North Carolina's Charming College City Between Forests And Lakes Has Shops And Art

While North Carolina is one of the most popular U.S. vacation states, it's also home to many of the least walkable cities in the country, with Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, and Charlotte, the largest of the bunch, being some of the culprits. But what if we told you there's a charming college city just a short drive away from some of these hubs that provides all the small-town allure, quaint shops, and walkable streets you could want? Belmont, located less than 20 minutes west of Charlotte, fits that bill, allowing you to stay well within reach of big-city amenities while enjoying a slower pace of life among gorgeous forests and lakes.

The nearest major airport is Charlotte Douglas International, located less than 7 miles away. This is particularly good news considering it's home to North Carolina's newest airport terminal lobby, a soaring hub of design, dining, and smooth travel. But don't worry; as fun as the flight experience might be, it won't overshadow the jam-packed itinerary you'll get to live out in Belmont. But first, to get there, you'll either want to get a taxi or a rideshare, since there's no direct bus line from the airport. Getting a rental at the airport for just over $20 a day is also a great option, especially if you're eager to explore the surrounding nature during your trip. But if you're planning to stay mostly in town and take advantage of Belmont's walkable streets, leave the cars behind and make the most out of the local climate, which is generally mild, warm, and temperate. In short, it's perfect for walking!