Milwaukee's Hilltop Suburb With Craft Beer, Bike Trails, And Victorian Charm Is A Rising River Bluff
If you love a vacation that is at the same time active, urban, and outdoorsy, your favorite destination would need a few elements need to come together. Beautiful scenery, endless trails, and a good beer spot to end your day of activities is a pretty perfect list. Put these together, and you have the beautiful Brewers Hill, Wisconsin. Tucked away on a rising bluff, Brewers Hill has a rich brewing legacy, in the same way that the Grafton suburb of Milwaukee has a rich blues legacy. Brewers Hill, though, also has plenty of outdoor spaces, and great scenery. In this charming neighborhood, you'll find everything you need for a relaxing, but active, getaway.
With views overlooking the Milwaukee River and skyline, Brewers Hill feels like a hidden retreat, but it's just minutes from the excitement of downtown. Everything is walkable too: local cafés, leafy parks, and small local breweries. The streets wind along the bluff, lined with restored Victorian homes that give the area its unique charm and a sense of quiet history.
Despite this old-world feel, Brewers Hill isn't stuck in the past. It's the kind of place where a vacation can be as calm or energetic as you want. While Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is obviously the closest airport, you could also fly into one of the world's busiest airports, Chicago O'Hare International. Chicago O'Hare Airport (ORD) is only an hour and a half by car or train. Whether coming from MKE or ORD, Brewers Hill is surprisingly accessible for a quick weekend escape or a longer stay.
How to enjoy Brewers Hill's parks and open spaces
The conveniently named Beerline Trail is a popular route among tourists and locals alike in Brewers Hill. The Beerline Trail is a 3.7-mile multi-use path just east of Brewers Hill, making it an ideal spot for cycling enthusiasts. This trail follows an old railroad corridor that once served Milwaukee's historic breweries, offering a striking glimpse into the city's industrial past. Walking along this trail is a really fun way to explore the neighborhood, experiencing art, performances, and even tasty food spots in the Riverwest and Harambee areas.
After the trail, why not take in the river sights on the Beerline "B" Riverwalk? This riverside path connects Brewers Hill to downtown Milwaukee and nearby neighborhoods. Cyclers, runners, and walkers can all enjoy the river walk. Thanks to these trails, you get to discover the beaches, breweries, and bliss of Milwaukee, as well as the green spaces and easy access to local parks and eateries of Brewers Hill.
Those parks, incidentally, include Gordon Park. You'll find this peaceful green space just north of Brewers Hill, along the Milwaukee River. Gordon Park is an ideal spot to enjoy a picnic and take in the surrounding nature, and open space seems to be set up for you and your friends to throw (or kick) around a football, baseball, soccer ball, or whatever your choice. Easily reached via the Beerline "B" Riverwalk, Gordon Park is the perfect city spot to switch off from the hustle and bustle.
Take in Brewers Hill's craft brews and Victorian character
Brewers Hill, and Milwaukee in general, has an enviable craft beer scene. The area is known historically as a hub for some of America's most famous breweries. One of the newer ones is Lakefront Brewery, one of Milwaukee's well-established craft beermakers, which was named TripAdvisor's second best American brewery in 2024. This German-inspired Milwaukee River brewery, founded by brothers Jim and Russ Klisch in 1987, began as a friendly homebrewing rivalry but grew into one of the city's most beloved breweries. Starting small in a former bakery in the Riverwest neighborhood, the brewery is now based in a historic 1908 former coal-fired power plant.
Not far from Lakefront is Eagle Park Brewing, a newer addition to Brewers Hill's craft scene that has already gained a devoted following. Founded by brothers Max & Jack Borgardt, Eagle Park is known for its innovative brews that experiment with new flavors and styles. One Google reviewer said it's the place to find "the best heavily fruited/Smoothie style sour or tart beer in town." Whether you're into crisp lagers or juicy IPAs, Eagle Park is perfect for fully immersing yourself in Brewers Hill's craft beer scene.
But it's not all just about the beer. Brewers Hill is perfect for some old world exploring, and that's thanks to its Victorian-era architecture. The neighborhood is one of Milwaukee's oldest residential areas, its streets lined with beautifully restored 19th-century homes. Think intricate woodwork, bay windows, and wide front porches. These maintained historic houses give the area a unique character, and give visitors a look into the city's historic past. Whether you're here for a weekend or just passing through for the day, this riverside neighborhood invites you to slow down, take it all in, and raise a glass of Milwaukee's finest craft beer.