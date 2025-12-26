America's 'Road To Nowhere' Is An Underrated Cross-Country Route Passing Iconic Stops
At some point in most people's lives, the thought of taking a road trip has probably crossed their mind. Packing the car and setting off across the country is a great American pastime, and the routes are endless. Take the Historic Missions Trail between San Diego and Sonoma for a road trip through California history. You could even follow in pioneer footsteps to witness Oregon scenery along Barlow Road, a historic wagon trail. But there's one road trip route that often flies under the radar: Highway 83.
This lonely cross-country route whisks intrepid drivers along the forgotten prairies of the Dakotas and the windswept, middle-of-nowhere meadows of Nebraska and Kansas, eventually winding down in the Rio Grande floodplains at the southern tip of Texas, earning it the nickname "the Road to Nowhere." In fact, the epithet seems unreasonably harsh — highway maps from a bygone age referred to the route as "the Great Plains Highway," which linked historic trails between Canada and "Old Mexico." While you might be thinking what could possibly be exciting about traveling on the Road to Nowhere, this quiet slice of the United States offers up plenty of worthwhile detours.
Passing through historic sites and sleepy towns, taking a jaunt on this north-south, road-less-traveled byway is one of those lifetime experiences you just can't miss. Swing through the remnants of Native American villages in North Dakota and stop to admire the jagged peaks of Badlands National Park in South Dakota. At the edge of the Kansas border is Liberal, considered the hometown of Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz." Down in Central Texas, Highway 83 forms a crossroads at the heart of Eden, a gateway to Hill Country adventures. Packed with miles of excitement, the Road to Nowhere is sure to be a memorable trip.
Sightseeing stops along North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska
Whether you're starting your road trip at the Canadian border or down south in Texas, let Highway 83 lead the way to small-town adventures. Driving through North Dakota, don't miss a stop in Minot, a petite community with quaint charm. Tour the displays of warplanes at the Dakota Territory Air Museum (open seasonally), or hike the grassy hills around the Souris River at Minot Outdoor Recreation Area. Head downtown to refuel, whether it's drinks at Ebenezer's Eatery & Irish Pub or hearty burgers with a lively atmosphere at the Ironhorse Kitchen & Bar.
As the Road to Nowhere veers down into South Dakota, make a quick detour to stand amidst the windswept grasslands surrounding Sitting Bull's Grave. In a controversial move, the legendary resistance leader of the Teton Sioux was buried here, the site marked by a solemn statue. Get back onto Highway 83 and drive down to Pierre, the state capital. Anglers can head out fishing at LaFramboise Island Nature Area, a forested sandbar rising from the midst of the Missouri River. Dip your toes in the island's quiet beaches and hike through the forested trails where intrepid explorers Lewis and Clark once set foot.
Driving into the heart of Nebraska, the Road to Nowhere passes through North Platte, where pioneer heritage meets modern excitement. Splash into the North Platte River for a paddling expedition, or head down to Lake Maloney to picnic by the shore. Explore the historic ranch where Buffalo Bill settled down, or snap photos with vintage locomotives at the Cody Park Railroad Museum. As you near the border with Kansas, make a quick stop at McCook for a peek at the Museum of the High Plains, where thousands of artifacts reveal fascinating local history.
Exciting stops while driving through Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas
Driving through the seemingly endless stretches of green grassland in Kansas explains why Highway 83 earned its moniker, the "Road to Nowhere." Follow in Buffalo Bill's footsteps with a visit to Oakley, a quiet town that bore witness to a legendary moment of Wild West history. At the Buffalo Bill Cultural Center, learn how the frontiersman William Cody became known as "Buffalo Bill." Spend time exploring the themed exhibits, which are part of what makes this "[a] perfect stop for travelers passing through," according to a Google review.
Keep driving until you reach Liberal, a charming Kansas town where Highway 83 turns into the Yellow Brick Road. Meet with Dorothy, pose with the Tin Man, and follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City at Dorothy's House and the Land of Oz, called "[a] fantastic journey" in a Google review. Grab dinner at BrickHouse BBQ & Brew, top-rated on Tripadvisor. From there, Highway 83 slices through the Oklahoma Panhandle, where you can make a detour at Optima National Wildlife Refuge to hike through the wilderness and watch for wildlife amidst the prairies.
Cross the border, and the vast plains of Central Texas stretch ahead. Passing through quaint towns like Canadian and Wheeler, Highway 83 leads directly to Shamrock, a charming city with unique attractions. Keep driving south to Ballinger, where the Main Street Soda Fountain lures both locals and drifters in for a hearty meal. Cool off with a dip in the Frio River down at Garner State Park before continuing to Laredo, a bustling hub on the Rio Grande River. Food trucks line the streets, while plush hotels beckon weary road-trippers. It may be called the Road to Nowhere, but it leads to unforgettable moments.