The 10 Most Powerful Passports In The World In 2025

In a world that's more connected than ever, a passport is an indispensable tool. Not only is it a handy (and necessary) item to have in your pocket on vacation day, but it is also a symbol of your country's freedom and privileges. There are almost 200 recognized countries in the world, and a far greater number of those than you'd assume are severely limited in their movements.

Each year, the Henley Passport Index ranks the most powerful passports in the world, charting the number of countries each nationality can visit without a visa. Year on year (and 2025 is no different), Asia and Europe dominate the rankings, from super-powerful city-states to strategically aligned micronations. Interestingly, the Henley report highlights 227 potential destinations, as it includes overseas territories and other more complex designations — just in case you're confused about the numbers.

At the bottom of the list, many nations find themselves on the receiving end of countless bureaucratic roadblocks, rendering true mobility almost impossible. The rankings may make for an interesting read, but, more than anything else, they're indicative of the channels of power that make the world spin. These are the world's most powerful passports, and how they ended up at the top. Just remember, whatever country you're from, check the back of your passport for blank pages before heading to the airport, or it'll be useless.