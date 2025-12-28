California's Famous Oceanfront Street Is A Lively Monterey Gem Full Of Fun Shops And Delightful Hotels
"Cannery Row in Monterey in California is a poem, a stink, a grating noise, a quality of light, a tone, a habit, a nostalgia, a dream." This is how John Steinbeck started "Cannery Row," his ode to the waterfront district in Monterey that was once home to a thriving sardine industry and originally named Ocean View Avenue. The book made such an imprint that, in 1958, Ocean View Avenue was renamed Cannery Row in its honor. The last cannery closed in the 1970s, but the area's been revitalized into a popular tourist destination with fun activities, cute shops, and high-end hotels. Some call it a tourist trap, but it's still well worth a visit, particularly if you can go in the off-season when it's not as crowded.
Cannery Row and Monterey Bay have a rich cultural history. Long before the sardine factories, it was home to dozens of indigenous people groups, now referred to as the Ohlone. In 1770, Monterey became home to the first Spanish mission in California, making it a stop on the historic El Camino Real road trip that takes you to California's 21 missions. In the 1800s, Chinese fishermen started the area's fishing industry, and Portuguese whalers, along with Japanese and Italian immigrants, also played an integral role in the region's commercial fishing over the years. In 1902, the first of the sardine canneries was built, and canning took off during World War I. But by the late 1940s, the sardine populations collapsed, which then brought down the canneries.
Despite Cannery Row's transformation, you can still see signs (literally) of its history via murals, statues, and even vintage sardine labels in the sidewalk. You can also find famous locations from Steinbeck's novel, like Doc Rickett's lab. To help with your exploration, download the Cannery Row Walking Map App.
Cannery Row shopping in an historic setting
Learn more about Monterey's cannery industry at Monterey Bay Aquarium, one of the best aquariums in America. The aquarium itself is on the site of the Hovden Cannery at the northern end of Cannery Row, and it has an exhibit on the region's history in the entrance hall. Other popular highlights here include the Kelp Forest, and, of course, the iconic sea otters, who do double duty as an aquarium attraction and behind-the-scenes surrogate mothers for wild otter pups to help safely return them to the wild. It's also got a great gift shop where you can get everything from stuffed animals to custom bags to home decor. Another former cannery building from 1927 is now home to the Cannery Row Antique Mall. With over 100 dealers, you can find treasures like vintage travel posters, antique home decor, and collectible vinyl records.
Along Cannery Row, there are a number of souvenir shops where you can get branded Cannery Row T-shirts, magnets, and the like. For some higher-end souvenirs, there are a few fantastic jewelry stores highlighting designers from around the world, and there are some great art galleries for everything from photography to pottery.
If you're looking to take home a taste of the Monterey Bay, the Carmel Honey Company was first started by Jake Reisdorf as a 5th-grade homework assignment. He now has a shop on Cannery Row where you can buy high-end, local honey along with honey-based bath and beauty products. And Monterey's Tasty Olive Bar features dozens of different olive oils and balsamic vinegars along with spices and specialty foods.
Adventure and high-end hotels on Cannery Row in Monterey
Cannery Row is the perfect jumping-off point for exploration. If you want to head out onto the water, Adventures by the Sea has guided kayak and paddleboard tours along with rentals, and you can expect to see sea lions, harbor seals, and Monterey Bay's iconic sea otters. Big Sur Adventures has e-bikes that you can rent as well as take out on a tour. The Monterey Bay Recreational Trail is a wide paved trail that starts at Lovers Point Park in Pacific Grove and runs parallel for the length of Ocean View Ave (aka Cannery Row) before continuing north for 18 miles all the way to Castroville. The trail gives you easy access to Cannery Row's attractions and beautiful views of Monterey Bay.
If you want to fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves, the award-winning Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa is built right above the water. This 285-room hotel is all about luxury, style, and comfort, and many of the rooms have incredible ocean views. Vista Blue Spa has a rooftop hot tub and a range of treatments. The hotel also has some sensational dining options, from a coffee shop to the Coastal Kitchen that serves farm-to-table dishes in a dining room overlooking the bay. For a more boutique experience, the Spindrift Inn is right on McAbee Beach, and it has 45 rooms and suites. Interestingly, It was built on the site of the Ocean View Hotel, which was Cannery Row's first hotel when it was built in 1927.