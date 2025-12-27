Wisconsin's Happiest City Is A Lake-Loving Midwest Gem With Lively Markets And Indie Shops

What makes a city happy? Anecdotally, we may ascribe happiness to places where the weather's nice, the economy isn't in shambles, crime rates are low, there's a strong sense of community and hometown pride, and the streets are full of good-natured citizens living apparently carefree lives. But in a 2025 study, personal finance platform WalletHub took a more forensic approach, using positive-psychology metrics to identify the happiest cities in America. Madison, at No. 7 overall (out of 182), was considered the happiest city in Wisconsin.

A gem of the Midwest, straddling a thin neck of land between lakes Monona and Mendota, Madison is Wisconsin's capital city. But despite serving a population of 500,000 residents in its metro area, Madison retains a wholesome, small-town feel. The city's geography, located on what's known as an isthmus, ensures locals are never far from greenery or a body of water, while local legislation prohibits buildings within a mile of the gorgeous Wisconsin State Capitol building from being taller than that structure's neoclassical columns. Navigation is easy too — they don't call it the "Biking Capital Of The Midwest" for nothing — and it's renowned for its quirky, independent retailers and a gold-standard farmers' market. Maidson is also a lively college town, epitomized by the Wisconsin Badgers football team and their Camp Randall home stadium, where House of Pain's "Jump Around" reverberates before the fourth quarter on game nights.

The above factors contributed to Madison's high ranking in WalletHub's Community & Environment (No. 15 overall) and Emotional & Physical Wellbeing (No. 9 overall) indexes. The study — which also analyzed weather, income opportunities, job security, depression rates, prevalence of opioid use, and life satisfaction in each city — provides Americans with places where they can seek out a happier, better life.