Think Twice Before Wearing These Banned Clothes For Your Passport Photo
Adult passports last for 10 years, so when it's time to renew, it's typical to not know all of the rules for the perfect ID photo. It's a very meticulous process, from how you apply to what you should wear — and yes, there's a dress code. There's nothing more frustrating than submitting your documents and having the government reject them because of the picture. It does happen, though, so it's imperative to know the rules for a seamless experience.
According to the U.S. Department of State, you cannot wear a uniform, clothing that looks like a uniform, or camouflage attire in your passport photo. The only exception is religious attire that is worn on a daily basis. The government does not provide a detailed list of what qualifies as "uniform-like," but it's safe to say any clothing that resembles military, law enforcement, or security uniforms could result in a rejected application since the rule is meant to protect citizens that could be targeted as a result of a real or perceived connection with military or law enforcement.
What the government's website doesn't say
If you're unsure whether an outfit could be interpreted as a uniform, a good rule of thumb is to skip a suit or anything you'd wear for a job that requires a dress code or standardized attire and avoid structured garments. When in doubt, simpler is better. The safest option is to choose clothing that clearly looks casual, is solid-colored without patterns, and isn't reflective — tops such as plain crewnecks, blouses, or simple button-downs in shades like black, navy, or gray. The photos are taken on a white background, so dark colors are best for contrast.
While the U.S. government's website posts clothing to avoid, they leave out a few important things that can still result in a rejected photo. PhotoAid, a passport photo support site, states that you shouldn't wear spaghetti straps or tank tops, jackets or hoodies, turtlenecks or high collars, and sparkly clothes. The government's website says that jewelry is okay, but that's not always the case. Chunky necklaces and earrings or "costume jewelry" that could obscure your face are not permitted. Aim for neutral, everyday items that help ensure your photo meets requirements and avoid unnecessary delays. If you follow these rules, you are sure to get the picture that you need. And, if you need some help, check out which popular stores offer the quickest, most affordable ways to take your passport photo.
