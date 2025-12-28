California's Famous Oceanfront Street Is A Lively Monterey Gem Full Of Fun Shops And Delightful Hotels

"Cannery Row in Monterey in California is a poem, a stink, a grating noise, a quality of light, a tone, a habit, a nostalgia, a dream." This is how John Steinbeck started "Cannery Row," his ode to the waterfront district in Monterey that was once home to a thriving sardine industry and originally named Ocean View Avenue. The book made such an imprint that, in 1958, Ocean View Avenue was renamed Cannery Row in its honor. The last cannery closed in the 1970s, but the area's been revitalized into a popular tourist destination with fun activities, cute shops, and high-end hotels. Some call it a tourist trap, but it's still well worth a visit, particularly if you can go in the off-season when it's not as crowded.

Cannery Row and Monterey Bay have a rich cultural history. Long before the sardine factories, it was home to dozens of indigenous people groups, now referred to as the Ohlone. In 1770, Monterey became home to the first Spanish mission in California, making it a stop on the historic El Camino Real road trip that takes you to California's 21 missions. In the 1800s, Chinese fishermen started the area's fishing industry, and Portuguese whalers, along with Japanese and Italian immigrants, also played an integral role in the region's commercial fishing over the years. In 1902, the first of the sardine canneries was built, and canning took off during World War I. But by the late 1940s, the sardine populations collapsed, which then brought down the canneries.

Despite Cannery Row's transformation, you can still see signs (literally) of its history via murals, statues, and even vintage sardine labels in the sidewalk. You can also find famous locations from Steinbeck's novel, like Doc Rickett's lab. To help with your exploration, download the Cannery Row Walking Map App.