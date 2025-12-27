The Top Gluten-Free Travel Destination Is A Renowned City In Italy

Italy is known for many things, from incredible history to chic fashion, but the real star of the show is the food. While it may be surprising to some, one of Italy's greatest cities makes it easy to eat well, even with dietary restrictions. Carb-loaded pasta and pizza are the first dishes people think of when mentioning Italian food, so you might imagine that it would be difficult for someone with celiac disease to enjoy a meal, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Rome is not only a haven of culture, it was also named the world's best food destination in the Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards. This means that there's no shortage of good food for everyone to enjoy.

In reality, Italians are quite used to people with a gluten-free ("senza glutine" in Italian) diet, as celiac disease is common in the country. Not only are there gluten-free products in grocery stores, but there are specialty shops throughout the city, including Celiachiamo, which has seven locations in Rome. As gluten intolerance is a medical condition, visitors will also see sections of gluten-free items at the pharmacy. All of these options are great if you're preparing your own food, but what about eating out?

Whether you're searching for the absolute best pasta places that Stanley Tucci ate at in Rome, or you stumble upon a little hole-in-the-wall, you'll likely be able to feast on gluten-free dishes. A quick online search for "ristorante senza glutine" (gluten-free restaurant) will yield a wide array of restaurants, including the classic Mama Eat in Trastevere. This beloved eaterie has been around for over 20 years and offers a full gluten-free menu. Or, if you need a place to eat after visiting Vatican City, a wildly famous tiny destination, check out La Soffitta Renovatio. Located in nearby Piazza Risorgimento, it's known for its gluten-free menu of Roman classics.