California's Remote Lake Getaway Is A Pristine Hidden Gem Tucked Away In Redwood Valley

Located between Willits, California's 'Gateway to the Redwoods', and Ukiah, a wine city blending redwoods, vineyards, and outdoor adventure, lies Mendocino County's Redwood Valley, once renowned for its ancient and towering redwood trees that are native to California. While many of the area's redwood trees have been logged, an impressive 300 acres of redwood trees were preserved at the privately-owned Leonard Lake Reserve. Anchored by Leonard Lake, spanning 18 acres and 70 feet deep, making it the county's biggest natural lake, Leonard Lake Reserve was named for John Leonard, who purchased the property in the 1870s. Today, the 4,000-acre reserve has been owned and expanded by the same family since 1953, who operate it as an exclusive retreat for family and group gatherings, weddings, and private events.

As you drive off Highway 101 onto Reeves Canyon Road to make the winding 9-mile drive to Leonard Lake Reserve, you begin to slow down to the rhythm of this private haven. This area has been dutifully preserved, especially by pioneering owner Susanna Dakin, who protected acres of surrounding redwood trees from logging. Today, this unique retreat promises pristine nature, cozy accommodations, and active adventures, all just for your group, and its remote setting fosters a spirit of togetherness.

While Leonard Lake Reserve requires some effort to reach, its unique landscape and layout for a memorable getaway is worth the journey. It is about a 3-hour drive north of San Francisco International Airport, and a 1.5-hour drive from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The peak season to visit is between mid-May and October when average temperatures hover from 76 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.