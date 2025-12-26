California's Remote Lake Getaway Is A Pristine Hidden Gem Tucked Away In Redwood Valley
Located between Willits, California's 'Gateway to the Redwoods', and Ukiah, a wine city blending redwoods, vineyards, and outdoor adventure, lies Mendocino County's Redwood Valley, once renowned for its ancient and towering redwood trees that are native to California. While many of the area's redwood trees have been logged, an impressive 300 acres of redwood trees were preserved at the privately-owned Leonard Lake Reserve. Anchored by Leonard Lake, spanning 18 acres and 70 feet deep, making it the county's biggest natural lake, Leonard Lake Reserve was named for John Leonard, who purchased the property in the 1870s. Today, the 4,000-acre reserve has been owned and expanded by the same family since 1953, who operate it as an exclusive retreat for family and group gatherings, weddings, and private events.
As you drive off Highway 101 onto Reeves Canyon Road to make the winding 9-mile drive to Leonard Lake Reserve, you begin to slow down to the rhythm of this private haven. This area has been dutifully preserved, especially by pioneering owner Susanna Dakin, who protected acres of surrounding redwood trees from logging. Today, this unique retreat promises pristine nature, cozy accommodations, and active adventures, all just for your group, and its remote setting fosters a spirit of togetherness.
While Leonard Lake Reserve requires some effort to reach, its unique landscape and layout for a memorable getaway is worth the journey. It is about a 3-hour drive north of San Francisco International Airport, and a 1.5-hour drive from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The peak season to visit is between mid-May and October when average temperatures hover from 76 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.
Staying at Leonard Lake Reserve
Dotting the property are six houses, which can sleep up to 60 guests total, including the grand Lake House and the historic Beehive cottage. Days spent at Leonard Lake Reserve brim with the nostalgic memories of summer camp, from outdoor adventures like fishing, kayaking, and hiking to enjoying the quiet stillness of this unspoiled and protected wilderness. However, during peak season (and holidays), Leonard Lake Reserve requires a takeover of the property and a three-night minimum. Between November and early May, individual home rentals are permitted.
The heart of the property is the Lake House, with its wide veranda perched overlooking Leonard Lake. Inside, there is a large kitchen for preparing group meals and plenty of dining space. However, the spacious deck with picnic tables and a pizza oven beckons alfresco dining on warmer nights. There are four bedrooms, as well as a sleeping loft, all decorated with wood furnishings, patterned quilts, and antiques.
Next door to the Lake House is the property's most historic structure: the Beehive. Dating to the 1870s, the cozy four-bedroom home has been renovated, but still harkens to its over a century-old beginnings with a large stone fireplace and wood-beamed terrace. Set beneath a canopy of redwood trees is one of the most unique lodging options, the Redwood Barn, which is built out of the property's own redwood. Also set amidst the redwood trees is the three-bedroom Sequoia House. Additionally, there is the newer two-bedroom Knoll House, built in 2003, and the one-bedroom Cottage. While Wi-Fi is available in all of the accommodations, there is no cell service, adding to the remote feel.
What to see and do at Leonard Lake Reserve
Leonard Lake's idyllic setting invites guests to discover the property's great outdoors. The tree-fringed lake stays a cool 65 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the hot summer months, when temperatures average about 85 degrees Fahrenheit, which is perfect for swims or water sports. The property has kayaks, canoes, and a rowboat for guests to use to paddle around.
You can also fish for smallmouth bass and bluegill in the lake's waters. On shore, three main trails run through the property. The easy 20-minute Cathedral path bypasses ancient redwood trees, while the Lake loop is a two-hour trail that circumnavigates the lake's shores. For more of a challenge, active guests can embark on the Memorial Grove hike, a longer uphill trek. As the day begins to wind down, you can play volleyball, ping pong, or roast s'mores around the firepit.
While there's no need to leave Leonard Lake Reserve while staying in this majestic oasis, many of Northern California's nearby attractions beckon. About an hour's drive from the property is Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve, a serene haven of redwoods and natural beauty. While Leonard Lake Reserve is akin to having your own private park, nature lovers can hike here and admire one of California's tallest redwood trees, which measures nearly 370 feet tall. Leonard Lake is also a headwater for the 110-mile-long Russian River, and the Russian River Valley, which boasts bold wines and riverside picnic spots, is flanked by top wineries where you can sample top Pinot Noir and Chardonnay varietals.