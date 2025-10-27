Florida's 5 Most Amazing Stops Sandwiched Between Jacksonville And Orlando

St. Augustine is already a must-visit stop along the way since it's America's oldest city and a family-friendly coastal gem, but don't forget to stop by Fort Matanzas while you're there. This area preserves a coquina watchtower from 1742, which was made to defend St. Augustine when it was a Spanish military settlement. This area is particularly fun because you'll need to take a ferry from the parking area to Rattlesnake Island, where the fort rests.

While the ferry itself is free, every visitor will need to pick up a boarding pass to reserve their spot. These are limited and first-come, first-served, and the National Park Service warns that they often run out before eleven in the morning. Also, keep in mind that the ferry doesn't operate on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. While you wait for your ferry, enjoy the visitor's center, picnic area, or even walks like the Marsh Trail or the Nature Trail. Just keep in mind that not all pets are allowed on the boat. You also can't bring food or drinks.

Once you're at the fort, you can enjoy a ranger-led tour to learn all about how and why this fort was constructed and what life was like back in the day. You can even see artifacts like soldier kits and muskets. In the past, the rangers have even done cannon demonstrations from the gun deck.