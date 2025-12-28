Where To Find The Best Food At Texas' Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Austin, Texas, is known for its lush natural swimming pools, lively music festivals, and quirky Southern charm. Many don't know the city is a bona fide foodie destination, offering some of the best barbecue and Tex-Mex concoctions in the country. If you ran out of time tasting delicacies in the Lone Star State's capital city, don't fret — there are plenty of formidable options in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).
We're not talking about the usual fast food court fare, but actual replicas of popular restaurants you can find in Austin proper. The airport's culinary selection reflects the city's burgeoning Hill Country wine scene, expertise in slow-smoked meats, and creative fusion bites that make up an eclectic but creative dining scene. Best of all, it may be easier to grab these local gems in the airport than actually commuting to their flagship locations. Make sure to plan for extra time in the AUS terminal and take advantage of the five best spots to dine before boarding your flight.
Salt Lick BBQ
Salt Lick's home location is in the rolling bluebonnet-covered hills of wine country and wraps a tasting room, barbecue cafeteria, and outdoor recreational space into one big Texan playground. While it's a multi-use space, the focus is on the slow-smoked meats, ranging from pulled pork to fat-capped brisket. The problem is, this idyllic location is almost an hour away from downtown Austin, so it may not fit into everyone's travel itineraries to make a side quest for some of Central Texas' top-ranked barbecue. While there's a location in the neighboring suburb of Round Rock, your fastest bet is to grab a plate at the airport.
One airport diner was thoroughly satisfied, sharing that "The brisket was fantastic. Save yourself the trouble and eat at the airport." A Yelp reviewer noted that the busy location was fast and efficient: "There was a bit of a line, but it went fast and the food comes out quick." You can also sip on a glass of Salt Lick Cellars wine while waiting for your flight, such as the popular BBQ Red that perfectly pairs with its smoked meats.
24 Diner
24 Diner's original location is on North Lamar Street, right in the heart of downtown Austin. The concept blends the vestiges of "old" Austin with its culinary innovations, serving American-style comfort food around the clock. Thankfully, it's also at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, although the planeside location isn't open all day (its hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.). Expect dishes such as chicken and waffles, a bacon and avocado burger, and a hearty breakfast platter on the menu. A full wine, beer, and spirits menu is available as well, making the diner a perfect one-stop destination for easy airport dining.
It's a great place to fill up without breaking the bank, with one Google review mentioning "Typical airport pricing, but unusually for an airport, the portion size was huge." One issue sited by diners is service can be slow, with one Google review sharing that "the kitchen was remarkably slow, which is unacceptable for a burger and fry diner in an airport." The reviewer then explains how the ordering system is based on a QR code that takes time for the kitchen to recognize, delaying service. If you really want to enjoy a diner experience in the Lone Star State's airport, head there extra-early.
Amy's Ice Creams
What better place to grab a cool treat than in the often sweltering city of Austin? Amy's Ice Creams has been a local favorite since 1984 and is known for its famous Mexican vanilla ice cream. Ice cream lovers can also grab a scoop of Belgian chocolate, Zilker mint chip, honey butter, and sweet cream ice cream. If that's not exciting enough for you, there are plenty of toppings you can add to any order, including fudge, marshmallows, and ginger snaps. Want to eat your ice cream on a plane, or carry it right out of the airport without a mess? The airport location has a cooler full of to-go flavors that save time and add convenience.
Dairy-free diners can enjoy a vegan variant of the Mexican vanilla flavor, as well as an ice-based raspberry lemonade treat. For a healthier beverage, Amy's also blends smoothies for guests. The airport location was recently revamped in 2019 and features a playful paper airplane wing suspended over its venue, a nod to the fun-first policy of the beloved brand.
Antone's
Antone's first opened its doors on Austin's downtown Sixth Street in 1975, bringing blues to the Texan south. Now there's a satellite location right in the heart of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It replaced Haymaker, a local sports bar that also has its roots in the city.
The blues-tinged eatery offers standard fare dressed up in musical names, such as the Cliffy Dog and Boss Man Breakfast Sandwich. Sit down to enjoy a beer with a meal or utilize the grab-and-go station, depending on how much time till you board. If you do linger, you can catch local Austin talent on the stage worth sticking around for. It's all part of the AUS airport being one of the best airports for live music in the U.S. Other touches make guests feel like they're right on the famed Sixth Street, including the neon sign hanging above the locale. The venue's history has been a major part of helping Austin earn its reputation as the live music capitol of the world, and its ingenious transformation into a gate-side eatery brings the music scene to those who don't have time to find it in the city itself.
Tacodeli
Tacodeli has graced Austin with its presence since 1999, bringing the flavors of Mexico City across town. If you don't have time to stop by one of its nine locations within city limits, you still have a chance at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The taco-centric stop opened in 2018 and has been a hit, with one airport diner mentioning consistent quality across the menu: "I had The Otto breakfast sandwich, and it was really, really good. The refried beans were phenomenal and the chips and salsa were really tasty. And the best part is they weren't [over-priced] and the kiosk to order was super-fast."
The farm-to-taco menu boasts 100% organic corn masa chips and award-winning salsa, with an equal focus on freshness and vibrant flavor. The airport's pared down menu still offers a wide variety of items for travelers, including the aforementioned (and popular) Otto breakfast (built with savory strips of bacon, beans, jack cheese, and avocado) alongside items such as salads and chips and queso.
Methodology
To provide the most relevant information on Austin-Bergstrom Airport's culinary options, we compiled details directly from restaurant websites and press releases. We also sifted through dozens of airport diners' reviews on sites such as Yelp, Google Reviews, and Reddit. Our search diligently sifted through these platforms for mentions of freshness, speed, ambiance, and menu breadth.