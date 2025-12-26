The 5 Best Places To Get Hot Dogs In New York, According To Customers
Many tourists' visions of their ideal New York City vacation include grabbing a hot dog from a hot dog cart in Central Park – officially named the number 1 tourist spot in New York — or some other iconic outdoor destination. However, those who do choose a random hot dog cart for their meal may find themselves disappointed. Ask a New Yorker for a hot dog recommendation, and they'll likely recommend a hot dog stand or brick-and-mortar location, rather than a movable truck.
Compared to Chicago-style hot dogs, New York-style hot dogs have far fewer rules. In fact, no one quite agrees on what ingredients define a New York-style hot dog. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council defines a New York-style hot dog as "served with steamed onions and a pale, deli-style yellow mustard." However, the Takeout disagrees, arguing that you need spicy brown mustard and either sauerkraut or a tomato-based onion sauce for a New York hot dog. For this list, we simply stuck to the definition of "hot dog eateries located in New York City." You can choose your toppings yourself—yes, even if you want it "dragged through the garden."
Have the best Chicago hot dog in New York at Dog Day Afternoon
Yes, a Chicago-style hot dog stand makes this list of the best hot dogs in New York. Dog Day Afternoon opened in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, in 2021 and quickly became a local favorite thanks to their authentic Chicago-style hot dogs (the co-owner, Joe Boyle, is an Illinois native) and thick milkshakes. The small, quirky, retro hot dog stand is named after the 1975 movie starring Al Pacino, which filmed some scenes on the Windsor Terrace block where the original stand is located; a second location opened in Williamsburg in 2023.
While some haters have argued that Dog Day Afternoon is so popular simply because there are no other good Chicago dogs in NYC, both professional food critics and Yelp/Google/Tripadvisor reviewers rave about the hog dogs. From Eater New York: "With my first bite, I reveled in the symphony of flavors — and there are many— in this unapologetic icon of regionality. The sport peppers were pleasantly piquant, the celery salt wasn't lacking, and that dog snapped with undeniable satisfaction." From Yelp: "I don't really seek out hot dogs, but when I do, you bet I'm getting one that looks like a cartoonish, platonic ideal of what you imagine a hot dog to be, and for that Dog Day Afternoon makes this dream a reality."
Pair your hot dog with a cocktail at NoMad Diner
For a more glamorous version of a hot dog, head to Manhattan retro diner/cocktail bar NoMad Diner, located inside the Arlo NoMad Hotel in midtown Manhattan. At $14, the Arlo Hot Dog ("beef frank, dijonnaise, chimichurri, crispy potato") is probably the most expensive hot dog on this list, but the Infatuation calls it " delicious enough to justify the price" and one Yelp reviewer writes, "with more restaurants putting fancy hot dogs on their menus, Nomad ranks with the best." If the idea of pairing your NYC hot dog with a $21 cocktail in a luxe location appeals to you, this is definitely the place to do it. (NoMad diner was designed by hospitality architecture and interior design firm Stonehill Taylor; Nuvo magazine writes that it "brings a moody modern eclecticism to the diner experience.")
Despite the glamorous location and interior decor, NoMad Diner has earned its hot dog bona fides: Chef Fred Maurer is known as the "Hot Dog Boyfriend," a nickname he earned in his past job as Chef Charcutier at Dickson's Farmstand Meats. He also trained at New York City's French Culinary Institute and the Leautey Charcuterie in Paris and has appeared on "Chopped."
Go back to the early '00s with Crif Dogs
If you want your hot dog experience to feel like you're listening to the Strokes' debut album, head to Crif Dogs, the hot dog restaurant on St. Marks in Manhattan's East Village that skyrocketed in popularity in the early '00s (and was featured on Anthony Bourdain's show "The Layover" in 2011). Their website promises: "Since 2001 we've been serving up signature dogs, burgers and tots to the most discerning hot dog connoisseurs on the planet... New Yorkers," adding, "It has everything you love about the city and more. It's gritty but quality; it's edgy but welcoming; and it's hometown but NYC. It's frankly the best."
The hot dog menu features creative takes like the Chihuahua (bacon-wrapped Crif dog, sour cream, avocado) and the Everything Dog (Crif dog, cream cheese, scallions, everything bagel seasoning). There's also a not-so-secret speakeasy, Please Don't Tell, located inside; have a hot dog before or after your cocktail (or both, why not?). One TripAdvisor reviewer writes, "We ended up here twice—before and after PDT—and both times it was brilliant. Quirky, greasy hot dogs, cold beers, and even some arcade games on the tables. Not fancy in the slightest, but that's the whole point. It's a proper late-night New York experience and exactly what you want after a few cocktails."
Soak up the sun at Nathan's Famous
Head to Coney Island for one of NYC's most famous hot dogs: Nathan's Famous, the site of the annual 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. Nathan's Famous is now a chain, but the original location opened in 1916 and is still serving hot dogs today. It's a short walk away from Luna Park, Coney Island's amusement park, and the beach, so it's the perfect hot dog for a sunny day out.
Although Nathan's Famous is now a tourist destination, NYC food publications still praise their hot dogs. "What culinary experience at a New York beach can best Nathan's franks? Smeared with mustard and heaped with sauerkraut, the skins pop when you bite into them," writes Eater New York. Reviewers agree. "Their hot dogs and fries are still the best, and there is nothing like a Nathan's frank after a long day at the Beach. Their crinkle cut fries are the best and are so crispy on the outside," reads one TripAdvisor comment. "There is nothing like the original Nathan's."
Enjoy a Recession Special at Gray's Papaya
Gray's Papaya may be less-known to tourists than Nathan's Famous, but it's just as iconic to New Yorkers. The Upper West Side hot dog stand opened in 1973 and has served cheap and tasty hot dogs ever since. The original location has been featured in many movies over the years, from "Die Hard with a Vengeance" to "You've Got Mail"; the founder, Nicholas A. B. Gray, made headlines for putting up signs proclaiming his presidential endorsements in the windows; and Anthony Bourdain called it his "second home," writing, "That particularly New York smell of hot dogs seared on tin foil, sauerkraut, and the foamy deliciousness of a nutritious papaya drink. Man, when I start missing New York, this is what I miss."
Like Nathan's, Gray's garners praise from professional critics and casual reviewers alike. Eater New York writes, "You can't get any more fundamental than Gray's Papaya when it comes to New York hot dogs: slender, natural-skinned, all-beef franks on a puffy white bun, with your choice of sauerkraut, mustard, and stewed onions, washed down with chalky fruit drinks." A TripAdvisor reviewer calls it "authentic, cheap and delicious, one of those historic places that absolutely deserve a stop in Manhattan!"
Methodology
We began by cross-referencing hot dog establishments mentioned in food-focused publications such as Eater New York, the Infatuation, Time Out, Grub Street, and Thrillist. We then researched each establishment that appeared consistently, checking reviews from Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google as well as mentions on social media sites like Reddit. Finally, we made sure the list presented diverse locations, culinary styles, and price points to reflect a variety of New York options.