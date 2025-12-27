Milwaukee's Lakefront Suburb Is A Wisconsin Nook With Shoreline Trails, Golf, And Dog-Friendly Parks
Wisconsin is not just famous for cheese, beer, Harley Davidson, and the underrated sandy beaches, enchanting sea caves, and lush forests of the Apostle Islands. It's also known for the beautiful shorefront living in the state's largest city, Milwaukee. One quiet suburb that captures this aesthetic is Cudahy, just 7 miles out of the downtown area. With a perfect mix of small-town charm, cozy neighborhoods, and scenic shoreline trails, it's a great spot for those looking for a lakeside getaway without the hustle and bustle of the big city.
There are plenty of scenic shoreline trails in Cudahy that are ideal for walking, jogging, or casual bike rides along Lake Michigan. Head down to Sheridan Park for stunning scenic trails down by the lakeshore. Dog lovers should head to Warnimont Park's 5-acre dog park, a fully fenced-in area featuring wooded hiking trails and a separate section for smaller dogs. These two parks are situated within a half hour's walking distance from each other, meaning you can enjoy hikes in all of these areas without needing to hop in the car.
Grant Park, located just to the south of Cudahy, is another must-see, home to various hiking trails, ponds, picnic areas, and tennis courts. There's plenty to do for all the family. It's a perfect spot for a relaxed stroll and simply enjoying some time outdoors. If you plan on visiting, be sure to head to the park's cliff-observatory viewpoints (there are three in all). Each of these offers stunning, sweeping views across the lake, where visitors can take memorable photos and soak up the atmosphere.
Golfing and recreation in Cudahy
Beyond its parks, Cudahy won't disappoint golf lovers. Located in this suburb is Warnimont Park Golf Course, a beautiful lakeside spot for short games and beginners. The course is open between April and November. Not only is the layout of the green great for those who are just learning the sport, but it is also reasonably priced, at just $20 for 18 holes Monday through Sunday for non-members.
If the weather isn't holding up for a round out on the green, though, you'll want to take a drive 10 minutes south of Cudahy's center. Here you can find Boosters Bar Golf Simulator, a fun indoor golfing range open between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m from Monday to Thursday, so you can even golf after dark!
There are plenty of other fun opportunities in and around Cudahy, too, including the intriguing X-Ray Arcade, where you can find games, music, and more. Only open on event days, it's important to check the venue's calendar before planning a visit here. Those looking for something a little more slow-paced can check out one of the many small history museums in the area, such as the Milwaukee Transit Archives & Museum, where you can learn about the area's history of streetcars and trolleys, or try heading to the Mitchell Gallery of Flight, located inside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Planning your visit to Cudahy
Cudahy's center sits a convenient 10-minute drive from the nearby Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, and is super easy to access. While having a car will make your life easier here, public buses also serve the area. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) offers buses that connect the suburb to other neighborhoods, including the likes of the Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee's stylish neighborhood that mixes historic charm, river views, and a walkable art scene, and Brewers Hill, a hilltop suburb with craft beer, bike trails, and Victorian charm. Your best bet is to hop on Route 15 (the Holton-Kinnickinnic line) from any of the several stops along S. Packard Avenue or S. Kinnickinnic Avenue.
While the majority of nearby hotels are located in other areas of Milwaukee, those seeking to stay in Cudahy can book a room at Sheridan's Bed & Breakfast. This quaint stay sits a stone's throw from the lakefront and boasts uniquely decorated rooms inspired by the world's most famous wine-making regions. Breakfast is included and can be delivered to your room between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., though it should be noted that pets are not accommodated at this hotel.
Cudahy is a gorgeous destination at any time of year, but it's best to visit between late June and mid-September if you plan on spending lots of time out on the trails or by the lake. At this time of year, the temperature falls from 56°to 81°Fahrenheit, making it perfect weather for outdoor exploration. Autumn is a great time to visit the area, as well. Be sure to bring along your walking shoes and bug repellent for your lakeside walks!