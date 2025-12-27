Florida's Best Golf Course Is A Jaw-Dropping Destination Hidden On The Coast Of Juno Beach
Boasting a million-dollar golf experience, it makes sense that Florida would rank near the top of the best destinations for golf in the U.S. That said, out of the 1,000-plus courses in the state, there's one that stands out according to Golf Digest: Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach. Outranking TPC Sawgrass, in Ponte Vedra Beach, where The Players Championship is hosted, this exclusive private club was selected by a group of panelists with the publication who judged their rankings on its challenges, aesthetics, shot options, layout variety, and more. Seminole scored top marks in all categories.
Designed by Scottish golfer and architect Donald Ross, the course's classic design is celebrated in most of the online reviews — with many golfers calling it Ross' "best work." The course cost $500,000 to build in the late 1920s — roughly equivalent to $10 million today — and the design, indeed, backs up the bill.
Located about 20 minutes north of West Palm Beach, Seminole Golf Club is tucked directly along the Atlantic Ocean in Juno Beach. The par-72 layout unfolds across rolling coastal terrain, where wide fairways meet natural dunes and sweeping ocean views. Several holes run parallel to the shoreline, creating a gorgeous backdrop. Beyond the views, players also relish the strategic hole placements, which experience different wind directions and speeds at every turn. Among Seminole's many challenges, the par-4 6th — a hole golf legend Ben Hogan famously held in high regard — stands out for its demand for controlled shot-shaping. Ultimately, the course makes every round feel like a private championship that goes beyond just winning the competition.
Why golfers love Seminole Golf Club
Unlike other golf courses in the Sunshine State, like Streamsong Golf Resort — considered Florida's "best golf resort" for its chic spa and fine dining — Seminole Golf Club strips itself of the lavish bells and whistles and creates a strong focal point on the sport alone. At Seminole, it's about the mastery of the game and conquering the challenge of precision in every shot. The minimalist approach allows the coastal landscape to take center stage, shaping the experience rather than resort-style amenities.
Very rarely is the course publicized anywhere, adding another veil of exclusivity for members. That said, the men's locker room was featured in a 2021 Golf.com article, which added to the club's mystique. Inside, you'll find a room dressed in old-school charm, decorated with warm woods and pastel blues knitted into the couches' fabric details. There are also classic dark-wood furniture pieces that evoke the feel of an Oxford library, a possible stylistic echo of Ross's Scottish roots.
And although the understated interior reflects Seminole's timeless character, the true allure lies on the course — where exposure to the coastline intensifies the wind, elevates the difficulty, and emphasizes the skill of the game rather than the club's grandeur. This intentional focus on challenge and love for the game helps Seminole Golf Club stand out among the rest of Florida's best, highly rated golf courses.