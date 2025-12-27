The Unexpected Reason Indiana's Award-Winning Airport Has Vibrant LED Overhead Lights

The LED light display at Indianapolis International Airport is entitled "Connections," created by a duo of LA-based artists known as Electroland. The light installation consists of brightly colored baubles that, along with sound and musical cues, respond to the movement of travelers who pass underneath it. According to one TikToker who commented on the recent post, "I worked there for a couple of years. Fun fact: It's actually designed to make you look up so they can get your face on camera." Another TikTok user, @trashman32749, seconded this notion: "Correct. There are very strategically placed cameras down that stretch that [blend] into the wall."

"Connections" is located on one of the main entrances to the Indianapolis airport, the pedestrian bridge that connects the parking garage to the terminal. While not every traveler will pass through this corridor when coming to or going from Indianapolis International, it captures a lot of faces, not only of airline passengers, but also those parking at the airport and entering the terminal, even if they aren't traveling. This provides an added measure of security, potentially capturing those who wouldn't also be having their picture taken at TSA. While some other TikTok users found this alleged motive somewhat underhanded, others found it to be clever or reassuring, remarking with comments such as "genuinely cool fact," "I love that honestly," and "wait that's so smart."