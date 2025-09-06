The Michigan College City With A Historic Downtown, Serene Beach, And Victorian Architecture

Thanks to its rural surroundings, Hillsdale provides many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Along with its history and architecture, Hillsdale is known for its large Baw Beese Lake and the lakeside Sandy Beach Park. Offering boating, swimming, fishing, volleyball, basketball, and a concession stand, the lake and park are popular destinations for locals. While some areas are ideal for activities, other spots on the shore offer a serene place to watch the sunset. One Google Reviewer describes it as "peaceful" and a "slice of heaven."

Hillsdale College owns two parks that are open to the community. The Slayton Arboretum, or "the Arb," is a 48-acre natural area with nature trails, two ponds, and waterfalls. The 190-acre Hayden Park includes a track and cross-country course, soccer and lacrosse fields, volleyball and disc golf courses, a golf range, and trails used for mountain biking in the summer and cross-country skiing in the winter.

Hillsdale also has a busy social calendar, with events popping up throughout the year. Catch live music at Stocks Park in warm weather or shop the Hillsdale County Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings from May through October. In August, the Will Carleton Farm Festival offers the chance to see antique artifacts, Civil War reenactors, and local crafts. Each September, Hillsdale County Fair hosts events like tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and rodeos, in addition to typical fair events like live music, rides, and livestock competitions. Known as "the most popular fair on earth," it's been held yearly since 1851! If you don't mind a short drive, you'll find even more outdoor attractions nearby, like this secret whimsical public art park less than 20 miles away.