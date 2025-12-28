Sandwiched Between Detroit And South Bend Is A Village Called 'The Antique Capital Of Michigan'

Tucked into the southwest corner of Hillsdale County, near the college town of Hillsdale, Allen may be tiny in size, with a population hovering around only 200, but it carries a storied past that anchors its modern-day identity. The village takes its name from Captain Moses Allen, a veteran of the War of 1812 who settled in the area in 1827. Originally known as "Sylvanus" when a post office opened in 1830, the settlement was later renamed to Allen in 1868. Over the decades, Allen's position along U.S. 12 and rural farmland helped it survive.

Today, Allen proudly carries the title of "Antique Capital of Michigan." Even a casual stroll through town feels like leafing through a living history book, with each shop, storefront, and weathered sign whispering stories of another time. There's so much to see, the U.S. 12 Heritage Trail estimates that "if you stopped at each of the booths in every antique mall for just one minute, it would take you nearly three days to see them all." For travelers drawn to Americana, dusty treasures, and bygone eras, Allen offers a ton to see.