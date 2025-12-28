The Only Incorporated Town In Pennsylvania Is A Total Charmer With A Quaint Main Street
Pennsylvania is an often overlooked vacation spot, where bustling metropolises blend in with rolling farmland. The state's most well-known cities are undoubtedly Philadelphia and Pittsburgh (which brims with eclectic art and early American history), but if you prefer venturing off the beaten path, then Pennsylvania's quiet hamlets await. For an idyllic countryside adventure, take a weekend getaway to Bloomsburg, the only official town in the state. Travelers can reach Bloomsburg in just over two hours by car from Philadelphia, home to "America's most historic square mile."
But aren't there plenty of towns in Pennsylvania? Not exactly. There are four different classes of cities in the state; smaller communities are labeled as boroughs or townships, where the populations are petite and local officials run the show. Philadelphia, the state's most populous city, is the only first-class city, while most areas fall under the third-class ranking. However, in the 1870s, the quiet hamlet of Eyersburg joined its boundaries with the nearby Bloom Township, becoming Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania's sole incorporated town.
Sandwiched between Fishing Creek and the Susquehanna River, a stroll through Bloomsburg feels like stepping into a storybook village. Shaded by sprawling trees, Main Street is fronted by old-world architecture and quaint shops. At the heart is the Market Square, where a fountain dances merrily (pictured). Wander the area's shops or venture down the quiet alleys to explore Bloomsburg's laid-back atmosphere.
Explore the charming sights of Bloomsburg
You won't want to miss Main Street while in Bloomsburg. Starting at the Market Square, pop into the Columbia County Historical and Genealogical Society to explore the museum exhibits. Dedicated to local history, the meticulous displays range from antique collectibles to Native American artifacts. Keep strolling until you reach the east edge of Main Street, where you'll find the stately edifice of the Commonwealth University in Bloomsburg. Head over to the west portion of Main Street for a spot of shopping. Pick up books and albums at Endless Records, while the White Knight's Game Room is fully stocked with all types of entertainment.
About a 10-minute walk from Market Square is the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Hands-on activities and interactive exhibits will keep both parents and kids busy and entertained. From there, head to Bloomsburg Town Park, where grassy lawns frame the Susquehanna River, and benches offer a quiet place to admire the scenery. Families with children should stop at Kidsburg Park for a whirl in the playground.
No matter what month you visit, Bloomsburg is a hive of activity. Crowds gather around the Market Square in the spring to browse the craft stalls at the Renaissance Jamboree, while the first Friday of every month brings Main Street to life. Local businesses entertain passersby with live music and activities, and food trucks offer refreshments. Meanwhile, a visit during the festive season is particularly magical. Hop aboard the North Pole Express over Thanksgiving weekend for a journey on a vintage train, or meet Santa at the Coming Home for Christmas event. If you can't make it to the town for the holidays, another locomotive experience not to miss while in Pennsylvania is the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express, a round-trip train ride with festive snow globe vibes.
Where to eat and stay in Bloomsburg
With so much activity in town, an extended getaway to explore Bloomsburg would be ideal. Accommodations are plentiful, with affordable chains like Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Suites situated just 10 minutes north of downtown. Tucked in an elegant red-brick mansion not far off Main Street is the Elmdale Inn, a bed and breakfast that feels like a "home away from home," according to a Google review. Dating back to the 1860s, the Colonial Revival mansion is within walking distance of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum and the Town Park, making it convenient for sightseeing.
For a quiet atmosphere slightly removed from the hubbub of town, head to the Inn at Turkey Hill. Set amidst leafy oaks on sprawling grounds, the 19th-century farmhouse offers a historic atmosphere to relax in after the day's pursuits, and it even operates its own brewery. Sit down to breakfast in a greenhouse with serene views, and enjoy seasonal gourmet dishes like lemon butter shrimp and trout amandine for dinner. A Google reviewer claims, "One of the most charming inns we've stayed at. Great staff, great restaurant, beautiful grounds."
When you're feeling hungry, stop at That's Amore on Main Street for an Italian lunch. Locals are partial to the tasty pizzas and shrimp dip, commenting on the heaping portions. Classic pub grub can be found at the West End Ale Haus next door, another local favorite (especially for cheesesteak), while the New Bloomsburg Diner offers all-day breakfast options like home fries and omelets. No matter what you're in the mood for, Bloomsburg offers excitement for every kind of traveler.