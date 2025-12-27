This Lightweight Travel Accessory Is Making Long Flights More Bearable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've suffered through a broken in-flight entertainment system or just couldn't find anything interesting on it to watch, you know how important it is to have something stimulating to pass the time on a long plane ride. Of course, these days most of us have a phone, but particularly on a long flight, who wants to be stuck holding it the entire time? Luckily, there is a cheap, lightweight gadget that you can use to free up your hands while still enjoying your shows.

The Ugreen Airplane Phone Holder is listed on Amazon for $14.99 but can often be found on sale for under $10. The clever MagSafe holder can easily attach to your tray table, allowing you to set up your own in-flight entertainment system. This means you can either load up your phone with shows ahead of time or take advantage of the plane's Wi-Fi to stream movies, and comfortably sit back to watch.

At the time of writing, the airplane phone holder had received an average 4.6-star rating based on over 460 reviews. One reviewer wrote, "I flew on Delta and Philippine air in economy. This thing was one of my favorite items for my 14-hour flight. Love the MagSafe and the grip is very secure." In fact, many reviewers noted the magnet's strength, with some even using it to support a tablet. So, the verdict is in — you can be sure that your device won't move.