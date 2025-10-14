Memphis' Mansion-Lined Park Is A Forested Tennessee Gem With Lush Gardens And A Renowned Music Venue

Of course, a trip to Memphis isn't complete without a little music history. Nestled inside the city is the historic music venue, Overton Park Shell. Dating back to 1936, the classic bandshell has hosted a stacked lineup of legendary musicians over the years, including Elvis Presley, who made his debut on The Shell's stage in 1954. Nowadays, The Shell hosts concert series on the weekends, and sunset yoga and pilates classes throughout the week (at time of writing). Check out their event calendar on Overton Park Shell's official site for their current events, and catch a show at one of Memphis' most iconic music venues.

If you're interested in checking out other historic structures around the park, take a stroll to admire the stunning 20th-century mansions that line the neighborhood. The most exquisite is Galloway Mansion (also known as Paisley Hall) on 1822 Overton Park Avenue. Built in 1908, the Greek Revival-style facade features towering columns, three floors, and ornate European interior designs. Before he bought Graceland, the gorgeous mansion even piqued Elvis' interest.

If you're feeling inspired to settle in for a luxurious overnight retreat, book your stay at The Memphian. Boasting elegantly-appointed rooms with contemporary charm, the four-star hotel is situated in the heart of Overton Square, and just steps away from the park. Or, you can stay downtown at The Peabody Memphis, a Tennessee gem that is an elegant base to explore the city. If you're on a budget, you can save money in the beautiful Tennessee city by booking low-budget Airbnbs or other cheap chain hotels all around Memphis.