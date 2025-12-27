The Top Gluten-Free Travel Destination Is A Renowned City In Italy
Italy is known for many things, from incredible history to chic fashion, but the real star of the show is the food. While it may be surprising to some, one of Italy's greatest cities makes it easy to eat well, even with dietary restrictions. Carb-loaded pasta and pizza are the first dishes people think of when mentioning Italian food, so you might imagine that it would be difficult for someone with celiac disease to enjoy a meal, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Rome is not only a haven of culture, it was also named the world's best food destination in the Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards. This means that there's no shortage of good food for everyone to enjoy.
In reality, Italians are quite used to people with a gluten-free ("senza glutine" in Italian) diet, as celiac disease is common in the country. Not only are there gluten-free products in grocery stores, but there are specialty shops throughout the city, including Celiachiamo, which has seven locations in Rome. As gluten intolerance is a medical condition, visitors will also see sections of gluten-free items at the pharmacy. All of these options are great if you're preparing your own food, but what about eating out?
Whether you're searching for the absolute best pasta places that Stanley Tucci ate at in Rome, or you stumble upon a little hole-in-the-wall, you'll likely be able to feast on gluten-free dishes. A quick online search for "ristorante senza glutine" (gluten-free restaurant) will yield a wide array of restaurants, including the classic Mama Eat in Trastevere. This beloved eaterie has been around for over 20 years and offers a full gluten-free menu. Or, if you need a place to eat after visiting Vatican City, a wildly famous tiny destination, check out La Soffitta Renovatio. Located in nearby Piazza Risorgimento, it's known for its gluten-free menu of Roman classics.
Rome is a gluten-free food lovers paradise
The nicest thing about eating gluten-free in Italy is that you can typically find something to much on even if it's not a specialized restaurant. Many visitors focus on carb-heavy dishes, but some Roman classics like abbacchio, a succulent lamb dish found on most menus, contain no gluten, and there are always a host of side dishes, or "contorni," like spinach and chicory, to complete the meal. Of course, restaurants that haven't been certified as gluten-free aren't obligated to follow strict cross-contamination rules, but many are so accustomed to those with intolerances that they take basic precautions.
Visitors will also be pleasantly surprised to find allergen information readily available anywhere that food is served, whether in a sit-down restaurant or a gelateria. Both the European Union and Italian laws state that any allergens must be clearly listed on a menu, visible signboard, or digitally for all customers to see. There are clear symbols for dishes that contain gluten, as well as others for common allergens like dairy, nuts, and shellfish. If anything is unclear or you want a gluten-free substitute, don't hesitate to ask your waiter.
Even if you are out for your morning coffee, you shouldn't have much trouble. After living in Rome for 20 years, I've personally noticed an uptick in gluten-free cookies or cornetti on offer at bars in the last five years, making it easier than ever to indulge, even at breakfast. So, if you eat a gluten-free diet, don't be shy about spending time in the Eternal City, which is happy to welcome you and ensure that you eat well and, most importantly, eat safely.