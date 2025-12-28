Wisconsin's Small Village Is A Gateway To An Outdoor Paradise Full Of Natural Beauty And Laid-Back Vibes

Everyone knows the legendary Appalachian Trail, stretching thousands of miles from Georgia to Maine. But many travelers are unaware that it's just one of 11 routes designated by the National Park Service as National Scenic Trails. This includes the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, extending 1,200 miles through Wisconsin's wilderness. The historic trail winds through thirty counties and dozens of towns and villages along the way, including New Auburn, a gateway to the great outdoors.

About 35 miles north of Eau Claire, a university town with a revitalized downtown and lovely river trails, the village of New Auburn is tiny and quiet, with a population of around 500 people. Its downtown is only a few blocks wide, with a few churches, a park, a post office, and a gas station. It's also home to a couple of cozy cafés, including Nauburn Coffee (open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days) and the New Auburn Cheese Company, serving breakfast and lunch alongside a wide selection of locally produced cheeses. But while New Auburn might be light on shopping and other entertainment options, it's the ideal home base for an epic escape into the great outdoors.