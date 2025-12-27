This Mountain-Ringed Lakeside Retreat In The Southern Alps Was Ranked The World's Top Spot For Serenity

With breathtaking scenery and dramatic landscapes, New Zealand is a must-visit for outdoor lovers searching to relax in nature. From the coastal paradise of Abel Tasman National Park to the magical lakeside town of Wanaka, the island nation's South Island offers several stunning places to visit. But for a tranquil getaway, there's one destination that you can't miss: Queenstown, which travel company Travel Bag rated as the most serene place in the world.

Queenstown, which is on track to become the world's first zero-carbon ski destination, is located in the Southern Alps on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, surrounded by mountains. Southern Discoveries notes that the Southern Alps are the biggest mountain range in the country, with peaks like Ben Lomond, Cecil Peak, and the Remarkables all viewable from spots around Queenstown. Queenstown Bay Beach is one of the best spots to get out on the water on Lake Wakatipu, but there are other beaches around town, too. Getting outdoors and accessing nature will be easy here.