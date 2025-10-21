Seattle Tourists Should Visit These Hotly Debated Popular Steakhouses For Dining Excellence

Blending Scandinavian charm with some of Seattle's best bites, one of the city's premier steak restaurants can be found in Ballard. The debate surrounding The Beastro is whether it's better to eat at the actual restaurant or buy steaks from the associated butcher shop, Beast and Cleaver. Established in 2019, the butcher shop came first and ranks among the top in Seattle for its whole-animal approach to butchery. But as a visitor, cooking up a steak in your hotel room is totally out of the question, so a visit to The Beastro is the perfect solution.

Billed as Beast and Cleaver's "steakhouse experience," The Beastro serves up sustainable, locally sourced steaks (80% from Washington and 10 to 15% from the Pacific Northwest) and farm-fresh small plates via the à la carte menu. The menu changes every week, but patrons can expect classic cuts like ribeyes and tenderloins, plus more unusual options that embody the restaurant's no-waste ethos. Pairing options include vintages by the glass or bottle from the predominantly European wine list as well as classic cocktails and some beer and sake options.

"This butcher has been putting out some of the best meats I've ever had in my life," enthused one steak aficionado on the r/steak subreddit. "It's definitely ranked in my top five steaks of all time, and it wasn't even dry aged." Beastro's kitchen is only open on Saturday and Sunday evenings, but Beast And Cleaver's ultra-elevated (and extremely hard to reserve) prix fixe menu restaurant, The Peasant, has seatings on Thursday and Friday evenings.