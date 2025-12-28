Hidden In A Jacksonville Park Is A Disappearing Ghost Town That Was A Once-Thriving Florida Community

When you give it a moment's consideration, ghost towns are strange things: places whose character is defined by a literal lack of characters. Travel is so often about the people we meet, yet it's well documented that humans are fascinated by ghost towns and faded glory and once-thriving destinations long-since abandoned. One such destination is the old town of Yukon, hiding within a public park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Yukon's origins date to a cotton plantation and orchard established by an Englishman named Timothy Hollingsworth in the late 18th century. It was later sold to people formerly enslaved there, renamed Blackpoint Settlement, and eventually grew into a thriving, if fairly anonymous, rural Florida community, with a train depot, paved streets, a business district, and residential areas. It acquired the name Yukon in the 20th century, but by then its days were numbered. In 1939, the government purchased part of the old plantation to build Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and within a few decades, closed the city down as it posed a safety risk to incoming jets.

Yukon now sits on the grounds of Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park, which is webbed by 7 miles of trails and hosts a nature center and outdoor classrooms. You'll encounter the remains of the ghost town here, including the plantation cemetery and buildings along its former main street. Yukon isn't the only ghost town in the Sunshine State — there's one nestled by Florida's most forgotten spring — but it's one of the best preserved and most accessible. Only 20 minutes from Jacksonville by car, Yukon is on the doorstep of Florida's giant coastal resort city.