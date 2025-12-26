America's 'Road To Nowhere' Is An Underrated Cross-Country Route Passing Iconic Stops

At some point in most people's lives, the thought of taking a road trip has probably crossed their mind. Packing the car and setting off across the country is a great American pastime, and the routes are endless. Take the Historic Missions Trail between San Diego and Sonoma for a road trip through California history. You could even follow in pioneer footsteps to witness Oregon scenery along Barlow Road, a historic wagon trail. But there's one road trip route that often flies under the radar: Highway 83.

This lonely cross-country route whisks intrepid drivers along the forgotten prairies of the Dakotas and the windswept, middle-of-nowhere meadows of Nebraska and Kansas, eventually winding down in the Rio Grande floodplains at the southern tip of Texas, earning it the nickname "the Road to Nowhere." In fact, the epithet seems unreasonably harsh — highway maps from a bygone age referred to the route as "the Great Plains Highway," which linked historic trails between Canada and "Old Mexico." While you might be thinking what could possibly be exciting about traveling on the Road to Nowhere, this quiet slice of the United States offers up plenty of worthwhile detours.

Passing through historic sites and sleepy towns, taking a jaunt on this north-south, road-less-traveled byway is one of those lifetime experiences you just can't miss. Swing through the remnants of Native American villages in North Dakota and stop to admire the jagged peaks of Badlands National Park in South Dakota. At the edge of the Kansas border is Liberal, considered the hometown of Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz." Down in Central Texas, Highway 83 forms a crossroads at the heart of Eden, a gateway to Hill Country adventures. Packed with miles of excitement, the Road to Nowhere is sure to be a memorable trip.