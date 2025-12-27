California's 5 Best Hotels In Sacramento, According To Reviews

California's inland gem and capital city of Sacramento is a worthwhile destination for anyone interested in the state's history and culture. In fact, a visit to Old Sacramento and its local museums is one of the top things Sacramento tourists need to do before the end of winter — which makes it a great choice for anyone planning an end-of-year getaway. Beyond that, Sacramento is also at the heart of California's Central Valley, famed for its access to wine trails, fresh farm stands, and outdoor recreation. And with so much to see and do nearby, finding the right hotel as a base for exploring the city (and beyond) can make your visit to Sacramento all the more comfortable and memorable.

While hotels might get a high-class rating or magazine-clad reputation, for this ranking, we looked at how past guests have actually experienced their stay. Room comfort, amenities, proximity to attractions, and value for money are all practical and experiential factors that directly affect a stay — and travelers online have a lot to say about these. As such, to land on our top five picks of the best Sacramento hotels, we relied on Google review data to determine which properties have the highest overall rating from past visitors, earning them consistently strong guest feedback. Finally, for the purposes of this list — which is about staying in the city rather than passing through it — we made sure to exclude all airport hotels from the ranking.