The Only Incorporated Town In Pennsylvania Is A Total Charmer With A Quaint Main Street

Pennsylvania is an often overlooked vacation spot, where bustling metropolises blend in with rolling farmland. The state's most well-known cities are undoubtedly Philadelphia and Pittsburgh (which brims with eclectic art and early American history), but if you prefer venturing off the beaten path, then Pennsylvania's quiet hamlets await. For an idyllic countryside adventure, take a weekend getaway to Bloomsburg, the only official town in the state. Travelers can reach Bloomsburg in just over two hours by car from Philadelphia, home to "America's most historic square mile."

But aren't there plenty of towns in Pennsylvania? Not exactly. There are four different classes of cities in the state; smaller communities are labeled as boroughs or townships, where the populations are petite and local officials run the show. Philadelphia, the state's most populous city, is the only first-class city, while most areas fall under the third-class ranking. However, in the 1870s, the quiet hamlet of Eyersburg joined its boundaries with the nearby Bloom Township, becoming Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania's sole incorporated town.

Sandwiched between Fishing Creek and the Susquehanna River, a stroll through Bloomsburg feels like stepping into a storybook village. Shaded by sprawling trees, Main Street is fronted by old-world architecture and quaint shops. At the heart is the Market Square, where a fountain dances merrily (pictured). Wander the area's shops or venture down the quiet alleys to explore Bloomsburg's laid-back atmosphere.