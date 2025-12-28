Sandwiched Between Detroit And South Bend Is A Village Called 'The Antique Capital Of Michigan'
Tucked into the southwest corner of Hillsdale County, near the college town of Hillsdale, Allen may be tiny in size, with a population hovering around only 200, but it carries a storied past that anchors its modern-day identity. The village takes its name from Captain Moses Allen, a veteran of the War of 1812 who settled in the area in 1827. Originally known as "Sylvanus" when a post office opened in 1830, the settlement was later renamed to Allen in 1868. Over the decades, Allen's position along U.S. 12 and rural farmland helped it survive.
Today, Allen proudly carries the title of "Antique Capital of Michigan." Even a casual stroll through town feels like leafing through a living history book, with each shop, storefront, and weathered sign whispering stories of another time. There's so much to see, the U.S. 12 Heritage Trail estimates that "if you stopped at each of the booths in every antique mall for just one minute, it would take you nearly three days to see them all." For travelers drawn to Americana, dusty treasures, and bygone eras, Allen offers a ton to see.
Treasure hunting for antiques and small-town charm
If you come to Allen with a hankering for vintage finds and a little quiet adventure, you'll find yourself right at home in what feels like a vast open-air museum of Americana. The crown jewel is Allen Antique Mall, a sprawling antiques complex along U.S. 12 that draws collectors and curious travelers alike. Inside, aisles seem to stretch forever, with a dizzying variety of items spanning decades and styles.
But Allen doesn't stop at one mall. For a deeper dive into the village's world of antiques, there's Hog Creek Antique Mall, a locally beloved spot with contributions from around 150 dealers, offering everything from glassware and vintage decor to oddball collectibles and rustic crafts. Dedicated antique collectors should also check out Allen Antique Barn, a two-floor space with more than 300 booths full of home furnishings, collectibles, and artifacts that carry the charm of generations past. Beyond shopping, Allen offers a slice of the great outdoors at Marble Springs Campground. There, visitors can enjoy scenic strolls or lazy days fishing by the ponds and natural springs.
Enjoying a weekend in Allen
Since Allen is a small town, lodging is best found just outside the village proper — especially in the nearby town of Jonesville, Michigan, only a 10-minute drive away via U.S. 12. One standout is Munro House Bed & Breakfast, a historic home that once served as a stop along the Underground Railroad. It offers cozy guest rooms and a rich backstory that appeals to history buffs.
As for food, while Allen doesn't have a glossy restaurant district, Allen Antique Mall sits close to Outpost Grill, perfect for a break between shopping sprees. With rustic interiors and made-from-scratch meals, it's one of the most popular stops in this small town, with one Tripadvisor reviewer stating, "FANTASTIC food. Nearly everything is homemade fresh."
Getting to Allen is straightforward by road thanks to two main arteries. The village sits at the junction of U.S. Route 12 (often called the old Chicago Road) and M-49. Once you're on U.S. 12, Allen's antique malls are hard to miss. Since Allen is rural and sparsely populated, driving is almost essential, with public transportation being minimal to nonexistent. For visitors looking to thread this visit into a broader road trip, Allen fits neatly into a scenic loop across southern Michigan antiques country, farmland, and quiet countryside. Finally, once you've conquered the antiques capital of Michigan, why not tackle Adamstown, dubbed the Antiques Capital of the U.S.? Or, for a change of pace, check out a town just outside of Ann Arbor that's a riverside retreat with shops and festivals.