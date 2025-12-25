California's Resort Opening In 2026 Is An 'Alpine Oasis' Of Modern Luxury And Yosemite's Southern Gateway
Anyone who wants to explore the beauty of Yosemite National Park, but enjoy a bit of luxury on their stay, will be thrilled to hear about the newest offering from the Outbound Hotel group. Outbound Yosemite joins the collection's other locations in Stowe, Mammoth, and Jackson Hole as a high-end oasis immersed in nature. The sprawling 17-acre retreat is set to open on June 1, 2026, just in time to welcome visitors to Yosemite for the summer season.
Outbound Yosemite is located in Oakhurst, one of the friendliest towns in California, just 25 minutes from Yosemite National Park's South Gate. This makes it an easy-access base from which to explore Yosemite's rare wildlife, embark on a hike, or take a scenic drive through the park. Outbound Yosemite is a continuation of the hotel group's philosophy to build accommodations in nature that are "a place to come and disconnect so you can reconnect with what matters: Good times, good people, and all-around good vibes."
Guests can choose from 104 cabins and 14 lodge-style rooms, all with modern interiors designed to evoke the feeling of an elevated bunk house. The rooms and cabins sleep between one and four people, and the property also has a selection of accessible rooms to ensure the resort is inclusive. The spacious cabins all have kitchens and private decks for quiet nights under the stars. Decorated in warm colors and richly textured fabrics, the accommodations are so cozy and welcoming, you may not want to leave your room — but Outbound Yosemite will give you plenty of reasons to get out and enjoy the grounds.
Outbound Yosemite pampers its guest after a long day exploring the national park
With amenities that will outshine Yosemite's crown jewel campground, Outbound Yosemite boasts a beautiful all-season outdoor pool and hot tub surrounded by lounge chairs and spectacular views. Large stone fire pits dot the grounds — creating wonderful spaces to unwind and exchange stories with friends after a long day in the park. Speaking of visits to the park, Outbound enhances the guest experience by providing access to a "gear garage" filled with outdoor adventure essentials, including YETI coolers and Hyperice kits to soothe aching muscles.
There's nothing like a day of exploring a national park to work up an appetite, and Outbound Yosemite has guests covered there as well. The resort's chic but cozy restaurant, Juniper Pizza + Bar, will serve up handmade pizzas, salads, and delicious sandwiches, all with upscale ingredients. Over at the sleek bar with a Nordic mountain ambiance, craft cocktails will incorporate local aromatics, transforming the classics into libations that pay homage to Yosemite. An array of creative mocktails will also be on offer.
While Outbound Yosemite won't host its first guests until June, 2026, the resort is already taking bookings. At the time of writing, a Deluxe Lodge Room in June started at $316 per night, and the Cabins start at $386 (both the King and Two Queen options). Enroll in the Outbound Beyond program and get 10% off the best available rate in addition to other perks like late check-out. Outbound Yosemite in Oakhurst is easily reached from Fresno Yosemite International Airport, located about an hour south of town. The airport has direct flights from major cities like Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle, making it an easy place to fly into for your Outbound Yosemite adventure.