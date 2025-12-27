This Mountain-Ringed Lakeside Retreat In The Southern Alps Was Ranked The World's Top Spot For Serenity
With breathtaking scenery and dramatic landscapes, New Zealand is a must-visit for outdoor lovers searching to relax in nature. From the coastal paradise of Abel Tasman National Park to the magical lakeside town of Wanaka, the island nation's South Island offers several stunning places to visit. But for a tranquil getaway, there's one destination that you can't miss: Queenstown, which travel company Travel Bag rated as the most serene place in the world.
Queenstown, which is on track to become the world's first zero-carbon ski destination, is located in the Southern Alps on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, surrounded by mountains. Southern Discoveries notes that the Southern Alps are the biggest mountain range in the country, with peaks like Ben Lomond, Cecil Peak, and the Remarkables all viewable from spots around Queenstown. Queenstown Bay Beach is one of the best spots to get out on the water on Lake Wakatipu, but there are other beaches around town, too. Getting outdoors and accessing nature will be easy here.
How Queenstown was rated the world's most serene destination
Travel Bag ranked destinations on a number of factors. These included cleanliness, quality of green spaces, noise and light pollution, and travel congestion — all criteria that it considered "key serenity indicators." Queenstown received the highest cleanliness score of all the destinations, 91.7, and a low noise and light pollution score of 25. Combined with the town's natural beauty and a green space quality score of 94.4, it makes for a relaxing, tranquil stay in Travel Bag's estimation.
Queenstown is a popular destination to visit in New Zealand — ABC AU reports that the town receives 3 million visitors each year. This is a large number, considering that the Queenstown-Lakes District has a population of only 53,800. Despite its popularity, Queenstown received a travel congestion score of 87.7, the second-lowest score in this category; of Travel Bag's top 15 serene destinations, only Kyoto, Japan, had a lower travel congestion score. Between all these factors, plus the beautiful surroundings, it's easy to see why Queenstown nabbed the top spot for serenity.
Tranquil activities to do in Queenstown
While there are plenty of thrilling things to do in Queenstown for adrenaline junkies — like bungee jumping or a jet boat ride — there are a number of relaxing things to do in the area, too. You can treat yourself to a luxurious experience at Onsen Hot Pools, where you can soak in cedar hot tubs and gaze out at the Shotover River. Spa treatments, including facials and massages, are also available.
Outdoor activities include soaking up epic views on a boat cruise on Lake Wakatipu or going for a stroll around the peaceful Queenstown Gardens, which are located next to the lake. Those who want to enjoy Queenstown's spectacular surroundings can hike up Queenstown Hill, a 3.7-mile walk that will take 2 to 2.5 hours. If you'd rather explore in solitude, drive 15 minutes out of town to Moke Lake. There is a 4.6-mile circuit of the lake you can walk, but you can also go for a swim or have a picnic along the shore if that's more your preference. Whatever you choose to do, Queenstown offers a variety of activities for a relaxing vacation.