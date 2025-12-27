The First Leg Of The California Sierra's Game-Changing Town-To-Town Trail Is Finally Open

If you're a lover of the outdoors and someone who enjoys trail hiking, biking, or horseback riding, you're about to have a brand new, miles-long trail to enjoy. In fact, the first part of it has recently opened. This is the Connected Communities project, and when completed, it will be an over 500-mile trail connecting the rural communities of California's Sierra Nevada mountains. This game-changing trail is not only great for outdoor enthusiasts, but for the communities as well. Years in development, the trail will ultimately connect towns that include Sierra City with its endless outdoor adventures, Chester, Westwood, Susanville, Jonesville, Greenville, Downleville, Graeagle, Portola, Sierraville, Loyalton, Truckee, and the biggest little city in the world, Reno, Nevada, right over the border. The first 13.5-mile leg connects the towns of Quincy and Taylorsville.

The idea was to connect towns that were once thriving from resource extraction, and bring in more visitors, as well as give residents and visitors more access to the wilderness in this beautiful area. The process involved environmental review and fundraising, with support from the communities. It's funded by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, and the whole project is called the Lost Sierra Route. Surveys done by Sierra Buttes Trails Stewardship showed 96% of responders want more town-to-town connections, and this will have that in spades.