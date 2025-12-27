This Old-School Town Hidden In The Midst Of The Colorado Mountains Is A Charming Gem With Art And Trails
Those planning to explore the rugged San Juan Mountains might easily dismiss Rico, Colorado, as just another sleepy dot on the map with not much to offer. But there's more to this underrated old-school town than meets the eye. Founded in 1879 as a silver mining center, Rico's charming, laid-back vibe is balanced perfectly by its historic gems, artistic spirit, and abundant mountain access.
If you've been wanting to go on a picturesque road trip, you'll be happy to learn that the town is part of the iconic San Juan Skyway, otherwise known as Colorado's "Essential Journey for Road Trippers." The stretch over Lizard Head Pass, in particular, is unmissable. From here, you'll get to see the jaw-dropping views of Mount Wilson, El Diente, and the iconic jagged Lizard Head Peak, right as you descend into Rico.
While Telluride might be the best-known town in the area thanks to its front-row views of Colorado's iconic Rocky Mountains, Rico promises its own unique charm — slow days spent wandering through art studios, meals in historic inns, and hiking remote trails. Coming here shouldn't be too difficult, either. Whether you're driving from Telluride Regional Airport or Durango‑La Plata County Airport, the trip takes less than two hours (though more flights are available at Denver International Airport, nearly seven hours away). There are public Bustang Outrider buses that pass through Rico, but keep in mind that you'll want to have a car on hand to explore the nearby mountains.
Rico's mountain trails and outdoorsy charm
If there's one group of people guaranteed to have a blast in Rico, it's outdoor lovers. Famous for its easy access to truly stunning hiking, biking, and fishing spots, the town promises days filled with backcountry adventures for just about everyone. The first order of business, though, is a walk along the Calico Trail. It's a 4.6-mile loop that takes you through pretty meadows and lush fir forests, but don't let its length fool you — the hike can still be a bit challenging (not a problem for most moderate hikers, though), so make sure to come prepared. And while paths are usually pretty quiet and well-maintained, reviewers still suggest coming a bit early for two reasons: They're prime hours for bird watchers, and you get to avoid some of the bike traffic.
For seasoned hikers looking for something more strenuous, Blackhawk Pass might be a better choice. This longer, black diamond singletrack trail can be tricky to tackle with its expansive, alpine terrain, but it rewards you with the most gorgeous views of the nearby lakes, creeks, and groves. The hike starts and ends at the Upper Hermosa Creek parking lot. There's a pit toilet right at the entrance, and the road is generally 2WD accessible (though it can be quite rugged).
Water lovers will be glad to hear that Rico sits right alongside the Dolores River, where fly-fishers are drawn in by the promise of native cutthroat and rainbow trout. Want to feel even closer to the local nature? Why not camp at the nearby Clayton Campground? It's usually open from May through September, and people constantly praise the place's helpful hosts, clean bathrooms, spacious sites, and well-maintained grounds.
Rico's art, culture, and historic downtown
Despite its outdoorsy reputation, Rico is a town worth exploring in its own right. Here, you'll often find artist workshops and galleries scattered throughout refurbished historic buildings, especially along its main street. You can spend hours stumbling upon open studios and interacting firsthand with local artists — talk about soaking up the town's culture! Just be sure to check ahead to see what events are happening during your visit.
History lovers won't want to miss out on a sightseeing trip through the William Kauffman House, the still‑standing Dolores County Courthouse (now Town Hall, built in 1892), and the original Rio Grande Southern Railroad water tank. A stroll through Rico's small downtown will make you feel like you're stepping right into the 1880s, only now you get the added bonus of taking it all in with a coffee or cold drink in hand. Places like Enterprise Bar & Grill, for example, promise all the old-timey charm and authentic atmosphere while still offering great food at reasonable prices.
Once you've fueled up, you might want to stop at the Rico Historical Society Museum, which, while small, is open every day and has some pretty interesting displays of period artifacts, including mining tools, weapons, and photographic archives. If you've got an extra day to spend in the area, consider driving the 55 miles to Mancos. Known as the "Gateway to Mesa Verde," this is a quiet, artsy Colorado mountain town with cozy coffee houses and a similar laid-back vibe.