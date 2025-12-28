Between Columbus And Fort Wayne Is Ohio's Lakefront Village With A Walkable Downtown And Artisanal Bites
Ohio isn't one of the first places people think of visiting for a getaway, but for those in search of lakeside living and a rich cultural vibe, it can make the perfect vacation spot. While there's plenty of interesting spots to visit, such as Fort Steuben, a hidden Ohio city with forts and iconic landmarks, there's a few small places in quieter spots that offer a more relaxed, walkable, and laid-back escape. One of these such spots is Lakeview, a small village that sits on the shores of the Indian Lake. Its idyllic location allows for stunning lake views, cozy lakeside camping, and trails which run right along the waterfront.
Small-town charm and cozy villages are found in plenty of spots across Ohio, such as in places like Mansfield, Ohio's underrated city that blends pop culture and outdoor thrills. That said, each of them boasts their own unique experience, and when it comes to relaxing by a lake, there are few places that truly compare to Lakeview. The name, after all, is quite telling of what is to be expected from this town. The downtown area of Lakeview has plenty to offer, with quaint shops, entertainment venues, and a selection of community events. This paired with the small size of the village makes it easily walkable, and the perfect destination for those looking to stroll around and soak up the atmosphere.
Downtown Fun and Scenic Lakeside Adventures
The downtown area of Lakeview boasts a great range of things to see and do. From murals that line the streets with color, to the Tiny Museum showcasing the village's history, and a vibrant art installation that winds through the town, Lakeview is alive with art and culture everywhere you look. Those seeking more beauty can head over to Russells Point, Ohio's underrated lakeside village with family-friendly fun and laid-back vibes.
If you're looking for the best spot in town to do some shopping, you'll want to make a visit to The Depot in Lakeview, open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Here, you can find a huge range of vendors selling various types of goods, ranging from unique antiques to hand-made candles, and even artisanal bites such as hand-decorated, baked-to-order cookies, and a selection of sauces, salsas and pickles. Other vendors sell a range of raw honey products, and various jams.
Those looking to enjoy lakeside activities have plenty of options, with kayaking, fishing and various boat ramps all available. If you plan on heading out onto the water on a motorized boat, it's important to keep in mind that you must be registered and compliant with the state and area boating laws. If you're hoping to spend a day out on the water in a more relaxed, non-motorized boat, a kayak is a great option. Patriot Kayak Adventure is a great outfitters located just by the lake down in Russels Point, sitting less than a five-minute drive from Lakeview. At Patriot Kayak Adventure, you can rent kayaks for both individuals and groups, and you can enjoy lighted night tours around the lake's stunning islands.
Lakeview's Location and Things to Know Before You Visit
Lakeview is conveniently situated between two larger cities, making it the perfect spot to include on a road trip or a smaller more laid-back destination when on a city break. The village sits about a one-hour drive from Columbus, and less than two hours from Fort Wayne in Indiana. This not only makes it the perfect add-on destination for outdoor enthusiasts, but also makes it a great weekend getaway spot for those who live locally to these areas.
With easy access along both US-30 and US-33, Lakeview is easy to get to from various destinations. It also sits around 90 miles from Fort Wayne International Airport, making it fairly convenient to get to for those visiting from out of state too. When planning your Lakeview trip, it's good to keep in mind that the best time of year to visit is between mid-June and mid-September. At this time of year the temperature ranges from about 50 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring plenty of warm weather for enjoying your time by the lake.
When it comes to finding somewhere to stay in Lakeview itself, there aren't many options. Instead, it's best to stay in one of the neighboring towns and villages that also boast lake access, such as Russell's Point, which sits less than five minutes driving distance away. Here, you can find the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, where you can find a range of great on-site amenities, and rooms for about $100 per night.