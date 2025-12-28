The Best Way To Explore London's Top Attractions Smoothly And Affordably With Only One Day

When buying a Go City Pass, you can choose from three types, each with different pricing and levels of access. If you only plan to visit a handful of attractions, opt for the Explorer Pass. Starting at￡54 (about $72), the pass lets you choose between two and seven attractions from a list of more than 100. It's also the only option that remains valid for up to 30 days after first use, making it better suited to longer stays in London. Attractions include the London Zoo, Kensington Palace, and The View from the Shard.

Alternatively, if you're trying to cram as much as you can into a single day, you can pay an extra￡25 (about $33) for the 1-day All-Inclusive Pass, which allows entry to as many attractions as you can manage over the number of days you select (you can choose up to 10 days). Just keep in mind the pass becomes valid when you first use it and expires at the end of the final day, so use it wisely.

Starting at￡109 (about $145), the top-tier option is the All-Inclusive Pass Plus. Boasting the same features as the All-Inclusive Pass, it also gives you access to three bonus attractions, including The London Eye. Personally, I chose the All-Inclusive Pass, which proved to be perfect for a one-day whirlwind tour of the city.