The Michigan College City With A Historic Downtown, Serene Beach, And Victorian Architecture
Michigan is full of architectural delights, from the Art Deco brick buildings in Detroit to the underrated Dutch village of Holland. You'll find another architectural hidden gem in the city of Hillsdale, home to a private Christian liberal arts school called Hillsdale College. With Victorian-era buildings, a serene lakeside beach, and a historic downtown, Hillsdale will interest history enthusiasts and architecture buffs alike.
Located in south central Michigan, about 70 miles from Ann Arbor and near the borders of Indiana and Ohio, Hillsdale has a uniquely Midwestern history. Originally inhabited by the Potawatomi peoples, American settlers came to the area in the 1820s after the construction of the Erie Canal. A railroad linking Michigan towns was constructed in 1843 and sped up the village's growth. Hillsdale College, then named Michigan Central College, moved from nearby Spring Arbor to Hillsdale in 1855, and Hillsdale was incorporated as a city in 1869. Today, Hillsdale has a population of about 8,000. Many of the city's Victorian-era buildings are still standing today, and downtown Hillsdale is a designated National Register Historic District.
Exploring downtown Hillsdale
Downtown Hillsdale is a great place to explore history and enjoy the city's local eateries and boutiques. Hillsdale College's campus includes several historic buildings, such as Central Hall, constructed in 1875 with a distinctive clock tower, and Dow House, a residence built in 1850. Hillsdale College is a short walk from the Hillsdale Downtown Historic District, which contains dozens of buildings constructed in the 19th and early 20th century, such as the Hillsdale County Courthouse, the sandstone building pictured above that was constructed in 1899.
Don't miss modern Hillsdale, either. Local eateries and boutiques have been charming college students, locals, and visitors for years. For example, coffee shop/vinyl store Checker Records has been operating since 1980. It's been voted one of the best independent coffeehouses in Michigan and even received an award for "Best Local Eats." Their white chocolate caramel coffee drink, Teddy Bear, is a best-seller. For a sit-down meal, locals enjoy Finish Line Family Restaurant, a retro diner with a popular all-day breakfast menu. Reviewers praise the "hometown feeling" and crispy hash browns. Local boutique Birdie's & Howell sells unique gifts and home decor, like jewelry that incorporates sand from the Great Lakes and Game Day dip bowls, complete with spreaders with handles shaped like footballs.
Getting outside in Hillsdale
Thanks to its rural surroundings, Hillsdale provides many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Along with its history and architecture, Hillsdale is known for its large Baw Beese Lake and the lakeside Sandy Beach Park. Offering boating, swimming, fishing, volleyball, basketball, and a concession stand, the lake and park are popular destinations for locals. While some areas are ideal for activities, other spots on the shore offer a serene place to watch the sunset. One Google Reviewer describes it as "peaceful" and a "slice of heaven."
Hillsdale College owns two parks that are open to the community. The Slayton Arboretum, or "the Arb," is a 48-acre natural area with nature trails, two ponds, and waterfalls. The 190-acre Hayden Park includes a track and cross-country course, soccer and lacrosse fields, volleyball and disc golf courses, a golf range, and trails used for mountain biking in the summer and cross-country skiing in the winter.
Hillsdale also has a busy social calendar, with events popping up throughout the year. Catch live music at Stocks Park in warm weather or shop the Hillsdale County Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings from May through October. In August, the Will Carleton Farm Festival offers the chance to see antique artifacts, Civil War reenactors, and local crafts. Each September, Hillsdale County Fair hosts events like tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and rodeos, in addition to typical fair events like live music, rides, and livestock competitions. Known as "the most popular fair on earth," it's been held yearly since 1851! If you don't mind a short drive, you'll find even more outdoor attractions nearby, like this secret whimsical public art park less than 20 miles away.