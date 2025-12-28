Mississippi's Affordable City Near Memphis Has A Vibrant Downtown With Shops And Tasty Bites

Perched in northern Mississippi near the Tennessee border and the Mississippi River is a vibrant, small city that shines in its culinary offerings and unique, authentic local shops — yet it remains refreshingly under-the-radar. With a population of around 18,500, Hernando, Mississippi, has that feeling of a small community, but has all the modern amenities found in a larger urban area. This makes it an ideal destination for travelers interested in slowing down and exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations. Just a 30-minute drive from Memphis, Tennessee, it's a perfect combination trip with the iconic music city that's home to a beautiful mansion-lined park with lush gardens. Hernando is also a great base for booking riverboat trips out of Memphis on the mighty Mississippi, and checking that off your bucket list.

Hernando shoppers will find original, handmade gifts, antiques, and other home goods that support the local economy, with items ranging from clothing and candles to local farm-fresh food. Restaurants specialize in mouthwatering Southern fare and Bayou favorites, but offer an array of different cuisines, including classic American steakhouses, Mexican-fusion, and seafood joints. If you have a sweet tooth, City Hall Cheesecake is one of several fabulous bakeries in town, serving up cookies, pies, and muffins, and it has more than 100 different flavor varieties. The surrounding area offers much for outdoor enthusiasts, with the nearby Arkabutla Lake providing all sorts of recreation options. The man-made lake is fed by the Coldwater River and is fabulous for fishing — especially crappie and catfish.