Mississippi's Affordable City Near Memphis Has A Vibrant Downtown With Shops And Tasty Bites
Perched in northern Mississippi near the Tennessee border and the Mississippi River is a vibrant, small city that shines in its culinary offerings and unique, authentic local shops — yet it remains refreshingly under-the-radar. With a population of around 18,500, Hernando, Mississippi, has that feeling of a small community, but has all the modern amenities found in a larger urban area. This makes it an ideal destination for travelers interested in slowing down and exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations. Just a 30-minute drive from Memphis, Tennessee, it's a perfect combination trip with the iconic music city that's home to a beautiful mansion-lined park with lush gardens. Hernando is also a great base for booking riverboat trips out of Memphis on the mighty Mississippi, and checking that off your bucket list.
Hernando shoppers will find original, handmade gifts, antiques, and other home goods that support the local economy, with items ranging from clothing and candles to local farm-fresh food. Restaurants specialize in mouthwatering Southern fare and Bayou favorites, but offer an array of different cuisines, including classic American steakhouses, Mexican-fusion, and seafood joints. If you have a sweet tooth, City Hall Cheesecake is one of several fabulous bakeries in town, serving up cookies, pies, and muffins, and it has more than 100 different flavor varieties. The surrounding area offers much for outdoor enthusiasts, with the nearby Arkabutla Lake providing all sorts of recreation options. The man-made lake is fed by the Coldwater River and is fabulous for fishing — especially crappie and catfish.
Things to do in Hernando, Mississippi
Hernando has some charming boutiques and gift shops, making it easy to avoid the chain stores and shop local. Opened in 2015, Commerce Street Market is a family-run business that sells gifts, kitchen necessities and home decor, food products (including Amish goods), antiques, and custom-made jewelry. Cynthia's Boutique is another popular local shop selling clothing, ornaments, ceramics, seasonal items, and home goods. Music aficionados can head over to Sweet Lorraine's Guitar Shop for guitars, equipment, and lessons. When hunger strikes, there are several inviting, home-grown restaurants. A popular option is AC's Steakhouse and Pub, which is consistently voted as a top restaurant in the Hernando area. Or, Buon Cibo is a standout that sources fresh, local ingredients in its menu, which consists of gourmet sandwiches, pizza, burgers, and salads. In addition, the Blind Alley Bayou serves cajun favorites and crawfish, catfish, or gumbos, plus live musical performances in the evenings.
For a journey through time, the DeSoto County Museum has several fascinating exhibits that explore the city's history back to 1541 when Hernando de Soto first visited the region. The museum has free tours and several featured exhibits, as well as restoration efforts for the Crumpler-Ferguson Log Cabin, which will host classes on soap making, quilting, and other traditional trades. One of the most popular attractions in Hernando is the Cedar Hill Farm, an award-winning, 120-acre family-run farm with loads of things to do for little ones, including a petting zoo, pony rides, and train rides. There are opportunities to learn about agriculture, plus seasonal activities like corn mazes and hayrides.
Planning a trip to Hernando, Mississippi
Hernando's close proximity to Memphis makes it convenient to book tours and day trips, including music studio tours and history and culinary tours. If you're flying into the area, Memphis International is an easy-breezy, 30-minute drive and is served by most major U.S. air carriers. Or, you can hop on the Amtrak train to the station in downtown Memphis, enjoying a rail journey that connects Chicago to New Orleans. Hernando is also about an hour and 30-minute drive from Tupelo, an underrated city with small-town charm and live music, which makes a perfect road trip stop.
If you want to stay overnight in Hernando, there are a handful of chain hotels in the area, including Super 8, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hampton Inn. Alternatively, there are plenty of options in Memphis, including The Peabody, a hidden gem called the "South's Grand Hotel," famous for its flock of ducks that wander throughout the hotel. Those interested in staying outside under the stars can book a campsite at Hernando Point Campground, which has more than 80 sites scattered along Arkabutla Lake. The campground has loads of activities nearby, including horseback riding, hiking trails, and picnicking. Do note, however, that the lake is undergoing a massive dam project, which will impact water levels for the foreseeable future.