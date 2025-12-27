This Old-School Town Hidden In The Midst Of The Colorado Mountains Is A Charming Gem With Art And Trails

Those planning to explore the rugged San Juan Mountains might easily dismiss Rico, Colorado, as just another sleepy dot on the map with not much to offer. But there's more to this underrated old-school town than meets the eye. Founded in 1879 as a silver mining center, Rico's charming, laid-back vibe is balanced perfectly by its historic gems, artistic spirit, and abundant mountain access.

If you've been wanting to go on a picturesque road trip, you'll be happy to learn that the town is part of the iconic San Juan Skyway, otherwise known as Colorado's "Essential Journey for Road Trippers." The stretch over Lizard Head Pass, in particular, is unmissable. From here, you'll get to see the jaw-dropping views of Mount Wilson, El Diente, and the iconic jagged Lizard Head Peak, right as you descend into Rico.

While Telluride might be the best-known town in the area thanks to its front-row views of Colorado's iconic Rocky Mountains, Rico promises its own unique charm — slow days spent wandering through art studios, meals in historic inns, and hiking remote trails. Coming here shouldn't be too difficult, either. Whether you're driving from Telluride Regional Airport or Durango‑La Plata County Airport, the trip takes less than two hours (though more flights are available at Denver International Airport, nearly seven hours away). There are public Bustang Outrider buses that pass through Rico, but keep in mind that you'll want to have a car on hand to explore the nearby mountains.