Wisconsin's Small Village Is A Gateway To An Outdoor Paradise Full Of Natural Beauty And Laid-Back Vibes
Everyone knows the legendary Appalachian Trail, stretching thousands of miles from Georgia to Maine. But many travelers are unaware that it's just one of 11 routes designated by the National Park Service as National Scenic Trails. This includes the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, extending 1,200 miles through Wisconsin's wilderness. The historic trail winds through thirty counties and dozens of towns and villages along the way, including New Auburn, a gateway to the great outdoors.
About 35 miles north of Eau Claire, a university town with a revitalized downtown and lovely river trails, the village of New Auburn is tiny and quiet, with a population of around 500 people. Its downtown is only a few blocks wide, with a few churches, a park, a post office, and a gas station. It's also home to a couple of cozy cafés, including Nauburn Coffee (open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days) and the New Auburn Cheese Company, serving breakfast and lunch alongside a wide selection of locally produced cheeses. But while New Auburn might be light on shopping and other entertainment options, it's the ideal home base for an epic escape into the great outdoors.
Discover New Auburn, a village surrounded by wilderness
Espresso and cheese aside, what's notable about the laid-back town of New Auburn is the fact that it's surrounded by an outdoor paradise. Just east of town is the Chippewa Moraine State Recreation Area, which is located directly on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Stop into the David R. Obey Ice Age Interpretive Center, with exhibits displaying information about the region's glacial history, to learn about the park's offerings. In addition to pristine lakes for boating, canoeing, kayaking, and fishing (including ice fishing in winter, permit required), the park has 23 miles of trails that are ideal for hiking and snowshoeing.
Popular self-guided treks that start at the interpretive center include the 0.7-mile Mammoth Trail loop and the 1.8-mile Dry Lake Trail. There are picnic areas near the interpretive center where you can have lunch while exploring the park, and primitive camping is available nearby, within the limits of the recreation area. Reservations are required, and you can make them online. The Chippewa Moraine State Recreation Area is open year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and a daily pass costs $13 for Wisconsin residents and $16 for out-of-state visitors.
Plan your visit to Chippewa County and New Auburn
Another outdoor activity to consider is snowmobiling, a big draw for New Auburn residents who love to explore the region's snowy landscapes in winter. Apply online for a Wisconsin Snowmobile Trail Pass ($30 for residents and $50 for non-residents) for permission to access the many public trails that criss-cross the region. Travel Wisconsin has a comprehensive list of snowmobiling parks, trails, and outfitters where you can rent equipment. Alternatively, check out Trailhead Adventure Off-Road Rentals in nearby Rice Lake, where you can rent snowmobiles and join in on all sorts of preplanned excursions.
Since New Auburn doesn't have any hotels, your best bet for staying in the area is an Airbnb. It's also possible to day-trip to the town (and the Chippewa Moraine State Recreation Area) from Minneapolis, which is about one hour and 45 minutes away by car. If you're flying into Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, it's a good idea to pick up a rental car to make the trip, as the remote region isn't well-served by public transportation. And before you start your adventure, be sure to read up on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and how you can follow in the footsteps of woolly mammoths.