Think Twice Before Wearing These Banned Clothes For Your Passport Photo

If you're unsure whether an outfit could be interpreted as a uniform, a good rule of thumb is to skip a suit or anything you'd wear for a job that requires a dress code or standardized attire and avoid structured garments. When in doubt, simpler is better. The safest option is to choose clothing that clearly looks casual, is solid-colored without patterns, and isn't reflective — tops such as plain crewnecks, blouses, or simple button-downs in shades like black, navy, or gray. The photos are taken on a white background, so dark colors are best for contrast.

While the U.S. government's website posts clothing to avoid, they leave out a few important things that can still result in a rejected photo. PhotoAid, a passport photo support site, states that you shouldn't wear spaghetti straps or tank tops, jackets or hoodies, turtlenecks or high collars, and sparkly clothes. The government's website says that jewelry is okay, but that's not always the case. Chunky necklaces and earrings or "costume jewelry" that could obscure your face are not permitted. Aim for neutral, everyday items that help ensure your photo meets requirements and avoid unnecessary delays. If you follow these rules, you are sure to get the picture that you need. And, if you need some help, check out which popular stores offer the quickest, most affordable ways to take your passport photo.

Want to know more about global passports? Check out our feature on the 10 most powerful passports in the world in 2025.