This State Park In Washington's San Juan Islands Brims With Waterfalls, Lakeside Trails, And Scenic Swim Spots

Moran State Park was originally part of the Rosario estate on Orcas Island, built in the early 1900s by former Seattle governor and shipbuilder Robert Moran. While the Rosario now operates independently as a hotel, much of the estate's land was donated to the state of Washington to create Moran State Park. Ever since, this area has been a haven for adventure-lovers around the world seeking a serene getaway.

Since there isn't a major airport on Orcas Island, getting there takes some patience, but it's well worth it. Those flying into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will have at least a two-hour drive ahead of them before reaching the Anacortes Ferry Terminal. If you don't mind driving this incredibly scenic route, renting a car may be your best option. However, there are often shuttles or charters available. From there, take in the gorgeous sights of the Puget Sound aboard the Anacortes to Orcas Island ferry route. This will take about an hour if you don't need to wait for the ferry. If you end up having some extra time, take it as an opportunity to explore Anacortes, which is a town with eclectic shops, charming festivals, and lots of whales.

From there, the drive to Moran State Park is only 25 minutes. You'll find that the air is an intoxicating combination of ocean and wooded forest, perfect for some serene camping. There are four major campgrounds to choose from, including the North End Campground which is near the north end of Cascade Lake; the South End Campground, which is near the park's main entrance along the south side of Cascade Lake; the Midway Campground, which is a smaller campground between the two; and then Mountain Lake Campground, which is about a mile deeper into the park. There's also a primitive area suited for tents, without bathroom facilities.