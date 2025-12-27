This Lightweight Travel Accessory Is Making Long Flights More Bearable
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've suffered through a broken in-flight entertainment system or just couldn't find anything interesting on it to watch, you know how important it is to have something stimulating to pass the time on a long plane ride. Of course, these days most of us have a phone, but particularly on a long flight, who wants to be stuck holding it the entire time? Luckily, there is a cheap, lightweight gadget that you can use to free up your hands while still enjoying your shows.
The Ugreen Airplane Phone Holder is listed on Amazon for $14.99 but can often be found on sale for under $10. The clever MagSafe holder can easily attach to your tray table, allowing you to set up your own in-flight entertainment system. This means you can either load up your phone with shows ahead of time or take advantage of the plane's Wi-Fi to stream movies, and comfortably sit back to watch.
At the time of writing, the airplane phone holder had received an average 4.6-star rating based on over 460 reviews. One reviewer wrote, "I flew on Delta and Philippine air in economy. This thing was one of my favorite items for my 14-hour flight. Love the MagSafe and the grip is very secure." In fact, many reviewers noted the magnet's strength, with some even using it to support a tablet. So, the verdict is in — you can be sure that your device won't move.
This phone holder will be your best friend on a long flight
This phone holder can come in handy and make a long-haul flight more bearable thanks to its compact size and usefulness. The lightweight holder — which only weighs about 5 ounces — folds up and can slip right into your handbag or backpack, allowing you to save space in your carry-on. Once on the plane, the powerful clamp attaches firmly to the tray table with a silicone grip, while the swiveling head allows for a 360-degree rotation and multiple viewing angles.
Best of all? Its use isn't just limited to an airplane. As reviewers on Amazon note, it's also extremely handy in the car if your passengers need a bit of entertainment during a road trip. And why not try it out on a scenic train ride across the U.S.? While you'll likely want to drink in the scenery, if you're on a long train journey, it makes a great way to pass the time. Just be warned, once you break it out, you might be the envy of everyone. In fact, one reviewer said that they'd been approached by other passengers asking where they'd purchased their gadget.
In the realm of items to up your travel gear, this clever phone holder is a no-brainer. Not only is it functional, lightweight, and compact, it's also inexpensive. So, the next time you get a crick in your neck craning to watch your phone, remember this gadget.