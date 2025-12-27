Washington's Secret Seattle Suburb You've Never Heard Of Is Known As An Oasis For Billionaires

In a community that houses multiple billionaires and other ultra-wealthy residents, it's unsurprising that Medina places a high priority on security. While many of these fortunes were built through technology, they are now also protected by it, and though it's not a gated community, Medina offers a strong sense of insulation from the outside world, reinforced by both geography and technology. Cameras and motion sensors are common in private homes and public spaces, and the community is notably vigilant: A sign as you enter warns, "You are entering a 24-hour video surveillance area." Many of Medina's most prominent residents, including Jeff Bezos, further shield their homes behind tall hedges, gates, and layered security measures — a strategy Bezos also employed at his Beverly Hills residence. When a Business Insider reporter visited Medina in 2018, he noted that he'd only been in the city for only about 15 minutes before a police officer approached him, explaining that a neighbor had reported a stranger.

Medina's location adds another layer of privacy. The city sits on a narrow peninsula along Lake Washington, with its most direct connection to Seattle running across the SR 520 Evergreen Point Floating Bridge — a toll road. While Medina can also be accessed through neighboring Eastside communities, these routes are limited and indirect, reinforcing its exclusion. Even the shoreline offers little public access: Much of the waterfront is privately owned, with homes featuring private docks and beaches.

There are, however, limited ways for outsiders to glimpse the community. Some private lake tours advertise architectural views of Medina's waterfront estates from the water, offering a distant perspective without entering the neighborhood itself. And because Medina is not gated, visitors can technically drive through — though, as past reporting suggests, unfamiliar vehicles may attract attention.