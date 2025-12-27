The State With The Most Wineries Promises Charming Vineyards, Tasting Rooms, And Unforgettable Bottles
Wine is made in every state in the U.S. (including Hawaii and Alaska), so there's a good chance there's a tasting room near you worth a visit. As one of the largest U.S. states, not to mention one with an abundance of ideal grape-growing conditions, California is king of the American winery game. By the numbers, California has over 6,000 wineries within its generous borders, ripe for visiting with charming tasting rooms and unforgettable bottles. By comparison, the state with the second-highest number of wineries — Washington — has fewer than 1,500.
Wine in California is about more than just quantity. Napa Valley was responsible for putting American winemaking on the world's radar nearly 50 years ago, and while the best winery tour in America right now might not be in California, USA Today's recent 10 Best list includes eight tours located in the Golden State. Let's take a look at some of California's top wineries and wine regions worth a visit, from oft-heralded Napa and Sonoma to under-the-radar and up-and-coming gems.
Visiting California's premiere winemaking regions
Napa Valley is arguably America's most famous wine region, serving vibes that can transport you to Tuscany without a Transatlantic flight, with the juice to back it up. Robust and stately Cabernet Sauvignon is king, but oenophiles of all types will find that Napa has something to suit everyone, with over three dozen grape varieties represented, including crisp and fruity Sauvignon Blanc and delicate Pinot Noir. With over 100 wineries to choose from, Visit Napa Valley includes an interactive feature to connect you to your ideal winery visit based on your winery personality. Baldacci Family Vineyards is located in the area's iconic Stag's Leap District, where you can roam among the vineyards and taste wine in the barrel room. If you're not keen to drive between winery visits, you can also find a number of tasting rooms, such as Simon Family Estate, T-Vine Winery, and even legendary Mayacamas, located in Downtown Napa.
Sonoma is Napa Valley's neighbor, but it is hardly second string when it comes to California's notable wine regions and features more delicate expressions of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir among its top products. Both Cline Family Cellars and Buena Vista Winery also appeared on USA Today's 10 Best winery tours, primarily for their top-line amenities for visitors. Cline Family Cellars offers guided tastings in any number of engaging spaces on its property, including its pond-side patio, barrel room, or hilltop vineyard. A self-guided tour of the historic ranch is also on offer. At Buena Vista, you can experience a number of different tasting options, but the opulent Bubble Lounge is worth noting for its effervescent, fizz-only tasting. If neither of those floats your fancy, there are around 250 wineries in the Sonoma region.
Other California wine gems worth visiting
Beyond the San Pablo Bay area, an up-and-coming Napa Valley alternative is Paso Robles, home to an abundance of wine events. Eberly Winery offers a variety of experiences, including dinners and family-friendly activities, in addition to its award-winning wine and guest-favorite tours. For maximum wine impact in a compact region, lovers of Zinfandel can flock to Northern California's Dry Creek Valley for a taste of one of the Golden State's lesser-appreciated bold reds. Some of the small region's most historic, can't-miss wineries include A. Rafanelli Winery, Mauritson Wines, and Ridge Vineyards.
In Southern California wine country, Temecula is an underrated city with casual vibes and delicious dining. Located less than 90 minutes from either Los Angeles or San Diego, Temecula offers sun-seeking California travelers a taste of the wine energy that is usually more closely associated with the northern part of the state. Over 45 wineries in the region feature expressions of over two dozen different grapes and styles. Not only does Temecula offer a wine for everyone, but it also offers an abundance of visitor-driven experiences and a vibe for everyone. Fazeli Cellars puts forth Persian hospitality and atmosphere, while Bottaia offers Tuscan elegance and poolside sips. Alternatively, visit Doffo Vineyard and Winery not only for its vintage bottles, but also for its vintage motorcycle collection.