Costa Rica is a prime place for snowbirds keen to escape cooler climes come the winter. "Is Costa Rica a good place to go in December/January for a honeymoon?" asks one particularly to-the-point Reddit thread. One of the first replies answers perfectly: "I was once there right after Christmas and it was ONE HUNDRED degrees warmer than Chicago. So yes." That lines up with the country's seasonal pattern, with the official dry season kicking in around December and lasting until April, heralding a period full of warm, sunny days and very little rainfall.

But there are exceptions to the rule. The Caribbean side of Costa Rica, for example, gets its finest weather in the late summer, while some folks prefer the highlands during the so-called green season for the lush backdrops and smaller crowds. This guide navigates all that to pinpoint five places where vibrant, Vitamin D-soaked winter days are the norm.

We got there by trawling leading blogs and forum threads, combining that with deep firsthand knowledge of Costa Rica and taking into account average temperature and rainfall statistics. The resulting list is a vibrant range of destinations where winter vacations promise soaring mercury levels, beach days, sunrise yoga, bountiful hikes through biodiverse rainforests, unforgettable surf sessions, party nights under palm trees, and more.