Florida's Best Golf Course Is A Jaw-Dropping Destination Hidden On The Coast Of Juno Beach

Boasting a million-dollar golf experience, it makes sense that Florida would rank near the top of the best destinations for golf in the U.S. That said, out of the 1,000-plus courses in the state, there's one that stands out according to Golf Digest: Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach. Outranking TPC Sawgrass, in Ponte Vedra Beach, where The Players Championship is hosted, this exclusive private club was selected by a group of panelists with the publication who judged their rankings on its challenges, aesthetics, shot options, layout variety, and more. Seminole scored top marks in all categories.

Designed by Scottish golfer and architect Donald Ross, the course's classic design is celebrated in most of the online reviews — with many golfers calling it Ross' "best work." The course cost $500,000 to build in the late 1920s — roughly equivalent to $10 million today — and the design, indeed, backs up the bill.

Located about 20 minutes north of West Palm Beach, Seminole Golf Club is tucked directly along the Atlantic Ocean in Juno Beach. The par-72 layout unfolds across rolling coastal terrain, where wide fairways meet natural dunes and sweeping ocean views. Several holes run parallel to the shoreline, creating a gorgeous backdrop. Beyond the views, players also relish the strategic hole placements, which experience different wind directions and speeds at every turn. Among Seminole's many challenges, the par-4 6th — a hole golf legend Ben Hogan famously held in high regard — stands out for its demand for controlled shot-shaping. Ultimately, the course makes every round feel like a private championship that goes beyond just winning the competition.