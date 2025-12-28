Between Columbus And Fort Wayne Is Ohio's Lakefront Village With A Walkable Downtown And Artisanal Bites

The downtown area of Lakeview boasts a great range of things to see and do. From murals that line the streets with color, to the Tiny Museum showcasing the village's history, and a vibrant art installation that winds through the town, Lakeview is alive with art and culture everywhere you look. Those seeking more beauty can head over to Russells Point, Ohio's underrated lakeside village with family-friendly fun and laid-back vibes.

If you're looking for the best spot in town to do some shopping, you'll want to make a visit to The Depot in Lakeview, open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Here, you can find a huge range of vendors selling various types of goods, ranging from unique antiques to hand-made candles, and even artisanal bites such as hand-decorated, baked-to-order cookies, and a selection of sauces, salsas and pickles. Other vendors sell a range of raw honey products, and various jams.

Those looking to enjoy lakeside activities have plenty of options, with kayaking, fishing and various boat ramps all available. If you plan on heading out onto the water on a motorized boat, it's important to keep in mind that you must be registered and compliant with the state and area boating laws. If you're hoping to spend a day out on the water in a more relaxed, non-motorized boat, a kayak is a great option. Patriot Kayak Adventure is a great outfitters located just by the lake down in Russels Point, sitting less than a five-minute drive from Lakeview. At Patriot Kayak Adventure, you can rent kayaks for both individuals and groups, and you can enjoy lighted night tours around the lake's stunning islands.