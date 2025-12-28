This Hidden Nebraska Village Is A Sandhills Escape With Stunning Dunes, Lakes, And Wildlife
Nebraska's Sandhills, which spans a dazzling 19,000 square miles, is remarkable for being the Western Hemisphere's "largest tract of stabilized sand dunes." Chock-full of sweeping grasslands, lakes, and rolling hills, it will come as no surprise to readers that this stunning region is a wonderland for anyone whose idea of a perfect vacation contains fishing, boating, and world-class stargazing. And if you're looking for a hidden gem escape tucked away in this special corner of the Cornhusker State, search no further than the village of Mullen, which offers a gorgeous river, wildlife, and sand dunes. At just over an hour's drive from North Platte, where there's a small regional airport, Mullen is easily reachable for a serene, outdoorsy weekend escape (or longer).
This small but memorable village came about in the late 1880s when the Grand Island and Wyoming Central branch of the Burlington railroad system arrived. Soon after, surrounding Hooker County was established, with Mullen as its seat — becoming incorporated as a village in 1906. Today, this community of fewer than 500 inhabitants may be small, but rest assured that there's no shortage of things to see and do.
Explore the river in Mullen
It's not all sand and grass: Mullen is one of several areas in Nebraska that is a vacation haven for water sports aficionados, and the best way to appreciate the stunning aquatic scenery here is to immerse yourself. Head to Glidden Canoe Rentals to kick-start your nautical adventures on the gorgeous Middle Loup River. This one-stop-shop provides a variety of options to suit your activity level and interest – ranging from kayaks and canoes for those who want an active paddle, to 7- to 9-foot stock tanks that are "practically unsinkable" for a more easygoing — and dry — day spent floating on the river.
You'll want to check rates, which vary based on length of time, and are available online. All of Glidden Canoe Rentals' offerings include equipment, life jackets, and a shuttle service both to and from the river where you'll be spending time. Don't forget to pack your swimsuit, plenty of sun protection, drinking water, and snacks, and get ready for the exhilarating paddle (or peaceful float) of your choice.
Take in the dunes and wildlife
Don't miss the opportunity to explore the Sandhills' expansive dunes and prolific wildlife. One great way to do this is simply to hop in the car and take a drive along the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway, a 272-mile portion of the state's Highway 2 that conveniently passes right through Mullen. Along the route, you'll see the region's rolling dune wilderness with alluring beauty, varied topography, charming forests full of adventure, and more, all atop the enormous Ogallala Aquifer.
There's ample wildlife here to take note of, as well. In the springtime, visitors can experience the Sandhill crane's annual migration, during which about 80% of the species' global population makes its return to this region. This area is also a key stop on the endangered whooping crane's migratory route, and avid birders can additionally spot bald eagles, blackbirds, orioles, prairie falcons, hawks, herons and egrets, and swans, among around 300 other species of migratory and resident birds. And birds aren't the only wildlife you'll find – everything from pronghorn antelope to coyotes to a variety of fish are present here — and you'll want to be careful not to drive over any ornate box turtles, which can sometimes be seen crossing roads.