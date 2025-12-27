This State Park In Washington's San Juan Islands Brims With Waterfalls, Lakeside Trails, And Scenic Swim Spots
Moran State Park was originally part of the Rosario estate on Orcas Island, built in the early 1900s by former Seattle governor and shipbuilder Robert Moran. While the Rosario now operates independently as a hotel, much of the estate's land was donated to the state of Washington to create Moran State Park. Ever since, this area has been a haven for adventure-lovers around the world seeking a serene getaway.
Since there isn't a major airport on Orcas Island, getting there takes some patience, but it's well worth it. Those flying into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will have at least a two-hour drive ahead of them before reaching the Anacortes Ferry Terminal. If you don't mind driving this incredibly scenic route, renting a car may be your best option. However, there are often shuttles or charters available. From there, take in the gorgeous sights of the Puget Sound aboard the Anacortes to Orcas Island ferry route. This will take about an hour if you don't need to wait for the ferry. If you end up having some extra time, take it as an opportunity to explore Anacortes, which is a town with eclectic shops, charming festivals, and lots of whales.
From there, the drive to Moran State Park is only 25 minutes. You'll find that the air is an intoxicating combination of ocean and wooded forest, perfect for some serene camping. There are four major campgrounds to choose from, including the North End Campground which is near the north end of Cascade Lake; the South End Campground, which is near the park's main entrance along the south side of Cascade Lake; the Midway Campground, which is a smaller campground between the two; and then Mountain Lake Campground, which is about a mile deeper into the park. There's also a primitive area suited for tents, without bathroom facilities.
Swimming at Moran State Park
One of the best parts about Moran State Park are all of the swimming opportunities. All three campgrounds around Cascade Lake have waterfront campsites with great swimming access, but if you're staying in a nearby town like Easton for boutique shops, art galleries, and great restaurants, there are other places, too. Here are a few favorites.
Locals love Moran State Park's Day Use Area, which is open daily during park hours for swimming, paddle boarding, and kayaking. The Cascade Lake Loop also starts here, and along the trail there are plenty of places to take a dip. Since the lake has extensive shallow areas, particularly near the day use areas, you'll encounter lots of great swimming areas with some aquatic plants. To have the best experience, stick to the dock area.
If you want a more secluded experience, try swimming in Mountain Lake. This area is more isolated, and the campground has several camping spots near the crystal clear, cool waters. Without any road noise, you'll be able to enjoy the diverse local wildlife the way nature intended. Just be careful, because some of the entry points can be a bit rocky.
Trails at Moran State Park
Despite being on an island, Moran State Park is the fourth largest state park in Washington. With thirty miles of trails through lush wooded areas and natural waterways, there's something here for every experience level. For something easy, try the Cascade Falls Trail, which is a quarter mile long and leads to the upper falls. To get to the lower falls, which are a bit bigger, you'll want to take the Cascade Creek Trail, which is a moderate hike along some switchbacks through some of the oldest forests on Orcas Island.
For something more challenging, try the 4.3-mile Cold Springs Trail, which starts at the Cascade Lake Day Use Area and switchbacks over the mountainous terrain for some amazing views over the East Sound. From there, you can continue with the Little Summit Trail, which is a difficult 2.2-mile trail through an ancient grove of Lodgepole Pine. You'll be rewarded with some more photo-worthy views of Mountain Lake, Twin Lakes, and the Salish Sea.
For something short but difficult, head to Sunrise Rock. While this trail is less than a mile, it has some very steep and challenging switchbacks that reward you with perfect sunrise views of Mount Constitution and the surrounding area. Whether it's swimming or hiking, Moran State Park on Orcas Island is the perfect place to escape for some scenic peace and quiet. Don't forget to check out a few other of the San Juan islands, because their pristine views truly rival Norway!