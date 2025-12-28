Georgia's Abandoned NASCAR Track Is A Well-Preserved Historic Gem South Of Atlanta

During its prime, the Middle Georgia Speedway played a major role in shaping NASCAR's early seasons. One of the most decorated drivers, Bobby Allison, won three races here, and Richard Petty, a man who spent three decades in his race career, won four. This track also started the 1968 and 1969 NASCAR seasons, marking its importance on the racing calendar.

So, what remains today? Visitors who explore the site describe cracked asphalt slowly being reclaimed by nature, rusted guardrails, and faded grandstands. Reddit users who've visited in recent years mention that the track a timeless snapshot of a mid-century NASCAR venue. In fact, they say they would still like to see it function as a racetrack.

While it's unclear if that's the reason for the track's decline, the raceway shut down in 1986 and was later used in a 2011 Dodge Durango commercial, highlighting the track's abandonment. Between 2011 and 2019, the latest owner, Tim Thornton, held some events and reunions at the track. However, unlike North Carolina's once-abandoned NASCAR track turned green space, Thornton put his property up for sale. As of the beginning of 2025, it still exists for sightseeing. So, after you go check out the Beltline and the World of Coca-Cola, head south to the Middle Georgia Raceway before it's gone forever.

