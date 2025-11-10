California's 'Gem Of The Sierras' Is A Walkable Town With Historic Sites, Quaint Inns, Shops, And Trails

California is known for being one of the best states in the country to experience the most iconic beaches, explore bustling tech-hubs, and even boasts cliff views that rival Italy's Cinque Terre. The Golden State offers travelers plenty to enjoy — from hidden gems and overlooked historic towns and beaches to some of the most iconic cityscapes — especially underrated cities, like Blythe. For those wanting to explore the enchanting mountainous landscape, California's Sierra towns are a haven. Quincy, located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of Northern California, is a family-friendly destination that deserves a special spot on your to-visit list.

You can find Quincy on the Feather River National Scenic Byway, past Oroville, at 3,423 feet elevation. It was originally home to the Mountain Maidu tribe, and the town has historical significance as a mining town around the American Valley. Today, it is one of the state's most walkable small towns, perfect for a summer vacation that is enchanting and crowd-free. Besides dipping into the rich history of Quincy at the Plumas County Museum, visitors have a range of nature and town-based activities to enjoy.

The nearest airports to Quincy are Reno-Tahoe International Airport, about 83 miles away, and Sacramento International Airport, which is 140 miles away. With hot, arid summers and cold, wet winters, the best time to visit Quincy is June through September.