California's Resort Opening In 2026 Is An 'Alpine Oasis' Of Modern Luxury And Yosemite's Southern Gateway

Anyone who wants to explore the beauty of Yosemite National Park, but enjoy a bit of luxury on their stay, will be thrilled to hear about the newest offering from the Outbound Hotel group. Outbound Yosemite joins the collection's other locations in Stowe, Mammoth, and Jackson Hole as a high-end oasis immersed in nature. The sprawling 17-acre retreat is set to open on June 1, 2026, just in time to welcome visitors to Yosemite for the summer season.

Outbound Yosemite is located in Oakhurst, one of the friendliest towns in California, just 25 minutes from Yosemite National Park's South Gate. This makes it an easy-access base from which to explore Yosemite's rare wildlife, embark on a hike, or take a scenic drive through the park. Outbound Yosemite is a continuation of the hotel group's philosophy to build accommodations in nature that are "a place to come and disconnect so you can reconnect with what matters: Good times, good people, and all-around good vibes."

Guests can choose from 104 cabins and 14 lodge-style rooms, all with modern interiors designed to evoke the feeling of an elevated bunk house. The rooms and cabins sleep between one and four people, and the property also has a selection of accessible rooms to ensure the resort is inclusive. The spacious cabins all have kitchens and private decks for quiet nights under the stars. Decorated in warm colors and richly textured fabrics, the accommodations are so cozy and welcoming, you may not want to leave your room — but Outbound Yosemite will give you plenty of reasons to get out and enjoy the grounds.