Milwaukee's Lakefront Suburb Is A Wisconsin Nook With Shoreline Trails, Golf, And Dog-Friendly Parks

Wisconsin is not just famous for cheese, beer, Harley Davidson, and the underrated sandy beaches, enchanting sea caves, and lush forests of the Apostle Islands. It's also known for the beautiful shorefront living in the state's largest city, Milwaukee. One quiet suburb that captures this aesthetic is Cudahy, just 7 miles out of the downtown area. With a perfect mix of small-town charm, cozy neighborhoods, and scenic shoreline trails, it's a great spot for those looking for a lakeside getaway without the hustle and bustle of the big city.

There are plenty of scenic shoreline trails in Cudahy that are ideal for walking, jogging, or casual bike rides along Lake Michigan. Head down to Sheridan Park for stunning scenic trails down by the lakeshore. Dog lovers should head to Warnimont Park's 5-acre dog park, a fully fenced-in area featuring wooded hiking trails and a separate section for smaller dogs. These two parks are situated within a half hour's walking distance from each other, meaning you can enjoy hikes in all of these areas without needing to hop in the car.

Grant Park, located just to the south of Cudahy, is another must-see, home to various hiking trails, ponds, picnic areas, and tennis courts. There's plenty to do for all the family. It's a perfect spot for a relaxed stroll and simply enjoying some time outdoors. If you plan on visiting, be sure to head to the park's cliff-observatory viewpoints (there are three in all). Each of these offers stunning, sweeping views across the lake, where visitors can take memorable photos and soak up the atmosphere.