California's 5 Best Hotels In Sacramento, According To Reviews
California's inland gem and capital city of Sacramento is a worthwhile destination for anyone interested in the state's history and culture. In fact, a visit to Old Sacramento and its local museums is one of the top things Sacramento tourists need to do before the end of winter — which makes it a great choice for anyone planning an end-of-year getaway. Beyond that, Sacramento is also at the heart of California's Central Valley, famed for its access to wine trails, fresh farm stands, and outdoor recreation. And with so much to see and do nearby, finding the right hotel as a base for exploring the city (and beyond) can make your visit to Sacramento all the more comfortable and memorable.
While hotels might get a high-class rating or magazine-clad reputation, for this ranking, we looked at how past guests have actually experienced their stay. Room comfort, amenities, proximity to attractions, and value for money are all practical and experiential factors that directly affect a stay — and travelers online have a lot to say about these. As such, to land on our top five picks of the best Sacramento hotels, we relied on Google review data to determine which properties have the highest overall rating from past visitors, earning them consistently strong guest feedback. Finally, for the purposes of this list — which is about staying in the city rather than passing through it — we made sure to exclude all airport hotels from the ranking.
The Fort Sutter Hotel Sacramento by Hilton
Right in the thick of Sacramento's Midtown, the Fort Sutter Hotel could be a great option if you're looking for a reputable stay with a focus on local culture. It has the highest average ranking of all Sacramento hotels (excluding airport hotels) from Google reviews, with 4.5 stars. The hotel is part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection, an assemblage of independent hotels that are curated to reflect their locale, with locally inspired artwork, food, and on-site experiences. The hotel's hallways double as a showcase of local artworks, and the building is accentuated by a cool, modern interior. "The lobby is modern, stylish, and sets the tone right away — it's clear this hotel has a trendy, welcoming vibe," one reviewer wrote.
The Fort Sutter Hotel isn't the highest-class hotel you'll find in Sacramento, with a three-star class designation, so it might lack some of the more luxurious amenities (the aforementioned reviewer noted, for example, that there's no valet parking). However, you can still get all the conveniences of a modern hotel: free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, toiletries, and a TV with streaming entertainment. There's also an on-site farm-to-fork cafe, Café Bernardo. Plus, it comes at a fine value, with room rates starting around $150 to $200 per night.
What the hotel lacks in high-end frills, it makes up for in its connection to the city. It's located just steps from Sutter's Fort State Historic Park, a must-visit for history buffs from which the hotel derives its name. It's also a quick drive from the State Capitol building. As for accessibility, travelers flying into the city can reach the hotel in about 20 minutes by car from the Sacramento International Airport.
Hyatt Regency Sacramento
Second in the ratings of Sacramento hotels, the Hyatt Regency Sacramento holds an average of 4.4 stars on Google. It's one of the most popular in the city, with around 3,800 reviews — which indicates favorable experiences across a wide net of people. A big part of the hotel's appeal lies in its proximity to the State Capitol (which it sits right next to), as well as being generally accessible to the city center's attractions. "We stayed at this hotel because it's right across the street from the capitol. It was extremely convenient to walk across the street," a reviewer wrote, adding, "Check-in was fast and easy and staff was polite and friendly."
The Hyatt Regency Sacramento boasts an extensive suite of amenities without crossing too far into swankiness. It has an outdoor pool (kept heated year-round), a 24-hour gym, and valet parking. Rooms available range from simple king-bed rooms to an expansive presidential suite, and you can even choose rooms with specific views: Some offer views of the California State Capitol Park, while others offer views of the capitol building itself. Prices hover around the $150 to $200 per night range (although rooms with a view will cost more).
From the Sacramento International Airport, it's about a 15-minute drive to the hotel, and a major perk for travelers who don't have a car available is that the hotel offers free shuttle service to and from the airport. Aside from being next to the State Capitol, the property is conveniently located near lots of other downtown staples. One street over from the hotel is the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, where you might catch a ballet or Sacramento Philharmonic concert. You can also walk to Old Sacramento in about 20 minutes.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Sacramento Riverfront Promenade
With an average 4.4 stars across over 2,500 reviews, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Sacramento Riverfront Promenade is another hotel option with a good reputation among a large sample group. Free evening reception drinks and bites, made-to-order breakfast, and an indoor pool are some of the unique offerings the hotel boasts. However, one of the most frequently mentioned perks in reviews, and a major draw for travelers, is its location.
