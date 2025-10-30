Milwaukee's Hilltop Suburb With Craft Beer, Bike Trails, And Victorian Charm Is A Rising River Bluff

If you love a vacation that is at the same time active, urban, and outdoorsy, your favorite destination would need a few elements need to come together. Beautiful scenery, endless trails, and a good beer spot to end your day of activities is a pretty perfect list. Put these together, and you have the beautiful Brewers Hill, Wisconsin. Tucked away on a rising bluff, Brewers Hill has a rich brewing legacy, in the same way that the Grafton suburb of Milwaukee has a rich blues legacy. Brewers Hill, though, also has plenty of outdoor spaces, and great scenery. In this charming neighborhood, you'll find everything you need for a relaxing, but active, getaway.

With views overlooking the Milwaukee River and skyline, Brewers Hill feels like a hidden retreat, but it's just minutes from the excitement of downtown. Everything is walkable too: local cafés, leafy parks, and small local breweries. The streets wind along the bluff, lined with restored Victorian homes that give the area its unique charm and a sense of quiet history.

Despite this old-world feel, Brewers Hill isn't stuck in the past. It's the kind of place where a vacation can be as calm or energetic as you want. While Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is obviously the closest airport, you could also fly into one of the world's busiest airports, Chicago O'Hare International. Chicago O'Hare Airport (ORD) is only an hour and a half by car or train. Whether coming from MKE or ORD, Brewers Hill is surprisingly accessible for a quick weekend escape or a longer stay.