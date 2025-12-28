The Best Way To Explore London's Top Attractions Smoothly And Affordably With Only One Day
Ranked the world's best city of 2025, it's no secret that London is brimming with iconic attractions. From Big Ben to the Tower of London, The Big Smoke offers plenty to see — a major draw for first-time visitors on a time crunch. When I planned my inaugural trip to England's capital, I spent hours putting together the perfect itinerary to make the most of my short visit. With just one day to see the sights in central London, I wasn't sure what I could realistically fit in or how much it would all cost.
What ultimately made the difference was using a bundled attraction pass. I was able to visit a handful of London's top attractions smoothly and affordably with one simple tool: the Go City Pass. With just one purchase, I gained access to a comprehensive list of attractions across the city, all available through a single digital pass, which made moving from one sight to another easier and far more straightforward. Even better, the platform's trip-planning feature helps build an itinerary that feels ambitious but is still doable with a tight schedule. For travelers looking to do more and pay less on a trip to London, a Go City Pass may be just the ticket.
Choosing your Go City Pass
When buying a Go City Pass, you can choose from three types, each with different pricing and levels of access. If you only plan to visit a handful of attractions, opt for the Explorer Pass. Starting at￡54 (about $72), the pass lets you choose between two and seven attractions from a list of more than 100. It's also the only option that remains valid for up to 30 days after first use, making it better suited to longer stays in London. Attractions include the London Zoo, Kensington Palace, and The View from the Shard.
Alternatively, if you're trying to cram as much as you can into a single day, you can pay an extra￡25 (about $33) for the 1-day All-Inclusive Pass, which allows entry to as many attractions as you can manage over the number of days you select (you can choose up to 10 days). Just keep in mind the pass becomes valid when you first use it and expires at the end of the final day, so use it wisely.
Starting at￡109 (about $145), the top-tier option is the All-Inclusive Pass Plus. Boasting the same features as the All-Inclusive Pass, it also gives you access to three bonus attractions, including The London Eye. Personally, I chose the All-Inclusive Pass, which proved to be perfect for a one-day whirlwind tour of the city.
Using your Go City Pass
I'll admit I was skeptical at first, unsure whether it would be possible to fit enough attractions in a single day to justify using a Go City Pass. As it turns out, it was completely doable and worth every last penny. The key is visiting the most popular attractions on the list first, and getting an early start.
For my first attraction, I chose the Tower of London, which opens its fortress gates at 9 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. on Sunday and Monday. Between the medieval torture chambers, royal palaces, crown jewels, and resident ravens, there's a lot to see when visiting the ancient castle. With the Go City Pass, you can skip the ticket-buying line, leaving more time to explore the grounds. Personally, I found that two hours was plenty of time to explore the main attractions. And, when you're finished, you can take a five-minute stroll to another featured attraction on the list, Tower Bridge – the iconic landmark that hides a secret locally-loved pub beneath it.
The Go City Pass also includes rides on Uber Boat by Thames Clippers and a hop-on, hop-off bus tour ticket, making it even easier to travel from one attraction to another. You can also cover a lot of ground on foot, especially in the City of Westminster, where Go City attractions like Westminster Abbey, the Houses of Parliament, and Big Ben sit within close proximity. For longer distances, the London Underground (aka the Tube) proved to be one of the best transportation methods for efficient sightseeing, offering access to nearby sights like St. Paul's Cathedral. After visiting half a dozen London attractions in a single day, I confidently recommend you go see more of the city yourself with a Go City Pass