The hotel sits right on the Sacramento River, at the core of Old Sacramento, a riverfront district with vibrant shopping and dining. You can get there in about a 25-minute drive from the Sacramento International Airport. "It is essentially next door to Old Town Sacramento, so there are a number of restaurants and shops nearby. You can also walk along the river path [the Riverfront Promenade]," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. The reviewer did point out, however, that the hotel also sits next to the West Side Freeway. For light sleepers, the noise could be disruptive — especially if your room is facing the highway.
That said, guests can choose to book a room with a river view (facing away from the highway), though expect a higher cost for those. Rooms at the Embassy Suites are somewhat pricier than other hotels on this ranking, regardless, with nightly rates starting in the $200 to $250 range. Luckily, for that price, you get an extensive set of perks, including more space (all units are at least two rooms), an equipped workspace, and access to the indoor pool and on-site restaurant.
Kimpton Sawyer Hotel
In Sacramento's city center, a development called Downtown Commons has been underway since 2017, with the aim of converting a six-block patch into a sleek, modern shopping and entertainment district. Part of it is the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, a 16-story tower that offers a boutique option for stays in the district. It has 4.4 stars from Google reviewers, plus a swath of other accolades: U.S. News named it the number one hotel in Sacramento, and it was selected as part of the Michelin Hotel Guide.
Guests at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel will find a yoga mat in their room, free coffee and tea each morning, and luxury bathrobes. A Google Local Guide review described the boutique experience upon entering the hotel: "Great hotel with a five star experience. Was greeted with champagne at the check-in, followed by live music in the lounge area of the lobby and happy hour with free wine and beers." For all its upscale amenities, the rates aren't exorbitant, starting in the $175 to $250 per night range. That said, some basic features aren't included in the price. Wi-Fi, for example, is only free for IHG One Rewards members. There's also an additional Daily Guest Amenities Fee that comes with access to the outdoor heated pool, stadium transportation, and a daily mixology class. The fee also gives you a 10% discount at some Downtown Commons retailers.
The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel's location is pretty unbeatable, however, sandwiched about halfway between the State Capitol and the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Next to the hotel is the Golden 1 Center, a venue for NBA games and concerts. The property is a 15- to 20-minute drive from the Sacramento International Airport.
The Inn & Spa at Parkside
If you're looking for a cozier yet refined stay, The Inn & Spa at Parkside is a good bet. The 11-room lodging is located a bit outside of the central commotion of downtown (about a mile from the State Capitol building), but it's housed in a stately villa-style mansion in a quieter, residential area facing the Southside Park — one of the many green areas in California's "City of Trees." Still, as a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, the location is "easy to walk to various shops and bars." The hotel holds an overall average 4.5 stars from Google reviews, albeit across a smaller reviewer pool of just over 200.
The hospitality and thoughtful details get frequent praise in reviews. One Local Guide reviewer wrote: "We had an all-around lovely stay in the Indulgence room in the Villa, and appreciated all the thoughtful hospitality, like plates and cutlery in the kitchenette and a lovely set up for coffee in the room." Room types are offered in three categories: luxury suites, spa rooms (which come with spa tubs), and mansion rooms. Guests receive a complimentary drink on arrival, free Wi-Fi, and luxury bathrobes.
Per its namesake, The Inn & Spa at Parkside has a suite of spa facilities available to guests at a discount, including an infrared sauna, steam room, and relaxation lounge. The spa menu features couples treatments, various massage options, and facials. A two-course seated breakfast is available for an extra fee, as are grab-and-go options for a lower fee. Basic room rates start around $200 to $250 per night. The hotel is a 15- to 20-minute drive from the Sacramento International Airport.
Methodology
Our ranking of the five best hotels in Sacramento is based on the experiences of past guests. As a consistent measure of hotel satisfaction, we used public data from Google Hotels, focusing on the overall guest rating on the five-star rating system. Hotels with a high average rating, factoring in review volume, scored a spot at the top. For each hotel, we also estimated a price range based on aggregated data provided by Google Hotels. The final ranking excludes airport hotels to keep the list focused on properties that provide direct access to the city rather than short transit stays.