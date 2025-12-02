North Carolina's Charming College City Between Forests And Lakes Has Shops And Art
While North Carolina is one of the most popular U.S. vacation states, it's also home to many of the least walkable cities in the country, with Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, and Charlotte, the largest of the bunch, being some of the culprits. But what if we told you there's a charming college city just a short drive away from some of these hubs that provides all the small-town allure, quaint shops, and walkable streets you could want? Belmont, located less than 20 minutes west of Charlotte, fits that bill, allowing you to stay well within reach of big-city amenities while enjoying a slower pace of life among gorgeous forests and lakes.
The nearest major airport is Charlotte Douglas International, located less than 7 miles away. This is particularly good news considering it's home to North Carolina's newest airport terminal lobby, a soaring hub of design, dining, and smooth travel. But don't worry; as fun as the flight experience might be, it won't overshadow the jam-packed itinerary you'll get to live out in Belmont. But first, to get there, you'll either want to get a taxi or a rideshare, since there's no direct bus line from the airport. Getting a rental at the airport for just over $20 a day is also a great option, especially if you're eager to explore the surrounding nature during your trip. But if you're planning to stay mostly in town and take advantage of Belmont's walkable streets, leave the cars behind and make the most out of the local climate, which is generally mild, warm, and temperate. In short, it's perfect for walking!
Exploring Belmont's forests, lakes, and riverfront parks
Finding a fresh, green oasis so close to a bustling city center shouldn't be taken for granted, so your Belmont itinerary should include at least a couple of activities that let you take advantage of the city's forests and waterfront allure. Your first stop? The Daniel Stowe Conservancy, a gorgeous public garden with a tropical plant conservatory, fountains, and a dreamy pavilion. The orchid selection is breathtaking, and there's a butterfly exhibit that you won't want to miss out on. If you visit in December, make sure to catch the Christmas lights show; it's a magical tradition. Entrance to the dog park, farmhouse garden center, trailhead store, and the trails themselves is free, but you'll have to pay a little under $20 to see the Gardens at Stowe.
For a more typical hiking experience in the surrounding forests, there's always the Seven Oaks Preserve Trail. There are plenty of markers to inform you about what types of trees and plants you're looking at, and you'll also find some benches along the way where you can sit and admire the views. Better yet, enjoy a picnic overlooking Lake Wylie, another unmissable Belmont attraction. Here, you can kayak, fish, and even swim; just make sure to plan ahead and read the local boating regulations before you go. Continue your waterfront adventures at Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park, right on the banks of the Catawba River. You can kayak here, too, though you'll want to take some breaks to enjoy the shaded areas and scenic pier. Can't get enough of the Belmont charm? See if you can visit Huntersville. Located just a little over 20 minutes away, this lakeside Charlotte suburb is a forested foodie escape that offers both boutique shopping and waterfront trails.
Belmont is a college city filled with shops, art, and local flavor
While there are plenty of bigger cities around, Belmont has a special type of small-town, collegiate charm, so plan to spend a day or two sightseeing, starting with a tour of Belmont Abbey College. The campus is open to visitors and there are even daily tours, but make sure to schedule your visit beforehand. They have a fantastic theater program, too, so try to catch a show if possible.
Your next stop is the lovely downtown area, which has a fun events schedule to help plan your trip. Here, you'll browse locally owned stores like Belmont Bookshop. There are hundreds of stellar reviews on Google praising their wide selection, helpful staff, and, of course, the shop's friendly pup. Art lovers will want to visit Bliss Gallery, too. The talented curators put up some excellent exhibits from local artists, making this a great space to walk around, get inspired, and pick up a special gift.
You can eat at Sammy's Neighborhood Pub, just a three-minute walk from Bliss Gallery. This is your classic, all-American hangout spot, loved for its signature wings, grilled sandwiches, fried pickles, and burgers. The staff is lovely, and the location is as good as it gets, with prices that are pretty reasonable, too. At the time of writing this article, the average meal here costs between $10 and $20 per person. And, like all great city break destinations, Belmont also serves as a base for fun day trips. From here, you can drive 38 minutes to visit Shelby's charming, tree-lined streets and unique southern cuisine, or go the big-city route and explore Fourth Ward, which is filled to the brim with historic homes, parks, boutiques, and secret gardens.