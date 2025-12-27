The Unexpected Reason Indiana's Award-Winning Airport Has Vibrant LED Overhead Lights
Some airports are destinations unto themselves. At the most luxurious airports in the world, world-class lounges, fine dining, luxury shopping, high-end spas, green spaces, water features, and art installations can make a layover as relaxing or invigorating as the destination you are visiting. Indiana's award-winning Indianapolis International Airport, lauded for the best customer service in North America, has one such art installation — an LED overhead light display that engages travelers as they walk along a pedestrian bridge. Recently highlighted in an enthusiastic TikTok from a local resident, someone claiming to be a former airport staff member commented on the post and revealed the unexpected reason for the vibrant installation: Capturing your face on camera.
Anyone who has flown recently will know that facial recognition is now a major element in airport security. In the United States, TSA's facial recognition is taking over airports, though you can opt out if you want to. In a statement to CBS News about the proliferation of facial recognition technology, TSA Administrator David Pekoske notes that it helps improve efficiency and security. So, how does a colorful light show at Indianapolis International Airport help security with facial recognition?
How Indianapolis Airport's LED light feature helps with facial recognition
The LED light display at Indianapolis International Airport is entitled "Connections," created by a duo of LA-based artists known as Electroland. The light installation consists of brightly colored baubles that, along with sound and musical cues, respond to the movement of travelers who pass underneath it. According to one TikToker who commented on the recent post, "I worked there for a couple of years. Fun fact: It's actually designed to make you look up so they can get your face on camera." Another TikTok user, @trashman32749, seconded this notion: "Correct. There are very strategically placed cameras down that stretch that [blend] into the wall."
"Connections" is located on one of the main entrances to the Indianapolis airport, the pedestrian bridge that connects the parking garage to the terminal. While not every traveler will pass through this corridor when coming to or going from Indianapolis International, it captures a lot of faces, not only of airline passengers, but also those parking at the airport and entering the terminal, even if they aren't traveling. This provides an added measure of security, potentially capturing those who wouldn't also be having their picture taken at TSA. While some other TikTok users found this alleged motive somewhat underhanded, others found it to be clever or reassuring, remarking with comments such as "genuinely cool fact," "I love that honestly," and "wait that's so smart."