Sandwiched Between Two Suburbs Near Charlotte Is North Carolina's Quaint Artsy Town
North Carolina is a state with plenty of artistic towns and cities, from Belmont, a charming college city between forests and lakes with shops and art, to Asheville, where there are art-filled gardens that are a beautiful hub of creativity and charm. One spot that must not be overlooked is Stallings, a destination for art lovers that boasts a friendly atmosphere and a focus on local art and community culture. Though it doesn't have much culture of its own to speak of, its convenient location is right on the edge of Charlotte, where you can explore many stunning galleries and artisanal craft stores that sit right on the doorstep.
With quaint streets bursting with colorful murals and to family friendly parks, it's the perfect spot for a weekend getaway to explore the local art scene and spend time with loved ones. Those interested in checking out the local art scene will want to head 10 minutes into the nearby suburb of Matthews, where you can find the McDowell Arts Center. Hours are limited, so be sure to check the website in advance of your visit for exhibition dates and crafting groups to join. They boast a range of free groups for visitors to attend, including yarn, weaving, and watercolor painting, and play host to various workshops, classes, and exhibitions of local artist's works.
Local attractions and lifestyle in and around Stallings
Stallings is a relaxed little suburb, yet there's still plenty to keep you entertained should you plan on visiting or relocating to the area. One must-see activity is the Stallings Farmers Market. Held every Saturday between May and September, visitors can shop at the market located in Stallings Municipal Park between 8 a.m. and noon. Farmers, artisans, and local craftsmen sell their goods here, and whether you're on the hunt for a tasty snack or a fabulous souvenir, you're sure to find something wonderful!
The art scene in the area isn't simply localized within the nearby galleries or the notable 'Greetings From Stallings' mural, produced by artist Heidi Nisbett (via Sketching Summits), located in Stallings Municipal Park. Instead, much of Stallings' quaint, artsy culture can be found in everyday spots. Take, for example, Steady Eddy's Pumphouse, situated just on the edge of Stallings in the nearby suburb of Matthews. This superb American restaurant serves up tasty food and drinks in a quirky spot, with unusual antique decor that makes the whole place feel like a cozy, retro den. The cafes are equally as quirky, too, with Bill and Bobs Coffee Bar boasting a counter lined with pennies!
Tips for visiting Stallings
Sitting just between Matthews and Indian Trail, Stallings is located around a 20 minute drive from the center of Charlotte, where there is even more culture and must-visit spots, including North Carolina's best wine bar with live music. This makes Stallings a convenient base for those hoping for a relaxed and laid-back city trip. For those visiting by car, the suburb is easily accessible via major highways, including Interstate 485, and NC-74. If you plan on visiting from a little further afield, Stallings sits just a 30 minute drive from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, making it super easy to access.
When looking for somewhere to stay, there's a few good options in the surrounding area, including Quality Inn & Suites Matthews – Charlotte. This modern and stylish hotel boasts free breakfasts, premium free Wi-Fi, and a seasonal outdoor pool, with rooms starting at just $114 per night. Another great choice is Wingate by Wyndham Matthews, another modern stay with free Wi-Fi, free breakfast, an indoor pool, and rooms starting at around $132 per night.
Those hoping to pay a visit to Stallings should try to plan their visit between early May and mid June, or late August to early October. At these times of year, the temperature falls comfortably between around 60°F and 80°F, making it the perfect weather for getting out and about and enjoying the sunshine. The summer season sees peaks of 89°F, which can be too hot for those who plan on spending lots of time outdoors.