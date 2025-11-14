Yosemite's 5 Rare Animals That Tourists Would Be Lucky To See

Some travelers head to Yosemite National Park to scale its iconic national wonder, Half Dome. Others come to immerse themselves in nature, backpacking in the park's backcountry wilderness or exploring Hetch Hetchy, Yosemite's secret valley. For some, however, the appeal isn't in the mirror-like alpine lakes or towering granite cliffs. They're drawn to Yosemite for its wildlife.

The park is home to hundreds of animal species, from the small lizards that skitter across the rocks to the birds that perch in the trees, some of which are found in only a few places on Earth. Particularly lucky and determined visitors catch a glimpse of Yosemite's rarest inhabitants: Sierra Nevada red foxes, Pacific fishers, wolverines, Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep, and great gray owls.

There's no shortage of incredible creatures in Yosemite. It ranks among the best national parks in America for bird lovers, and while it's not one of those national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, your chances aren't bad. However, spotting the park's more elusive inhabitants requires a plan. Part of what makes Yosemite such a fantastic place to look for wildlife is its many different wilderness habitats, which attract a wide range of species. While there's no way to ensure a sighting, you can improve your odds by learning about the animals you hope to see and planning accordingly. In addition to knowledge and luck, you'll need patience. The more time you spend in Yosemite, the better your chances of encountering its rarest wildlife.