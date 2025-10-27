Florida's 5 Most Amazing Stops Sandwiched Between Jacksonville And Orlando
The Sunshine State is well known for its stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife, but today, let's zero in on five of Florida's top sights between Jacksonville and Orlando. As someone familiar with Florida, I chose these five locations since they offer a wide variety of experiences, from exploring the state's wild side to its deep historical roots and artistic scene. The best part is, you can easily experience it all on a road trip.
To hit all of these locations, it's about five hours of driving time, so consider planning the trip over a couple of days to make the most of it. First, leave Jacksonville down I-95 to Fort Matanzas or Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve, which should take a little over an hour. Then, head west towards the arty town of Palatka before exploring Dunn's Creek State Park and Ocala National Forest. From there, it's about a one-and-a-half-hour drive to Orlando. While it's great to catch one or two of these attractions on the way down, each location has a reason why you'll want to make it part of one long road trip.
Fort Matanzas National Monument
St. Augustine is already a must-visit stop along the way since it's America's oldest city and a family-friendly coastal gem, but don't forget to stop by Fort Matanzas while you're there. This area preserves a coquina watchtower from 1742, which was made to defend St. Augustine when it was a Spanish military settlement. This area is particularly fun because you'll need to take a ferry from the parking area to Rattlesnake Island, where the fort rests.
While the ferry itself is free, every visitor will need to pick up a boarding pass to reserve their spot. These are limited and first-come, first-served, and the National Park Service warns that they often run out before eleven in the morning. Also, keep in mind that the ferry doesn't operate on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. While you wait for your ferry, enjoy the visitor's center, picnic area, or even walks like the Marsh Trail or the Nature Trail. Just keep in mind that not all pets are allowed on the boat. You also can't bring food or drinks.
Once you're at the fort, you can enjoy a ranger-led tour to learn all about how and why this fort was constructed and what life was like back in the day. You can even see artifacts like soldier kits and muskets. In the past, the rangers have even done cannon demonstrations from the gun deck.
Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve
The Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve covers a few different areas along the Matanzas River, which is a part of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Without a doubt, paddling is one of the best things to do here, especially if you want to get a taste of what the Florida marshes were like back in the day. That's because these marshes are completely undisturbed, complete with seagrass and some wild animals, too.
To get there, park at Faver-Dykes State Park and use one of the boat access ramps to slide into the river. Then, follow the river until you reach Princess Place Preserve. Kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards are welcome, but you can also bring a small motorized boat for recreational use on Pellicer Creek. Just be sure to check with the park officials to make sure that the water conditions are safe.
If boating doesn't suit your fancy, try one of four hiking trails. For something light, try the Picnic Area Nature Trail, which features longleaf pines and turkey oak trees, complete with views of the creek and the salt marsh. Alternatively, try the Hiram Faver Trail, which overlooks the Pellicer Flats and is a little more than two and a half miles long. The good news is that it's mostly shaded, so it will be cooler on hotter days.
Palatka, Florida
For a taste of historical charm, ravines, and lush foliage, you can't go wrong with Palatka, Florida. Even if you just have an hour, it's worth weaving your way through the downtown, where you'll find many painted murals along the buildings that depict scenes of history and nature. The artwork then comes to life through historical buildings and museums, including the Bronson-Mulholland House, which was built in 1854 and is furnished with decor from that era. You can tour this building, or even rent it as an event venue.
The railway was a huge part of Palatka back in the day, and today, that history is documented at the David Browning Rail Museum. Inside the waiting room, you'll find a model railway of the Palatka area, with plenty of old photographs and artifacts from the period. This museum is currently open for self-guided tours during business hours from Monday to Friday, but they also have some open house events, which are perfect if you want to see the model trains in action.
Dunns Creek State Park
Dunns Creek State Park is a great place to come experience the Florida outdoors, especially since it has several accessible amenities like an ADA-compliant picnic pavilion, parking, fishing pier, and restrooms. There's even an ADA accessible kayak launch right by the fishing pier, but most people will launch from the day-use area by the Sisco Road Entrance.
Pets are allowed on all of the hiking trails as long as you pick up after them and keep them on a leash. Many of the trails are multi-use, so you'll want to keep your pet close. You might see cyclists along these routes, or even horseback riders. Be aware that these trails may be a bit wet or washed out during the rainy season, so it may be best to avoid them during the summer. And, there is a chance you might see some dangerous wild animals. Make sure you know what to do if you see a bear in the rare instance that you spot a Florida black bear.
Ocala National Forest
While Ocala National Forest is a bit out of the way, it's still technically between Jacksonville and Orlando. Here, you might see some stunning natural wildlife, including 136 different kinds of plant species and 36 threatened or endangered animals, so really, it's worth the slight detour. Of course, you're bound to see the resident alligator, but you might also see white-tailed deer, gopher turtles, and armadillos, among other creatures.
This national forest spans across 1.2 million acres, including about 500,000 acres of wetlands and 85,000 acres of federal wilderness, and it's a great place to stop and camp on your trip from Jacksonville to Orlando. There are many kinds of camping spots available, including dispersed camping and cabins. The most convenient campground to stay at might be the Salt Springs Recreation Area, which is a full-service campground with full RV hookups, hot showers, flush toilets, and some swimming and fishing opportunities. There are also plenty of recreation opportunities, including basketball courts, picnic areas, hiking, and a general store in case you forgot any necessities.
Methodology
Having attended Indian River State College in Vero Beach and traveled extensively up and down the East Coast in an RV, I have experience at each of these locations and this general route. I chose these stops for their unique mix of history, art, natural beauty, and accessible outdoor adventures. Whether you're paddling through marshes or admiring murals, these locations will ensure that your journey is a memorable one.