This Hidden Nebraska Village Is A Sandhills Escape With Stunning Dunes, Lakes, And Wildlife

Nebraska's Sandhills, which spans a dazzling 19,000 square miles, is remarkable for being the Western Hemisphere's "largest tract of stabilized sand dunes." Chock-full of sweeping grasslands, lakes, and rolling hills, it will come as no surprise to readers that this stunning region is a wonderland for anyone whose idea of a perfect vacation contains fishing, boating, and world-class stargazing. And if you're looking for a hidden gem escape tucked away in this special corner of the Cornhusker State, search no further than the village of Mullen, which offers a gorgeous river, wildlife, and sand dunes. At just over an hour's drive from North Platte, where there's a small regional airport, Mullen is easily reachable for a serene, outdoorsy weekend escape (or longer).

This small but memorable village came about in the late 1880s when the Grand Island and Wyoming Central branch of the Burlington railroad system arrived. Soon after, surrounding Hooker County was established, with Mullen as its seat — becoming incorporated as a village in 1906. Today, this community of fewer than 500 inhabitants may be small, but rest assured that there's no shortage of things to see and do.