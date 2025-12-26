South Philly's 'Foodie Playground' Is A Walkable Neighborhood With Delectable Eats And Quirky Shops

When you visit Philadelphia for the first time, you have to try the cheesesteak. It's basically a rule. Vegetarians are exempt, and if you have a dietary restriction, locals may give you a pass. But if you are physically capable of eating this gluttonous torpedo roll full of grilled ribeye, finely chopped onions, and perfectly melted cheese, true Philadelphians will badger you to try one — and when you accept the invitation, they'll likely send you to East Passyunk, the most famous neighborhood in South Philadelphia. In a city packed with great restaurants, East Passyunk is famed for its food options; the tourism site Visit Philadelphia calls it a "foodie playground," and it's totally not wrong.

Passyunk Square is also the setting for the two most famous cheesesteak restaurants, Geno's Steaks and Pat's King of Steaks, which face each other across the intersection. This is the geographic heart of Passyunk, a crossroads busy with lifelong residents and first-time tourists. Sure, you can find plenty of other delis and sandwich shops that serve this artery-clogging delicacy, but Passyunk Square is the ideal place to start your journey through South Philly.

Our advice: Don't drive, or at least park your car once and walk from there. These streets are flat, historic, and laid out in a grid, so they're easy to navigate on foot. These blocks are packed with shops and eateries, and the streets are frenetic with activity. Small wonder this city takes the crown for being America's most walkable.