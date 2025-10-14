Memphis' Mansion-Lined Park Is A Forested Tennessee Gem With Lush Gardens And A Renowned Music Venue
Rich with rock n' roll and blues history, Memphis is definitely the place to be for anyone who loves music. It's even (unsurprisingly) a must-see stop along the scenic road trip that goes through the country's best music destinations. But beyond its local blues clubs and bars, and the grandiose Graceland estate, the vibrant city in Tennessee is also home to Overton Park. This lush area is a gorgeous oasis lined with lush gardens, enchanting forests, treasured museums, and historic mansions. Of course, there's also a renowned open-air music venue tucked inside the park, whose stage has been graced by decades of legendary performers.
Perfectly situated in the heart of Memphis, Overton Park boasts an eclectic wonderland of activities. Hike miles of tree-lined trails, play a round of golf, visit the zoo, enjoy an outdoor concert, or simply bask in the green gardens that comprise the sprawling park. If you're planning a trip to Memphis and you're looking to complement your itinerary with a unique cultural and nature-filled adventure, Overton Park offers a tranquil retreat from the ever-bustling city life.
Embrace the beautiful outdoors in Memphis' Overton Park
Located about 4 miles east of downtown, Overton Park is a short drive from bustling Beale Street, the city's iconic artery that pulsates with live music venues and neon-lit eateries. In contrast, the park offers a more peaceful retreat within its 342 acres. Inside, you'll find the Old Forest State Natural Area, comprising 142 of the park's picturesque acres. Amble under towering, old-growth trees, admiring the native flora and fauna along the way. To witness more critters, you can visit the Memphis Zoo inside the park, which is home to over 3,500 animals, from wild cats to gentle giraffes.
In addition to the Old Forest, there are plenty of hiking opportunities in Overton Park. Its shaded, tranquil trails include the 1.4-mile Limestone Loop Trail and 2 miles of paved paths that are perfect for biking. Stop and take a well-deserved rest in the Formal Gardens, which are lined with vibrant blooms and native plants, and contemplate over memorial war monuments in Veterans Plaza. If you brought your pup with you, Overton Bark is a 1.3-acre dog-friendly spot where four-legged visitors are free to roam off-leash.
Dive into music history at Overton Park in Memphis, Tennessee
Of course, a trip to Memphis isn't complete without a little music history. Nestled inside the city is the historic music venue, Overton Park Shell. Dating back to 1936, the classic bandshell has hosted a stacked lineup of legendary musicians over the years, including Elvis Presley, who made his debut on The Shell's stage in 1954. Nowadays, The Shell hosts concert series on the weekends, and sunset yoga and pilates classes throughout the week (at time of writing). Check out their event calendar on Overton Park Shell's official site for their current events, and catch a show at one of Memphis' most iconic music venues.
If you're interested in checking out other historic structures around the park, take a stroll to admire the stunning 20th-century mansions that line the neighborhood. The most exquisite is Galloway Mansion (also known as Paisley Hall) on 1822 Overton Park Avenue. Built in 1908, the Greek Revival-style facade features towering columns, three floors, and ornate European interior designs. Before he bought Graceland, the gorgeous mansion even piqued Elvis' interest.
If you're feeling inspired to settle in for a luxurious overnight retreat, book your stay at The Memphian. Boasting elegantly-appointed rooms with contemporary charm, the four-star hotel is situated in the heart of Overton Square, and just steps away from the park. Or, you can stay downtown at The Peabody Memphis, a Tennessee gem that is an elegant base to explore the city. If you're on a budget, you can save money in the beautiful Tennessee city by booking low-budget Airbnbs or other cheap chain hotels all around Memphis.