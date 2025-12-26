The 5 Best Places To Get Hot Dogs In New York, According To Customers

Many tourists' visions of their ideal New York City vacation include grabbing a hot dog from a hot dog cart in Central Park – officially named the number 1 tourist spot in New York — or some other iconic outdoor destination. However, those who do choose a random hot dog cart for their meal may find themselves disappointed. Ask a New Yorker for a hot dog recommendation, and they'll likely recommend a hot dog stand or brick-and-mortar location, rather than a movable truck.

Compared to Chicago-style hot dogs, New York-style hot dogs have far fewer rules. In fact, no one quite agrees on what ingredients define a New York-style hot dog. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council defines a New York-style hot dog as "served with steamed onions and a pale, deli-style yellow mustard." However, the Takeout disagrees, arguing that you need spicy brown mustard and either sauerkraut or a tomato-based onion sauce for a New York hot dog. For this list, we simply stuck to the definition of "hot dog eateries located in New York City." You can choose your toppings yourself—yes, even if you want it "dragged through the garden."