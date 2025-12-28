Sandwiched Between Two Suburbs Near Charlotte Is North Carolina's Quaint Artsy Town

North Carolina is a state with plenty of artistic towns and cities, from Belmont, a charming college city between forests and lakes with shops and art, to Asheville, where there are art-filled gardens that are a beautiful hub of creativity and charm. One spot that must not be overlooked is Stallings, a destination for art lovers that boasts a friendly atmosphere and a focus on local art and community culture. Though it doesn't have much culture of its own to speak of, its convenient location is right on the edge of Charlotte, where you can explore many stunning galleries and artisanal craft stores that sit right on the doorstep.

With quaint streets bursting with colorful murals and to family friendly parks, it's the perfect spot for a weekend getaway to explore the local art scene and spend time with loved ones. Those interested in checking out the local art scene will want to head 10 minutes into the nearby suburb of Matthews, where you can find the McDowell Arts Center. Hours are limited, so be sure to check the website in advance of your visit for exhibition dates and crafting groups to join. They boast a range of free groups for visitors to attend, including yarn, weaving, and watercolor painting, and play host to various workshops, classes, and exhibitions of local artist's works.